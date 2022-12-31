In my world, seafood is festive food. This New Year’s Eve I plan to prepare a seafood stew based on my beloved favorite, French bouillabaisse. My stew includes fennel, fish, shrimp and the favored flavoring device my French chef-instructors transmitted to their chosen students: mussels.
Mussels are the unsung heroes of shellfish. Overlooked by cooks with their sights set on lobster, this inexpensive seafood is deeply delicious whether in a soup, stew or prepared on their own. Mussels are so savory and succulent that many French chefs consider them one of the most important flavor-enhancing foods in a French kitchen.
Commercial mussels grow on the sea floor in cultivated beds, attached to poles or on ropes suspended in water. Sedentary mussels attach themselves to a surface and to each other by very strong byssal threads or “beards.” In the wild, mussels attach to each other in colonies off sea-washed rocks.
Before spawning, mussels are at their meatiest (October to May). After spawning, meat content drops about 10 per cent. Sustainably farmed, mussels have no negative impact on the environment. They subsist on wild algae, filtering and cleaning the water as they grow. This puts these bivalves in the same carbon cost scale as many vegetables.
The black-colored “blue mussel” is the most common, but green-shelled New Zealand mussels are popular. Purchase live mussels from a reputable fish market. Look for tightly closed, intact shells with the mussels sitting atop ice, not soaking in water. Tap any open mussels on the side of a bowl. If the shell closes the mussel is alive and eatable. If the shell doesn’t close after tapping, discard the mussel. Mussels frozen with or without the shell are a good alternative to fresh. Frozen mussels are partially cooked, so thaw and cook only a couple minutes to prevent them from turning rubbery and chewy.
All good things have their dark side; mussels are no exception. Harvested in the wild they may be prone to viral and bacterial infections that can make humans ill. On the West coast, avoid mussels during the toxic red tide, which occurs during warm months. Micro-organisms called dinoflagellates and their concentrated toxins cause serious illness and paralytic shellfish poisoning within 30 minutes to an hour of ingestion.
Mussels are a clean, nutritious source of protein, filled with omega 3 fatty acids, zinc and folate, selenium, iodine, iron and minerals manganese, phosphorus and potassium. Low in saturated fat, mussels provide easily absorbed vitamins B and C and amino acids. About 25 medium-sized mussels make 1 pound and yield about 6 to 8 ounces meat. One pound of mussels will serve one person for dinner or 2 to 3 as an appetizer.
New York pastry chef and cookbook author Nick Malgieri says that the classic French combination of steamed mussels and French fries served with mayonnaise (Moules Et Frites) probably originated in Belgium where mussels are a staple. Cooks there accepted potatoes soon after their arrival in Europe. The combo migrated across the border to French cooks who embraced it as their own. Many bistros in Brussels offer a wide range of choices, from mussels steamed with a mirepoix, white wine and a little butter, to Pernod and cream or beer-infused mussels.
I hope that you’ll head to your local fish market and treat your company to a first course of one of the mussel recipes below. Welcome to my world: a rich-flavored, big-wow New Year’s Eve meal.
Mussels Steamed in White Wine (Moules Marinere)
Diners pull apart the shells and use a half shell as a utensil to scoop out the mussel. Don’t ignore the steaming broth; it’s richly savory and as important as the mussels. Mussels served with French fries and mayonnaise or aioli are called moules et frites (mool et freet). Remove shells (and discard) and toss cooked pasta with mussels and broth for a great first course or lunch.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 2 to 4 servings
2 lb. mussels, 45 to 50
2/3 to 1 C. good dry white wine
1/4 C. minced shallots
1 bay leaf
2 large sprigs fresh thyme
2 to 3 T. unsalted butter, diced
Garnish: 1/4 C. chopped Italian parsley
Fresh baguette, sliced
Place mussels into a colander. Pick through each and scrub carefully. Rinse, drain, cover with a damp cloth and chill.
Prepare flavorful cooking broth-base: pour wine, shallots, bay leaf, thyme and butter into a 6-quart pot. Bring to a boil over high heat until butter melts. Remove from heat until ready to use.
Just before cooking: de-beard mussels — pull away their black threads. De-bearding kills mussels. Dead mussels decay quickly. Do not allow mussels to soak in water. Toss out cracked mussels or any that won’t close tightly when tapped or are extra heavy (probably mud-filled). Keep mussels cold and covered with damp towel.
Reheat broth-base: add mussels to the bubbling hot base, stir mussels to coat, cover pot and steam until mussels open, 4 to 5 minutes. Shaking pot several times throughout cooking. Remove opened mussels immediately with a slotted spoon and transfer into bowl or on wide soup plates. Discard any that did not open. Reserve mussel broth and garnish with parsley.
To Serve: Let sand settle to bottom of pot and ladle hot mussel cooking broth with parsley over mussels. Serve with slices of baguette to soak up broth.
- Check out Spanish and Italian versions of this mussel dish.
- Substitute beer, apple cider or fish broth with lemon juice for the wine.
- Enrich mussel broth with a little cream or unsalted butter.
- Add
1/2
- C. finely diced fresh fennel bulb with the shallots to the broth-base to cook.
Thai Red Curry Mussels
Red Boat fish sauce and Aroy-D coconut milk will amplify the flavor of this dish.
— Adapted from Bobby Flay
Yields 4 appetizer servings
2 T. coconut oil
1 stalk lemongrass, crushed or 1 T. lemon zest
2 to 3 t. Thai red curry paste
1 shallot, peeled and finely diced
2 t. minced ginger root
2 T. finely sliced cilantro stems
1/2 C. white wine, optional
1-3/4 C. unsweetened coconut milk
1 to 2 T. fish sauce (nam pla), to taste
1 to 2 t. maple syrup, optional
3 lb. mussels, debearded and scrubbed
2 T. fresh lime juice
2 to 4 T. sliced fresh cilantro leaves
2 to 4 T. torn Thai or Italian basil leaves
Heat oil in a heavy Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add lemongrass or zest, curry paste, shallot, ginger and cilantro stems. Fry until tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
Pour in wine, coconut milk, part of the fish sauce and maple syrup. Bring to a simmer 1 minute. Raise heat to medium. Add mussels, cover pot, and steam just until they open. Discard any that don’t open. Remove pot from heat and sprinkle mussels with lime juice, cilantro and basil. Ladle into individual bowls; discard lemongrass. Serve immediately.
New Year Fish, Shrimp, Fennel and Mussel Stew
To prepare a quick fish broth or boost homemade fish broth, purchase Japanese dried, shaved bonito flakes for dashi. Prepare dashi with the flakes and kelp or steep the the flakes in hot broth. A drizzle of good Vietnamese fish sauce can boost any seafood dish with deep umami. Substitute apple cider or more clam juice with fresh lemon juice for the wine. Steamed potatoes or rice are good accompaniments.
Yields 4 to 6 servings
2 lb. halibut (or other firm white fish)
1 lb. large shrimp, shelled and shells reserved for broth if desired
1 lb. mussels, in shells
1/2 C. diced onion
1/2 C. diced celery
2 fennel bulbs (with some stem still attached)
Parsley stems
3 to 4 T. olive oil
1 med.onion, finely diced
2 med. carrots, scrubbed and diced
Optional: 1 garlic clove, minced
1 t. saffron threads
1 C. dry white wine
Optional: 1 to 2 cups diced tomatoes
4 C. fish broth or low sodium chicken broth
16 oz. bottled clam juice
1/4 C. finely sliced Italian parsley
Optional: 1⁄2 t. cayenne
Remove any skin and bones from fish and remove shrimp shells; reserve for fish broth. Scrub mussels and remove beards.
Pour 4 cups cold water into a 6-quart pot. Stir fish trimmings, shrimp shells, onion, celery, chopped fennel stems and parsley stems into water. Bring to a simmer and cook 15 minutes. Raise heat to medium, stir in mussels and cover. Check frequently and as the mussels pop open, remove them with a slotted spoon into a bowl. Cool broth to warm, drain and discard solids. Reserve this broth for the stew. Remove mussels from shells, discard shells and set aside mussel meat and any liquid in bowl to add at the end.
Trim root end from fennel bulb, stand it on its root end, slice it into two wide, but thin halves. Lay one half on cutting board and slice it thinly; repeat with remaining half. Heat oil over medium heat in a 6-quart pot. Stir in fennel, onion and carrot and cook until vegetables are tender. Stir in garlic and saffron and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in wine and cook 2 minutes. Stir in optional tomatoes, reserved broth and clam juice. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; lower heat, cover and simmer this base 10 minutes.
Dice fish into 1-1/2 inch pieces. Add fish and shrimp to simmering broth. Cover and simmer a few minutes, just until fish and shrimp are done. Remove from heat. Stir in mussels.
Taste and season broth with salt and freshly ground black pepper or cayenne. Garnish with parsley and ladle into wide bowls.
