October and November are prime time for the big three green leafies — collards, kale and chard. They give us strength, remaining standing, hardy, lush and green, after frost wilts and blackens northern gardens. Indeed, the big three welcome the chill; frost sweetens them and smooths out their bitterness.
Many cooks run right on by mild-mannered chard in a mad dash for kale. Kale has garnered the attention of the health-minded; collards are beloved in Southern cooking. Chard may not currently be the most popular girl on the block, but bring her home and you’ll find that she’s a steady companion in the kitchen. Chard comes in a bright rainbow of colors and is tender, thus requiring less of the cook. Chard will grace eggs, gratins, stir-fry, quiche, soup and wrap a multitude of fillings.
Chard, aka Swiss chard, isn’t Swiss-born or bred (it’s native to southern Europe), though it was first described by a Swiss botanist and appears in traditional Swiss cuisine. Chard’s leaves are beet-like and the leafy vegetable is thought to have developed from wild beets a millennia ago. Swiss chard is dependable and nutritious: It outdoes kale in most minerals (iron, potassium, magnesium, selenium) and many vitamins (A, E and carotene)
In taste and cooking, chard is comparable to spinach. The large, firm leaves are mild, sweet and delicately earthy with a faint bitterness. The sweet stalks come in white, yellow, red, purple, pink and striped. They look like a wide, flat celery, and taste like celery with a hint of beet. Like kale, chard leaves have crinkled, crunchy, dark green leaves. Leaves of both greens are best removed from the stem. Chard stems are edible, but large kale stems are tough. Taste is the biggest difference between the two. Kale has a strong, earthy, slightly bitter taste sweetened and tamed by a 1- to 3-minute blanch in hard-boiling water before adding to a dish. Chard is less assertive and more sociable; it needs only a 5- to 7-minute braise, sauté, steam or simmer.
Stir-fries and sautés are the simplest way to enjoy this leafy green. Stems and leaves cook at a different rate so separate them before sautéing; start the stems first and add the sliced greens after a couple minutes. This tender leafy green has an affinity for lemon, olive oil, tahini, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, shallots, onions, red pepper flakes, diced pancetta, bacon or prosciutto; butter, cheese and cream, and goes well with starchy staples like roasted, cubed squash, pasta, rice, lentils and many other legumes. Chard could be the green answer for the not-so-secret kale deniers and 20-minute-meal families.
Chard “Baba Ganouji:” In a skillet with olive oil, sauté 1 bunch diced chard stems and leaves (12 ounces), until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic and cook 30 to 40 seconds. Cool mixture and transfer to a food processor.
Purée, and with machine running, add ¼ cup tahini, fresh lemon juice and salt. Purée until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Creamed Chard: Separate stems from 2 large bunches (1-1/2 pounds) Swiss chard. Dice stems and leaves into bite-size pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced shallot and chard stalks and sauté, stirring often, until tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add ¾ to 1 cup heavy cream and chard, bring to a boil, partially cover, lower to a simmer and until chard wilts, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove lid and stir until cream thickens and chard is tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
Pasta with Chard: Separate stems and leaves from 1 large bunch (12 to 16 ounces) Swiss chard, Dice both into 2-inch pieces. Sauté stems and leaves in large skillet in olive oil until tender. Toss ½ pound cooked, hot pasta with chard. Toss in ½ cup reserved pasta cooking water and ¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano cheese. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve immediately.
Lebanese Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup (Adas Bi Hamood)
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 6-1/2 to 7 cups, 4 to 6 servings
1/2 C. brown lentils, picked through for stones and rinsed in strainer
10- to 12-ounce bunch Swiss chard
3 T. olive oil
2 C. onion diced 1/4-inch
1 t. ground coriander
1-1/2 t. flour, optional
1 T. peeled and finely minced garlic
1/4 C. finely sliced cilantro leaves and tender stems
2-1/2 to 3 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 medium lemon
In a small saucepan, combine lentils, 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt and 4 cups water. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer lentils 20 minutes.
Cut away stalks from chard and reserve. Slice each leaf in half lengthwise, then slice leaves crosswise into 1-inch slices to yield about 8 cups sliced, lightly packed leaves. If there is not enough, make up the remainder with finely sliced stems. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in 4- to 5-quart soup pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, coriander and 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt. Sauté until onions are soft and brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Stir garlic and chard into onions; cook and stir until chard has wilted, 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cups water, cilantro and cooked lentils with their cooking water.
Bring soup to boil, reduce heat to low and simmer partially covered 10 minutes. Remove soup from heat. Set aside to cool 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice to taste. Adjust with salt and pepper.
To serve: Reheat soup and ladle into bowls. Serve hot. This soup tastes best if prepared a day in advance to allow the flavors mellow. Freeze soup up to 1 month.
Sautéed Swiss Chard with Garlic and Lemon
Toasted pine nuts or toasted slivered almonds make a tasty garnish; sprinkle on before serving. Cooked (drained) chickpeas or diced prosciutto folded in before serving will make this dish more substantial.
Yields 4 servings
3 T. olive oil
3 to 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/2 to 1 t. crushed red pepper flakes
2 large bunches Swiss chard, stems removed and reserved, leaves diced into 2” pieces (about 12 cups)
2 T. fresh lemon juice, to taste
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add pepper flakes and half the Swiss chard, season with salt, and cook, tossing often, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add remaining chard and cook, tossing until all chard is wilted and tender. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper.
