Christopher Columbus and his crew observed American Indians drying and roasting corn, which they ground into a meal and combined with water for bread and porridge-mush (samp). When he returned to Europe from the Americas carrying corn Columbus likely had no inkling of the impact it would make around the world.
Venetian merchants were eager to promote the New World corn, or as they called it, mais or maize. The plant proved well-suited for the Italian plains, so corn became fairly common in many parts of northern and central Italy, as well as the neighboring areas of Switzerland and Slovenia. Turkish merchants conveyed corn to eastern Europe, the Balkans and Romania, which like Italy, had ideal growing conditions. By the 17th century Europeans adopted corn as a staple all their own.
Native Americans had introduced their precious cornmeal to the first settlers and it kept those colonists alive during the harsh first years. Cornmeal seems to be a food made for hardship. Italians consider cornmeal polenta as “cucina povera” or poverty food. Before cornmeal arrived on the scene, Italians prepared polenta from barley, millet, wheat, buckwheat or chestnut flours. When field corn reached Europe polenta became a corn-based dish. In many regions it was all poor people had to eat.
Indigenous Americans boiled dried corn kernels with lime or wood to release niacin in a process called nixtamalization, but unfortunately Columbus missed this. During the 1750s the spread of pellagra (which caused sun-sensitive inflamed skin, diarrhea, dementia and mouth sores) seemed tied to over-consumption of polenta in Italy. A survey in 1878, found that 90 percent of pellagra cases in Italy were from Veneto, Emilia and Lombardy, where polenta was consumed to the exclusion of other foods.
Polenta is sweet and mildly nutty, but plain. However, it lends itself to many preparations: Prepare polenta with water, stock or milk. Substitute with part chestnut, chickpea or buckwheat flour. Stir in butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano or your favorite cheese, cooked vegetables or herbs. Pour loose polenta onto a board (or platter) and top with tomato or mushroom sauce, vegetables, lamb shanks or Bolognese sauce. These pairings bring polenta alive. Creative cooks might also prepare polenta “gnocchi,” polenta “French fries,” lasagna with polenta slices instead of pasta, polenta “croutons” or polenta “crostini.”
The type and grind of cornmeal affects polenta’s texture. Cornmeal is dried and ground field corn (not sweet corn) that ranges in texture from fine to medium to coarse ground. The finer grind will absorb water faster; coarsely ground grits take longer to become creamy. Italian polenta comes from stone-ground (coarse), bright yellow field corn, which has a strong corn flavor. Grits are coarsely ground white cornmeal with a subtle, delicate flavor. Store cornmeal refrigerated in an airtight container.
The heart and soul of any “polenta” is the cooking process. In order for the starch to undergo proper gelatinization (creaminess) and the corn to release its flavor, polenta must be long-simmered and stirred. Instead of constant arm-breaking stirring, the double boiler is my preferred method and lately, my Instapot has moved into first place.
November is American Indian month. Native Americans gifted the world with a staple that traveled from the New World Americas to Spain, Turkey and Italy, from the northern Italian mountains, through the Swiss Alps and Slovenia and down to Romania, Ukraine, Moldova and the Balkans. Unassuming, rib-sticking cornmeal mush has saved and charmed entire generations. This winter it can do the same for you.
Soft and Creamy Double-Boiler Polenta
For authentic Italian polenta, use coarse ground yellow Italian cornmeal. American cornmeal is too finely ground and results in a polenta with less texture. In large northern Italian and Roman kitchens, there’s no time to stand around stirring polenta. Instead, chefs cook a large pot and leave it to simmer all evening. The polenta forms a protective crust on the bottom (which is later discarded), and the remaining polenta stays soft and creamy. The double boiler or slow-cooker method is a good alternative.
Yields 4 to 6 servings
5 to 6 C. boiling water
1 C. Italian polenta — not instant and not American cornmeal
2 to 3 T. unsalted butter, room temperature
Kosher salt
Bring two inches of water to a boil in a double boiler. Pour 4 cups of boiling water into the top of double boiler. Slowly drizzle polenta into boiling water, whisking as you do so it doesn’t lump. When you have all the polenta into the water, switch to a spoon. Wood works well.
Stir the gluey mixture to get it smooth, lower heat to a simmer under the pot and cover polenta. Cook mixture for 1 to 1-1/2 hours, stirring and adding the remaining boiling water as is necessary to keep polenta from turning into cement.
When polenta is creamy and has lost its graininess, stir in soft butter and salt to taste. Serve immediately. Spoon soft polenta onto plate. Serve as you would mashed potatoes, with mushroom ragu or tomato sauce.
The proportion of 4 cups water to 1-cup polenta is usual for firm polenta. More water results in mashed potato consistency. For firm, sliceable polenta, pour hot polenta into oiled pan and cool. Slice and sauté in oil or butter until golden. Serve with sauce over.
- Board It: Italian tradition is to pour polenta onto a board (or platter), cut with a string, and top with tomato sauce, vegetables, or vegetable sauce or meat sauce.
- Polenta Gnocchi: Pour hot cooked polenta made with milk into an oiled baking dish 1/2-inch thick, spread with wet spatula, cool until firm then cut into rounds. Layer the cut-outs with cheese or tomato sauce and bake.
- Polenta Bolognese: Serve soft polenta topped with Bolognese Sauce.
- Soft Serve Polenta: Serve soft-cooked polenta with mushroom ragu or Italian lamb shanks.
- Lasagna Polenta: Prepare polenta, pour in 1/2-inch layers in pan, and cool. Slice into 3-inch squares and stack them to form lasagna on a plate.
- Chestnut or Chickpea: Prepare polenta with part chickpea or chestnut flour.
- Herb-Fry: Stir fresh herbs into polenta before it cools into cakes. Slice and fry in oil or butter.
- Polenta Fries: Spread cooked polenta into greased pan 1/2-inch thick with wet spatula. Chill. Slice into French fry shapes, brush with clarified butter or oil, and bake on parchment covered pan at 450 degrees F until golden, 20 minutes.
- Polenta Croutons: Cube polenta and sauté until golden in butter or oil or both.
- Polenta Crostini: Cut out shapes of cooked polenta, slather with oil, and grill. Top with olive purée or roasted tomatoes.
Instapot Polenta
This is basic polenta good as a substitute for mashed potatoes. For soft polenta use 5 cups water.
Yields 4 to 6 servings
1 C. (coarse ground) Italian polenta
4-1/2 to 5 C. boiling water
1 t. kosher salt
2 T. unsalted butter
Optional
1/2 C. grated or crumbled cheese (Parmigiano-Reggiano, cheddar, Pecorino, Gouda or Bleu)
Fresh herbs (chives, thyme leaves, sage, rosemary or Italian parsley)
Pour boiling water into Instapot and turn on Sauté function. When water boils, whisk in polenta. Cook polenta, whisking constantly until it thickens, about 5 minutes. Lock on lid. Check pressure release to make sure it’s closed. Pressure cook on High 15 minutes and press Cancel. Allow pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Carefully move pressure release to Venting.
Open lid. Whisk cooked polenta with salt and butter until incorporated. Stir in optional ingredients, taste and adjust seasonings. If not serving immediately, close lid and use Keep Warm feature until serving. Thin with boiling water as necessary. Spoon polenta into soup plates or onto a flat wooden board or platter. You may top with a sauce or savory stew. Sprinkle with additional cheese or herbs.
Polenta Incatenata
This dish originates from the northwestern region of Liguria, known for its vegetable-rich cuisine and damp, chilly winters. “Incatenata” translates to “chained.” It refers to how the ingredients meld together during cooking.
Yields 8 to 10 servings
1 rounded C. (7 ounces) dried cranberry beans
8 oz. Tuscan kale (aka lacinato or dinosaur kale)
2 large yellow potatoes
2 medium carrots
1 medium yellow onion
2 small cloves garlic, peeled
½ C. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
2 C. polenta cornmeal
1 C. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Rinse beans. Place in a cooking pot with 4 cups cold water and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook until the beans are almost fully tender, about 1-1/2 hours. Drain, reserve bean water and set aside.
Remove and discard tough stem ends from kale; Slice leaves crosswise into 1-inch strips then crosswise into squares. Scrub potatoes; cut into medium cubes. Dice carrots and onion. Combine vegetables, garlic cloves and the drained beans in a large heavy-bottomed pot; add 5 cups hot bean cooking water/boiling water. Stir in ½ cup olive oil. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower heat to medium-low; simmer gently until vegetables and beans are tender, 20 minutes.
Fit an 11-inch diameter, 6- to 8-quart pot with a large stainless steel bowl and lid to make a double boiler that will hold the volume of polenta and liquid. Pour 2-inches water into bottom of pot. It should not touch the bottom of the polenta bowl. Bring water to a simmer.
Pour 5 cups of boiling water/bean cooking liquid into double boiler. Whisk in polenta slowly. Do not add salt; it can keep cornmeal from becoming creamy. Cover bowl. Simmer polenta until it absorbs all the liquid, about 15 minutes. Stir polenta with a spoon or heatproof spatula. Simmer polenta covered 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Transfer vegetable mixture to double boiler bowl. Fold them in with a wooden spoon. Continue to cook in double boiler 30 minutes more.
At this point, the mixture should be thickened but soft and creamy with some texture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. The mixture may be kept covered and warm in double boiler 30 minutes. Ladle polenta into individual bowls; sprinkle each serving generously with the grated cheese. Finish with a drizzle of good olive oil.
