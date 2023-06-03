The difference between memorable and mediocre meals often lies in the cook’s flavor-enhancing skills. These skills are neither alien nor difficult. They begin with fresh, quality food simply prepared then gilded with a flavor-enhancing skill or two. I value three flavor-enhancing skills: high salting, the use of flavorful fats and augmenting with umami.
High salting involves seasoning with salt lightly several times throughout the cooking process. Proper salting brings a dish awake and alive without tasting of salt.
Boosting flavor with fat involves toasting, roasting or sautéing with quality fats like butter, ghee, olive oil or coconut oil. When you sauté onions, garlic, ginger or dry spices in ghee or coconut oil they marry, bloom and intensify. Infused fat carries coherent, unified flavor throughout a dish.
Augment with umami. Certain foods contain high levels of glutamates that impart a savory boost to a dish called umami. Umami comes in many forms: fermented foods, slow and well-cooked red meats, soy and fish sauces, coconut aminos, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, tomatoes and tomato sauce, tart cherries, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies and cured, aged and seasoned meats like salami, prosciutto and chorizo.
Chorizo may seem an unlikely flavor-builder. It is a beloved spicy Spanish or Mexican pork sausage that, like most umami-blessed foods, heightens the flavor of anything it touches. In the U.S. chorizo comes in two basic styles: fresh and dried. When you cook with chorizo it’s imperative to know the difference because they behave differently. Spanish and Mexican chorizos are generally not interchangeable, but some dishes work with either. Avoid substituting fresh chorizo for dried, but dry chorizo may sometimes be used in place of fresh. Rest assured that, whether the pork-delicious chorizo sausage is of Spanish or Mexican heritage, it will turn simple staples like rice, potatoes or vegetables into something wonderful.
Fresh chorizo, favored by Mexican cooks, is spicy, raw ground pork and pork fat that resembles hot Italian sausage in casing. The addition of a paste of dried, ground Mexican chilies and vinegar sets this chorizo apart from ordinary sausage. Fresh chorizo works its magic on tacos, eggs, in soups, on pizza and in stews or braises.
Dry chorizo, favored by Spanish cooks, is pork and pork fat spiced with smoked paprika (piménton) and garlic and looks a bit like salami or a Slim Jim. Dry chorizo is firm, dry-cured and smoky, with intense flavor. It’s ideal for serving on a charcuterie board with Manchego cheese and olives or slipping into a pot of black beans, jambalaya or a classic Catalan clam dish. To employ it as a seasoning, slow sauté diced chorizo in olive oil until the paprika-and-garlic-rich fat melds into it. Use this to flavor/sauté braised greens, fish, onions, soup or cooked beans.
You can prepare your own fresh chorizo: Mix ground fatty pork with a blend of 3 to 6 tablespoons ground Mexican chilies and/or smoked paprika, optional 3 tablespoons apple cider or wine, two mashed garlic cloves and 1-1/2 tablespoons kosher salt per pound of meat.
Food scholars believe that chorizo originated in Catalonia, Spain. Fifteenth century Spanish families raised their pigs in villages, killed them at home and prepared their own chorizo. The custom called “the slaughter of the pig” still exists in some villages. It wasn’t until the sixteenth century that spices like paprika and chilies arrived from the New World to add the world-renowned spicy red chorizo flavor.
If you want to bring big flavor into your kitchen, you don’t need to slaughter your own pig. Just do as the Spanish and Mexican cooks do — stockpile chorizo for those wild days of summer that require quick and inventive big flavor.
Spanish Chorizo Rice
Spaniards and especially Andalusians love this meal.
Yields 6 to 8 servings
2 T. olive oil
2 C. diced Spanish chorizo
2 C. diced onion
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 green bell pepper, diced
1 t. salt
1 tomato, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 C. long-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
1 T. fresh thyme leaves
3-1/2 to 4 C. chicken broth or water
1/2 t. crushed saffron
In a 6 quart saucepan, cook olive oil and chorizo over medium heat until it releases its fat, 5 minutes. Remove chorizo from pan with slotted spoon and set aside. Stir in onion, bell peppers and salt. Cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in tomato and garlic and cook until the tomato is tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in reserved chorizo, rice and thyme. Cook for 2 minutes so rice absorbs the flavors. Pour in 3-1/2 cups chicken broth or water and saffron; stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 15 minutes.
Turn off heat, pour in the extra 1/2 cup liquid, cover and time for another 15 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork.
Cover again and serve while hot.
Chorizo and Scrambled Egg Breakfast Tacos
For a vegetarian version, substitute Soyrizo for the chorizo.
Yields 2 servings
4 corn tortillas
1 C. grated extra-sharp white cheddar cheese
4 large eggs
4 T. chopped fresh cilantro, divided
7 oz. fresh chorizo sausage, casing removed if necessary
4 green onions, sliced
Sour cream (optional)
Hot sauce or salsa (optional)
Brush large griddle with olive oil. Char tortillas over gas flame or directly on electric burner until blackened in spots; turn with tongs. Arrange tortillas in single layer on griddle. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup grated cheese and set aside.
Whisk eggs and 2 tablespoons cilantro in medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté chorizo sausage in heavy medium skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through, 5 minutes. Break it up with back of spoon. Stir in green onions and sauté 2 minutes. Pour in egg mixture and stir. Cook until very softly set, about 1 minute. Remove egg mixture from heat.
Cook tortillas on griddle over medium high heat until they begin to crisp on bottom, but are still soft and pliable, about 1 minute. Divide egg mixture among tortillas and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro. Fold each tortilla in half. Serve with sour cream and hot sauce, if desired.
— Adapted from Bon Appetit
Black Bean, Chorizo and Sweet Potato Chilli
In addition to Spanish and Mexican chorizo, Portuguese, Puerto Rican, Panamanian, South American and Filipino cooks have developed their own tasty chorizos.
Yields 16 servings (4 quarts)
1 lb. fresh Mexican chorizo, casings removed OR spicy bulk pork sausage
1 large onion, diced
2 poblano peppers, roasted, seeded and diced
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely diced
3 T. tomato paste
3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Optional: Two 28-oz. cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with liquid
Two 15-oz. cans black beans, drained or 4 to 5 cups cooked black beans
2 C. beef stock
2 T. chili powder
1 T. dried oregano
1 T. ground coriander
1 T. ground cumin
1 T. smoked paprika
1/4 C. freshly squeezed lime juice
Optional garnish: sliced pickled jalapenos, diced red onion and crumbled queso fresco
In a large skillet over medium heat cook and stir chorizo, onion, poblanos and jalapenos over medium heat until chorizo is fully cooked, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
Stir in tomato paste, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, beans, stock and spices.
Cover and cook on low 6-7 hours or until potatoes are tender. Stir in lime juice. If desired, accompany chilli with sliced pickled jalapenos, diced red onion and crumbled queso fresco.
— Adapted from “Taste of Home” and Julie Merriman, Cold Brook, New York
