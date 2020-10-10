Fall is fiesta time and no culture or country knows how to throw a party better than Mexico. After all, they invented the word. The word “fiesta” originated from holy “feast” or “festival” days in Spanish (Hispanic) speaking countries who are largely Catholic. Oct.15th brings an end to the month-long celebration of National Hispanic Month.
We could name and honor dozens of dishes from all over Latin America, but I want to honor the humble tortilla. It has long served us. Once you gather the courage to make them, homemade tortillas will become your bosom buddies.
Tortillas have seen many hungry people through busy, anxious days. Ever humble, Mexican tortillas serve as a simple “plate” or the base to many dishes. Prepare a stack of these tender, luscious flatbreads and build your festivities: Fill them with shredded pork carnitas or roasted chicken, grilled fish, savory beans, salsas, guacamole, pickled cabbage, cheese and sour cream, and get ready to rock and roll.
Everything goes better wrapped in a tortilla. Even leftovers; as any cook will tell you, success is in the combos. Whether you choose corn, flour or the novel grain-free cassava-coconut tortillas, the result will be wicked good.
Tortillas can also be part of or a companion to dishes. One of the all-time Mexican favorites is migas (the classic Mexican breakfast of tortilla strips fried with aromatics and scrambled eggs), but chips with dips and salsa, quesadillas, chilaquiles (tortilla chips or stale tortillas simmered in salsa until soft and topped with queso fresco and crema), nachos, chicken tortilla soup, tostadas, burritos, tacos and enchiladas form a satisfying parade of simple, delicious meals.
Hispanic food encompasses a wide variety of soul-satisfying, flavorful dishes because of the diverse culinary styles present throughout Latin America and Spanish-speaking countries. Some elements of cuisine are similar from country to country, but each dish has its distinctive taste and meaning. Sampling its richly flavored food is the first step to the Hispanic fiesta experience.
I suggest you begin with tortillas. Made with just three ingredients,fresh homemade tortillas are a revelation.
If they seem too time-consuming, make them for special occasions. Use these recipes as training wheels. Then notice the texture of the dough and the finished tortilla. Pay attention to the heat and griddle while cooking them. When you’ve made tortillas a dozen times you’ll be free of the recipe and able to toss together a batch without fear.
Corn Tortillas
The secret to great tortillas is “masa nixtamalizada,” made from freshly ground blue or white corn masa, available at tortillerias in cities with large Mexican populations. If you cannot get it, no matter, masa harina (dry corn flour) works fine. Bob’s Red Mill has the best flavor.
Yields sixteen 5-inch tortillas
2 C. masa harina, preferably Bob’s Red Mill
1-1/2 C. hot (not boiling)water
1/2 t. salt
In a large bowl, combine masa harina with part of the water and salt. Stir and knead, adding water as necessary until dough comes together into a non-sticky, pliable, playdough-like ball. Knead dough 15 times.
On a sheet of plastic wrap, roll tortilla dough into an 8-inch log and cut the log into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, transfer to a large plate. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel.
Heat a cast-iron griddle or skillet or a comal (a flat, round griddle) over medium-high heat. Line a tortilla warmer, a basket or a wide, shallow bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Cut a sturdy plastic bag at the seams. Set 1 ball of dough between the sheets. Using a tortilla press or a rolling pin, flatten tortilla to a 5-inch round. Peel off plastic and set tortilla on hot griddle. (If it is hard to peel, you’ve used too much water in the dough; develops cracks — you’ve used too little.)
Cook tortilla over medium-high heat 10 seconds and flip. Cook 10 seconds. Flip and cook each side again until lightly browned in spots, about 1 minute.
The first 10 seconds helps the tortilla to puff. Wrap cooked tortilla in towel. Press, cook and wrap remaining balls of dough. Keep stack of tortillas well covered. Serve tortillas warm, freshly off the griddle.
The uncooked tortillas may be stacked between layers of wax paper and refrigerated in a plastic bag overnight or frozen up to 1 month.
Cook without thawing. Alternatively, refrigerate dough, well-sealed, up to 2 days. Cut off what you need, press the balls of dough and cook freshly each day.
Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas
All-vegetable shortening, like Crisco, is an easy way to make foolproof homemade flour tortillas, although a freshly-rendered lard tastes richer. Bacon fat is another tasty alternative. Shortening produces an easy-to-work dough that remains tender even after a few days stored at room temperature. Tender but sturdy, flour tortillas are excellent for cheesy quesadillas or stuffed with hearty fillings, like grilled skirt steak or roasted vegetables.
— Adapted from Justin Chapple
Yields 2 dozen
4 C. all-purpose flour
2 t. baking powder
2 t. kosher salt
1/2 C. all-vegetable shortening or freshly rendered lard or freshly rendered bacon fat
1-1/4 C. warm water
Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in fat using your fingertips, until evenly combined. Slowly work in, as needed, 1-1/4 cups water. Hand mix until a sticky dough forms.
Turn dough out onto an unfloured work surface. Using the heel of your hand, smear dough across work surface in a 10-inch-long layer. With a bench scraper, scrape dough back into a ball. Repeat smearing and scraping process until dough becomes smooth and slightly sticky, about 5 minutes.
Cut dough into 24 pieces (about 1-1/4 ounces each). Roll dough pieces into balls, and transfer to a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and rest at room temperature 30 minutes.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until hot and reduce heat to medium-low. Working with one dough ball at a time, roll dough out on an unfloured work surface to a very thin 7 1/2-inch circle. (Dough will stick to work surface.) Carefully peel dough off work surface; transfer to hot skillet. Cook until lightly browned in spots and pliable, 20 to 30 seconds per side. Wrap tortillas in a kitchen towel. Repeat process with remaining dough balls.
Tortillas can be stored in a Ziplock plastic bag at room temperature up to 3 days.
Warm on a griddle before serving.
