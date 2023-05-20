Often unwilling to leave the gambling tables for 24-hours straight, John Montagu, the Fourth Earl of Sandwich, downed sliced salt beef between two slices of toast. Although we credit him with inventing the sandwich, he wasn’t the first to eat two pieces of bread with some sort of filling in between. So, if not invention, we can at least ascribe the name and notoriety of the sandwich to Montagu and his late 1700’s version of extreme sport.
In Europe, rural French farmers were eating meat between bread well before Montagu and his cronies. French cooks created delicious sandwiches, among them, the eminently portable pan bagnat (pa bah-nyah), perfect for summer beach dining and picnics. Pan bagnat starts out with a hollowed out baguette slathered with olive oil. Homecooks fill it with many of the same ingredients as as a refreshing, summery Niçoise salad: tuna, olives, vinaigrette, tomatoes, anchovy and hard-cooked egg. Wrapped, weighted and sliced, the baguette becomes saturated with flavor, characteristic of a perfect, beach-ready pan bagnat.
While the French occupied Vietnam from 1887 to 1954 they brought their language, foods and techniques: baguettes and wheat flour, pâté, asparagus, potatoes, onions, coffee, tea, crème caramel, meat stock (which metamorphosed to pho) and … pan bagnat.
Pan bagnat and its foreign sister bánh mì are a great example of how cooks adopt new ingredients and techniques, and utterly transform them. It all started with the baguette. Bánh mì (bun-mee) literally means wheat bread. Vietnamese adore loads of fresh herbs and crisp, raw, tart and spicy vegetables; the French have a passion for bread, pâté and meat. Savvy South Vietnamese street cooks hollowed out baguettes and stuffed them with grilled or roasted meat like pork, sausages, patties, meatballs, cold cuts, duck or chicken, cilantro, đ chua (quick pickled carrots and daikon radish), chillies, cucumber and pâté. Spicy chili sauce, sliced chilies, Maggi seasoning sauce and mayonnaise rounded out the zesty flavor.
These elements created the signature spicy-salty-tart-savory-sweet-crunchy-aromatic synergy of bánh mì sandwiches, a successful marriage of two cultures. A bite into a well made bánh mì is bliss. Consequently, this tantalizing sandwich expanded from Saigon to California and from there to the rest of the world. Large cities around the globe have shops that sell nothing but these cross-cultural pleasures.
Vietnamese, like many Chinese-influenced cuisines, strive to balance five tastes (spicy, sour, bitter, salty and sweet), five textures, five nutrients and five colors (white, green, yellow, red and black). As a result, dishes are colorful and attractive to eyes and tastes. This sense of balance extends to food’s “heating” and “cooling” properties. For example, duck is considered cooling so it is served in summer with warming ginger to balance. Chicken is a warm food, so it’s often served in the colder months with a “cooling” sour sauce.
Vietnamese cuisine’s strong, unique culinary philosophy predates French cuisine by many millennia. Instead of blindly accepting French culture, Vietnamese cooks tailored the French offerings to their own way of eating and cooking. Today’s Vietnamese cuisine is a unique blend of Vietnam’s long culinary history and 70 years of French occupation.
The Earl of Sandwich, from his view at the gaming tables, knew that the sandwich was an ideal fast food, adaptable to all sorts of venues. He might be astounded at the sweeping cultural effects of his unconventional fast food habit. With spring fast developing you might boldly add these sandwiches to your weekend repertoire.
Bánh Mì: Vietnamese Baguette Sandwich
Rustic, artisanal rolls that scrape the roof of the mouth are not a good choice. Look for loaves with a delicate (thin) crust, tender, chewy-soft interior (press and it should bounce back) like “Italian” rolls or loaves sold at supermarkets, Mexican bolillo rolls, Cubano rolls, ciabatta rolls or loaves, kaiser rolls, hoagie or cheesesteak rolls.
— Adapted from “Into the Vietnamese Kitchen” by Andrea Nguyen
For each sandwich:
1 soft baguette roll or a 7-inch section cut from a regular length baguette
Liver pâté or liverwurst
Mayonnaise, real or homemade
Soy sauce or Maggi seasoning
A choice of meat, roasted, grilled or cold cuts, sliced
4 (peeled) cucumber strips, pickling or English variety
4 cilantro sprigs, sliced
Pickled sliced jalapeños (nacho slices)
Daikon and Carrot Pickle (D Chua) (recipe below)
Slice bread lengthwise, and hollow out insides, making a trough in both halves, with your fingers. (Toast excess bread for breadcrumbs for another use.) Preheat toaster oven to 350ºF. Place bread halves in a toaster oven until slightly golden; cool bread.
Spread inside of both halves with a thin layer of pâté and/or mayonnaise. Drizzle with soy sauce. Layer remaining ingredients on the bottom portion of bread. (Layer filling to maximize the interaction between flavors and textures.) Close sandwich, cut in half crosswise for easy eating, and enjoy. Or wrap in wax or plastic wrap and pop into a cooler for a take-along picnic.
Vietnamese Pickled Radish and Carrot (Dồ Chua)
When purchasing the large, white daikon radish, look for ones that are around 1-1/2 inches wide: larger and they can be spongy, unpleasantly hot and bitter; smaller and they’ll lack the bite and sweetness of mature daikon. Serve on sandwiches or with grilled meat, soup or stew.
— Adapted from “Into the Vietnamese Kitchen” by Andrea Nguyen
Yields 1 quart
1 C. plus 2 T. white vinegar
1/4 C. sugar (2 teaspoons reserved separately)
1/2 lb. carrots
1 lb. daikon radish
Whisk together 1/2 cup boiling water, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, vinegar, and all but the 2 teaspoons sugar. Set aside.
Peel, wash, and cut carrots and daikon into 2-inch-long and 1/4-inch-thick matchsticks. place in bowl. Knead and toss with 2 teaspoons sugar and 1 teaspoon kosher salt until a piece of daikon bends almost enough to touch its ends together without breaking, 15 minutes. rinse and drain vegetables, pressing to rid them of water.
Tightly pack vegetables into a clean 1-quart glass canning jar. Pour hot vinegar mixture into jar until full. if there isn’t enough to cover, spoon in 3 teaspoons vinegar and 1 teaspoon water. Screw lid on tightly. let pickles develop flavor 1 hour or up to 24 hours at room temperature. refrigerate up to 4 weeks.
Pan Bagnat: Glorified Sub Sandwich
Basil, anchovies, tomato and olives are a classically Niçoise garnish, from Nice (niece) in the south of France.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
2 to 3 servings
1 crusty baguette or small ciabatta, halved lengthwise
3 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 very small garlic clove, halved
2 anchovy fillets, minced (optional)
2 t. red wine vinegar
½ t. Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 Kirby cucumber or 1/2 English cucumber
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced, optional
1 medium-size, ripe tomato, sliced
5 to 6 oz. tuna packed in olive oil, drained and crumbled
8 large basil leaves
2 T. sliced pitted Niçoise or green olives
1 hard-cooked egg, peeled and thinly sliced
Pull out enough of the soft interior crumb on both sides of the sliced bread to form a cavity. Brush both sides with 1 tablespoon oil. In a small bowl, whisk together optional anchovies, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in 2 tablespoons remaining oil, whisking constantly.
Peel and thinly slice cucumber. Add sliced cucumber and onion (keep separate) to vinaigrette; toss well.
Spread half the cucumbers on the bottom of the bread. Top with tomato and onion, then with tuna, basil, olives and egg slices. Top egg with remaining cucumbers and vinaigrette.
Cover with second bread half and firmly press sandwich together.
Wrap sandwich tightly in waxed paper or plastic wrap, then place in a plastic bag. Weight sandwich with a heavy pan or pot 10 minutes, flip and weight it for another 10 minutes. Unwrap, slice and serve, or refrigerate wrapped pan bagnat up to 8 hours before serving. Resting gives the vinaigrette time to saturate ingredients and bread.
