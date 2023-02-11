A likeness of the Chinese Kitchen God used to stand guard on the glass entry door leading to my kitchen. His intimidating presence, black-haired with a Fu-Manchu mustache and clothed in Imperial brocade, shimmered on red and gold foil. Abundance, in the form of fruit, bags of gold coins, peonies and children, surrounded him.
Every year before Chinese New Year I dusted off my Kitchen God (I was supposed to burn him) and dabbed his mouth with a little honey so that he said only sweet things about us. My small New Year/Spring ritual promised good fortune and insured against kitchen catastrophes. To a chef that means a lot.
Chinese New Year (a.k.a. Spring Festival) is the beginning of an Asian food lover’s year. The 2023 Chinese New Year started Jan. 22 to celebrate the Year of the Water Rabbit. Though the celebrations culminated with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5, this is still a great time to give this influential, ancient and revered Mother Cuisine, some well-deserved attention. After all, Chinese people have conquered the world through their food.
They conquered me. I may not look Asian, but I have Chinese appetites. When I lived in New York City I felt happiest wandering Manhattan’s Chinatown. Every week found me there several times, haggling with vendors over live shrimp, dining on dim sum, savoring soft tofu on the street from a bent-over Chinese granny or choosing the choicest baby bok choy. Perhaps it was because the familial crush of people and the intense focus on and abundance of food is very like my Eastern European roots.
China is a huge country with many different styles of cuisine from spicy Sichuan to the elegant Mandarin. Like Italian food, its reliance on fresh produce and highly flavorful seasoning components makes even the simplest stir-fry come alive.
If the widespread popularity of Chinese food outside of China is any indication, it seems that I’m not alone: It’s difficult to find a country that doesn’t boast a Chinese restaurant. They range from the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, to Japan and other parts of Asia to Mexico, Russia and beyond.
Dust off your Chinese cookbooks and join in the celebration. Chinese revere fertility, prosperity and longevity. To celebrate and ensure these qualities for their families during the coming year they turn to food and its symbolism. Meals highlight dishes with homonyms, words that are spelled or sound similar: turnips sound like good luck and fish sounds like plenty. Whole chickens and fish symbolize happiness and prosperity. Oranges represent wealth and good fortune because they are China’s most plentiful fruit. Noodles represent longevity and should never be cut. Duck symbolizes fidelity and eggs signify fertility. Cooks avoid tofu during the New Year because white suggests death.
Chinese-American Judy Chu, an English instructor at Northwestern Michigan College, prepares hot and sour soup for her family’s New Year celebration.
“I learned from our young friend and former student from Interlochen, a Chinese violinist in MFA program at Juilliard, that on New Year’s Eve you’re supposed to cut off a lock of your hair to say goodbye to the old year.”
The New Year brings families together to let go of the past, remember departed ancestors, reunite with friends and relatives, give thanks and make reparations for wrongs.
The Chinese accomplish all this and more with food.
Hoisin Chicken Wings
Yields 4 servings
1 T. honey
4 T. hoisin sauce
3 T. warm water
3/4 t. salt
Pinch of red pepper flakes
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
1 whole scallion (green onion), finely minced
1 slice fresh ginger, minced
16 chicken wings, tips removed and discarded
Cilantro or lettuce for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix together honey, hoisin, water, salt, pepper, garlic, scallion and ginger. Marinate chicken wings in mixture 15 to 30 minutes.
Place chicken wings on a baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, brushing occasionally with marinade. Turn oven to broil and broil chicken wings 5 minutes. Turn wings halfway minutes to brown evenly and avoid burning.
Arrange cilantro or lettuce leaves artfully on a platter and transfer chicken wings to it. Serve them hot or at room temperature.
— Adapted from Diana My-Tran
Chao Mein (Ten Precious Noodles)
This is not the ‘chow mein’ found at Chinese-American takeouts. Rather, this recipe pays homage to leftovers, using soft fried noodles. The list of ingredients appears daunting but, it is really just a very simple noodle stir-fry.
Yields 4 servings
5 shiitake mushrooms, rinsed and stemmed
3 T. canola oil
1 T. finely minced or grated ginger root
2 green onions, minced, white and green separate
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 C. roasted pork, cut into strips
1/2 C. steamed shrimp
1/2 C. ham, cut into strips
3 eggs, beaten
2 C. finely sliced baby bok choy
1/2 C. celery, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch slices
2 T. soy sauce
1 T. rice wine or sherry
1 t. sesame oil
1 t. salt
3 C. cold cooked Chinese egg noodles
Slice mushroom caps into thin strips and set aside. Line up all ingredients. Heat wok or large heavy pot on high. Add half the oil, swirl it around and toss in the ginger and scallion white. Stir-fry until fragrant, about one minute. Add mushrooms and cook until wilted; add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Add meats and shrimp to wok, then the beaten eggs. Toss and stir-fry until the eggs are nearly set, about 2 minutes. Scrape egg mixture out onto a plate, wipe out with a damp or oiled paper towel. Set wok back on the burner and heat again.
Swirl in remaining oil. Add vegetables and stir-fry until tender. Add cold noodles and heat through. Season with soy sauce and rice wine. Cook for a minute. Toss in scallion greens and egg mixture; heat through, about 2 minutes. Season mixture with sesame oil and salt. Taste. Heap noodles onto a large platter and serve hot.
— Adapted from www.straitscafe.com
Hot and Sour Soup
8 to 10 servings
3 qt. vegetable or chicken broth
1 small knob gingerroot, sliced
1 small head garlic, broken into cloves, unpeeled
1 bunch green onions
5 small shitake mushrooms, stemmed and caps julienned, stems washed and reserved
8-ounce container fresh bamboo shoots, drained, thinly julienned
5 tiger lily buds, soaked and shredded, cut into 1-inch lengths
1 small carrot, sliced thinly
8-oz. container sliced fresh water chestnuts, drained
1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced
Seasonings
2 T. toasted sesame oil
2 to 4 t. spicy chile paste
2 to 4 T. soy sauce
2 to 4 T. rice vinegar
In a 4 to 5-quart soup pot, heat broth with ginger, garlic, white part of green onions and the mushroom stems. Bring stock to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer. Allow stock to simmer 30 minutes. Turn off heat and steep broth 15 to 20 minutes. Strain broth into a clean pot. Discard cooked vegetables.
Finely slice green tops of green onions on the diagonal and set aside. Heat broth and add the mushrooms, bamboo shoots, lily buds, carrot, water chestnuts and bell pepper. Simmer until tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Mix seasonings together and stir into soup to taste. (Start with the smallest amount and add more as necessary.) Garnish with the reserved green onions and serve.
Jasmine Tea and Pear Sorbet
2 T. good quality Jasmine tea
1-1/2 C. water, divided
1/3 C. superfine sugar (fast dissolving)
1 1/4 lb. very ripe and fragrant pears, 2 cups peeled and seeded and diced
1/4 C. fresh lemon juice
Bring 1 cup water to a rolling boil. Remove the water from heat. Wait 30 seconds, add tea and cover. Steep 2 minutes and strain. Add sugar to the tea.
Place pears and 1/2-cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook until the pears are tender, about 12 minutes.
Puree pears in a food processor until smooth, adding a little of the tea mixture if necessary. Mix pears, lemon juice and tea together. Taste and adjust flavors — it should taste lively, acidic and a touch too sweet. Freeze in an ice cream machine. Alternatively, place the mixture in a shallow non-aluminum pan and freeze semi-solid. Break into chunks and puree in food processor. Return mixture to freezer and freeze 2 hours. If it hardens too much, break up into chunks and reprocess in food processor a second time.
