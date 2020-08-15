French kitchens can seem like military boot camp to the uninitiated. From the lowest dishwasher on up to line cooks, fish, meat, garde manger and pastry chefs through sous chef and chef de cuisine, the executive chef rules over all. But the saucier is in a class all his or her own. A sort of alchemist, the saucier is Merlin in King Arthur’s Court, revered and feared.
With the beheading of Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution, palace cuisine with its elaborate presentation and saucing, began a slow death. Today the saucier’s talent has redeployed into a New World mix of exotic flavors from foreign lands.
Roman cooking texts, dating from around 200 AD, describe the first sauces. They were highly seasoned creations of herbs, spices, vinegar, honey and an aromatic fermented fish sauce called garum. Cooks laboriously produced sauces with an early version of a food processor: the mortar, pestle and muscle, which pulverized cooked rice, nuts or bread to emulsify and thicken.
From Roman times to the Middle Ages, European sauce preparation, with the exception of minor substitutions, changed little. Vinegar and verjus (unripe grape juice) supplanted garum as flavorings and almonds became favored thickeners. The Crusades delivered exotic spices from the Middle East, which chefs happily incorporated into their sauces. In the 15th century,chefs began to tinker with technique; they learned to clarify and strain sauces to achieve pleasingly smooth and creamy textures. They experimented with reductions, a method of simmering sauces or broths to intensify flavors and to thicken.
The French may not have created the first sauces, but they elevated sauce making to a beautiful thing. Escoffier codified and named the classic five “mother sauces.” From these five, based on meat and dairy, hundreds of related sauces arose. Post French Revolution, chefs who had been employed in aristocratic kitchens opened restaurants in Paris and elsewhere in France. They competed for customers, each striving to prepare outstanding dishes. Sauces turned dining into something sublime.
Times changed and so have contemporary tastes. During the 1970’s and 1980’s, Nouvelle Cuisine, part of a French gastronomic revolution, shook the culinary world. Chefs crafted lighter, natural reduction sauces, thickened with cream, butter, yogurt, cheese or vegetable purées. Pure starches like arrowroot, and potato starch supplanted flour; they cooked quickly and were more delicate than flour and roux. Saucing shifted from ladling over a food (and covering it) to the eye-catching plated sauce with food and garnishes set on top. Then the revolution began in earnest: rebellious French chefs began to borrow from other cuisines….
With the steady infusion of global foods and techniques, the sauce situation has broken free of heavy, fuddy-duddy constraints. Once labeled “foreign,” sauces like gem-green tomatillo salsa, the Indian chutneys like cilantro, tamarind or coconut and Lebanese tahini sauce have become not only accepted, but widely cherished. Americans, on the search for unique combinations and startling flavors can discover a multitude of Mexican moles, Vietnamese nuoc cham, Spanish romesco, Greek skorthalia, North African chermoula, Jamaican jerk sauce and hundreds of others.
Foreign sauces have endured centuries of bias, but no more. They are guaranteed to arrive in your kitchen and transform it into an exciting affair.These sauces have the benefits, without the labor-intensive work, of classical sauces. Fruit, nut or seed and vegetable-based sauces are light and fresh-tasting, bursting on your tongue with flavor. They are honest and transparent: you can see the ingredients and trust them. Let’s welcome these foreign visitors with open hands.
Georgian Apricot, Walnut, and Cilantro Sauce (Kindzis Satsebela)
This sweet-pungent sauce is the best-known sauce from the Republic of Georgia, and a mainstay of its cuisine. Serve it with grilled meat or chicken, cooked beans, grains, or vegetables or slather it on bread. Use intense-tasting dried or fresh apricots.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 2 cups, 6 to 8 servings
1/3 C. diced dried apricots or 4 ounces fresh ripe apricots, about 3 medium, halved and pitted
1/2 C. chopped walnuts
1 T. peeled and finely chopped garlic
1-1/2 C. finely sliced cilantro
1-1/2 C. mixed trimmed and finely diced Italian parsley, dill, basil leaves and tarragon leaves
1/2 C. finely diced trimmed green onions, 2 to 4 large
4 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/8 t. cayenne pepperor 1/2 teaspoon chili flakes
3/4 to 1 C. walnut or olive oil
Soak dried apricots in 1 cup boiling water until soft, about 1 hour, or overnight. Drain and reserve soaking water. If using instead, chop fresh apricots.
Pour walnuts and garlic into food processor and pulse-grind until coarsely mixed, about 30 pulses. Add apricots and 1/4 to 1/2 cup soaking water, herbs, green onions, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Purée sauce until almost smooth. With machine running, pour oil into purée in a slow, thin stream to make a thick sauce. Season with cayenne, chili flakes or freshly ground black pepper if desired.
Rest sauce 1 hour before serving. Taste and adjust flavoring with lemon or salt, and consistency with leftover soaking water or water. Sauce will keep refrigerated up to 3 or 4 days.
Coconut and Tahini Sauce
Great on summer grilled meats and vegetables. Thin it down for a creamy salad dressing. For green flavor, purée cilantro or basil in with the coconut milk and tahini. Experiment with stirring in a bit of pesto, grated gingerroot, roasted chilies or whatever inspires you.
Yields about 1-3/4 to 2 cups, 6 to 8 servings
1 C. full-fat pure coconut milk (Aroy-D best)
1/2 C. Mediterranean-style tahini
Juice of 1 large lemon, to taste
Whisk or blend coconut milk and tahini together. Whisk in lemon juice and salt to taste. Refrigerate.
Green Tomatillo Salsa (Salsa Verde de Tomatillo)
Simple yet versatile, this classic salsa is a tangy and spicy building block of Mexican cuisine. It pairs well with rich food like pork, egg dishes (huevos rancheros) or, when made with cream, in tortilla dishes like chilaquiles or enchiladas. Cooked tomatillos become gelatinous and will thicken sauces. Cooking the prepared salsa extends its life.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 4 to 4-1/2 cups, 10 to 12 servings
2 lb. tomatillos, husked and rinsed
2 large jalapeños chilies, stemmed
2 large cloves garlic, peeled and washed
1 C. packed lightly chopped cilantro (stems and all)
Optional: 1/2 cup peeled and diced onion
For Thickened Salsa Verde
1 T. olive oil
For Salsa de Tomatillo con Crema
1 C. heavy cream
Pour tomatillos into 4-quart nonreactive saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat and simmer tomatillos and chilies (turn or weight them to cook evenly) until they are tender, but not falling apart and turn a dull olive color, 10 to 15 minutes.
Alternatively, broil, grill or roast vegetables in oven on a sheet pan until tender.
Cool tomatillos slightly, and pour half into blender, half the chilies, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and half the cilantro. Cover top of blender with towel and purée in short pulses until sauce is smooth with seeds still visible. Don’t over-purée. Repeat with remaining vegetables, cilantro and optional onion. Mix batches together. Season with salt to taste.
For Thickened Salsa Verde (good for tacos and casseroles): Heat olive oil in 4-quart saucepan until shimmering hot, but not smoking. Pour in salsa and bring to a high-simmer. Cook until thickened, 5 minutes. This should yield 4 cups. Taste and adjust seasonings. Refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month. Serve salsa warm or room temperature. Salsa may sit at room temperature up to 1 hour.
For Salsa de Tomatillo con Crema (good for tacos, enchiladas, and casseroles): Heat cream in 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Boil to reduce cream by half; it will coat the back of a spoon. Pour in 4 cups tomatillo salsa and bring to a low boil, stirring occasionally, until thickened and slightly reduced to yield 4-1/2 cups. Sauce will look somewhat curdled, whisk until smooth. Remove pan from heat. Cool sauce to lukewarm. Taste and adjust seasonings. Refrigerate up to 2 days.
Note: Mexicans don’t seed fresh green chilies. Many cooks feel that chilies are the “soul” of Mexican cuisine; when they are seeded, the dish is robbed of the full chili flavor. However, dry chilies used in moles are seeded. Sometimes a measured amount of those seeds are roasted, ground, and added to the mole.
Pear Vanilla Purée
Good on salad but equally refreshing on sliced avocados or other fruit.
Yields 1-3/4 cup dressing, enough for 4 to 6 salads
1-1/2 ripe pears, peeled, cored, and diced
1 C. good quality sake or white wine
1 vanilla bean, split
2 to 3 T. rice vinegar or fresh lemon juice
4 to 6 T. canola or grapeseed oil
Place diced pear, sake and vanilla bean into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; lower heat to a simmer. Simmer pears uncovered until soft, about 15 minutes.
Remove vanilla bean and scrape the seeds into pear mixture. Pour pear-sake mixture into a blender or food processor. Purée pears and with machine running, slowly pour in 2 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice. With machine running, pour 4 tablespoons oil in a slow thin stream.
Taste and repeat with remaining vinegar or lemon juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
