LELAND — Riverside Inn — know simply as “The Riv” to many locals — started offering meals to go earlier this week.
Owner Kate Vilter said the October 2018 fire forced the Leelanau County facility to shutter for a while, reopening briefly to finish the summer 2019 season.
“We missed pretty much our entire season of 2019,” Vilter said. “We were looking forward to a full year in 2020. We never imagined COVID would happen.”
Despite the statewide dining room closures, Vilter said they decided to go ahead with their seasonal opening, which usually happens during the last week of April or first week of May.
“We thought we’d start small at first and see how it goes,” she said. “We thought people might want some choices for take away. We’ve done some takeout before, but it’s not something we’ve pushed.”
Vilter said they nixed some of the items found regularly on the dining menu in favor of food that travels well and can easily be reheated, if necessary. For example, she said they are known for eggs Benedict, but that tastes better if eaten right away.
“People who are around in the fall and winter are familiar with these dishes,” she said. “We’re engineering the menu so it will be something that will work well.”
Executive Chef Chris Boerma said the menu will change each weekend, with the opening selections including a Kentucky Derby-themed platter. The horse race was scheduled this weekend but it was canceled to limit public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s your typical Derby food,” Boerma said. “It’s something fun to do.”
She emphasized that they use local and seasonal ingredients whenever possible, such as cheeses from Idyll Farms in Northport and Leelanau Cheese in Suttons Bay.
Boerma said her dishes are also influenced by her experience as a cooking class instructor in Italy, where she has traveled four times. This winter, she came home to northern Michigan a month early and self-quarantined before returning to work at Riverside Inn.
“I love Italian food,” she said. “I like to take our local fare and do Italian with it sometimes. It won’t all be Italian.”
Future menus might highlight Asian, French or other cuisines.
Though the menu is smaller, Boerma said they tried to make it affordable and give people another option for dinner in Leelanau County.
“We’re excited to be back in the restaurant,” she said. “We’re more simple, affordable food so people who don’t have their jobs right now can splurge a little bit and get something to eat with us.”
Vilter said they operate with an “abundance of caution,” but look to the future. As the weather warms, people may boat up to the restaurant, located on the Leland River, for their meals.
“We’re still waiting to hear what we can do,” Vilter said of the state-mandated restrictions. “Hopefully we’ll be opening up sometime soon in rooms and in the restaurant. We hope to open for the summer in the first week of June.”
Riverside Inn plans to serve Mother’s Day brunch, with pickup from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10.
