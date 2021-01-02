Some competent homecooks, though lauded and applauded by family and friends, have niggling doubts about their culinary skills. They practice madly, stuffing loved ones with one exotic dish after another. But their doubts remain.
It’s quite likely that these uncomfortable cooks have had their confidence stolen by a soufflé.
An ethereal puff of delicate and creamy, but fleeting, enjoyment, soufflés probably had their roots in early puddings and meringues. In 1783 French chef and restaurateur Antoine Beauvilliers first put several soufflés on the menu of his high-end Parisian restaurant and thus was credited as the “inventor of soufflé.”
Cranky old ovens frustrated early chefs who were eager to prepare soufflés. By the mid-19th century Chef Marie-Antoine Carême, aided by new ovens evenly heated by air currents rather than coal, gave French chefs the key to a perfect full and consistently rising soufflé.
With a proper oven handled, the soufflé always begins with the egg. For any culinary delight, except hard-boiled eggs, start with the freshest eggs you can find. All recipes use large eggs unless they state otherwise. To substitute extra-large or small eggs, whisk eggs and measure them: one large egg contains barely 3 tablespoons white and 1 scant tablespoon yolk, a whole egg almost 2 ounces or a scant quarter cup.
Eggs at room temperature are best for all things — they whisk higher and emulsify better. A copper bowl helps whipped egg whites to stay stable for longer so it is a necessity for making successful meringues and soufflés. Wash the bowl with white vinegar to remove tarnish and fat. Rinse and dry it well before whisking whites in it. Grease, water and oil impede whites’ frothing. If you don’t have a copper bowl, toss a pinch of cream of tartar into the whites to stabilize them. If you are making a sweet soufflé, whisk sugar into half beaten egg whites to stabilize them.
Although wonderfully festive, the soufflé is a treat for lunch or dinner. There are three crucial points for success: the soufflé base must be the correct consistency — too thick it cannot rise and too thin will knock the air out of the whites, the egg whites must be stiffly beaten but not over beaten into lumps and the beaten whites must be carefully folded, not stirred, into the base so as not to lose too much loft. Perfectly beaten egg whites will stand out in a peak from a whisk and the very tip of the peak will softly fall.
Soufflés may be firm or tender inside. Oven temperature and the size of the soufflé are important to achieve desired consistency. High temperatures create a more dramatic rise but risk over-browning the outside before the inside is set. Large soufflés (approximately 1-1/2 quarts) need 350 to 375 degrees F. Eight-ounce soufflés may use 400 degrees F. Bake soufflés in the middle of the oven; remove top rack to leave room for rising. To check whether a soufflé is done, quickly remove, cut into it and check. If not done pop it back into the oven. It won’t fall if you’re quick about it.
Prepare soufflés before guests arrive. Prep soufflé ramekins: butter and coat with sugar, crumbs, cocoa or grated hard cheese. Refrigerate and prepare the base. Put egg whites in a small bowl and preheat the oven. A half-hour before serving, pour whites into a copper bowl and whisk. Fold into the base, fill soufflé dishes, level off the top and run a thumb around the inside edge. Place in pre-heated oven. Although a freshly made base rises slightly higher, this method will save time.
You’ll only have a small window of time to enjoy the ooo’s and ahhh’s of delight; a soufflé will fall within three to five minutes of leaving the oven. Don’t dawdle.
Chocolate Soufflé
Stick a vanilla bean or dried porcini mushrooms in with a bowl of washed eggs, cover and refrigerate. After a few days the eggs will have ingested these flavors—delightful in a sweet or savory soufflé. Keep your remaining eggs in their carton for maximum freshness.
— Adapted from chef-educator Nick Malgieri.
Yields 6 servings
2 T. soft unsalted butter
Sugar as necessary for coating ramekins
7 oz. (weight) good semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
4 T. rum, Framboise, orange juice, water, or Grand Marnier
4 egg yolk
1/4 C. sugar
8 egg whites, room temperature
Garnish: fresh or frozen raspberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter six eight-ounce ramekins and coat with sugar. Tap out excess; set aside. Set up a double boiler with 2 inches of water in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer. Pour chocolate and orange juice, water or liqueur into a bowl that fits on the top of the saucepan. Set bowl over simmering water and stir with a rubber spatula until chocolate melts. Remove bowl from heat and set in warm spot.
Beat yolks in a bowl until frothy. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and beat them until they form a ribbon when you lift the beater from bowl and mixture drips back into bowl. Fold beaten yolks into the melted chocolate.
Pour whites into a very clean bowl. Be sure there is absolutely no yolk in the whites. If the bowl or whites contain any fat, the whites won’t whip to their fullest volume. Beat whites. When they are risen but still soft, add remaining 2 tablespoons sugar slowly. Beat until whites are stiff. Pull the whisk up from the egg whites slowly. Does the peak stand straight up and then fall a wee bit? Stiff peak. Does it plop down? Soft peak. With sugar it is harder to overbeat whites — but without sugar beware of overbeating. They will slide around the bowl, separate, and look dry when you over beat them.
Spoon batter into prepared ramekins. Level the top and run a finger around the inside edge of the ramekin. Place ramekins on a sheet pan and into the oven. Bake until they rise and are firm-ish when you tap in the center, about 25 to 30 minutes. This soufflé may be served slightly wet in the center — if they come from oven too wet, quickly place back in to bake a bit longer. Serve with fresh or frozen raspberries.
Cheese Soufflé (Soufflé au Fromage)
The French like soufflé golden and crisp on the outside and set, but still tender on the inside. If desired, one extra egg white may be used for increased lightness.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 4 cups batter; fits a 1-quart soufflé dish or four 8-ounce soufflé dishes; double the recipe for a standard 2-quart soufflé dish
3 T. unsalted butter, plus 2 teaspoons for buttering dish
3 T. fine, fresh, white breadcrumbs, for crumbing dish
3 T. all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons
1 C. hot whole milk
Optional: 2 t. Dijon mustard
1 C. grated Gruyère or Swiss cheese (about 3 ounces)
5 large eggs, separated
Pinch of cream of tartar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and place rack in center of oven. Butter the inside of a 1-quart soufflé dish or four 8-ounce soufflé dishes. Coat insides of dishes with breadcrumbs. Tap out excess.
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook flour until slightly colored, 2 minutes. Whisking constantly, pour in milk slowly. Reduce heat to very low and whisk in mustard and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Simmer white sauce 5 minutes; it will be very thick. Stir frequently to prevent scorching. Remove pan from heat and stir in Gruyère until mostly melted; set aside to cool. Whisk 4 egg yolks (1/4 cup) into sauce to yield about 1-2/3 cup soufflé base.
Place 5 egg whites (3/4 cup), a pinch of salt and a pinch of cream of tartar into a very clean bowl, and beat until stiff. Immediately, gently stir 1/8 of whites into sauce. With a rubber spatula, fold remaining whites into sauce until whites are almost completely incorporated (a few small areas of white are acceptable).
Scrape soufflé batter into prepared baking dish or dishes. Smooth top with spatula. Run a thumb around the edge to form a small gutter. Place soufflé into oven. Reduce temperature to 375 degrees F for one large soufflé, but if baking small soufflés, don’t reduce temperature. Bake until soufflé is puffed and deeply browned, 30 to 40 minutes for large; less time for small soufflés.
Replace Gruyère with 3/4
- cup cooked and puréed or chopped vegetable: carrot, spinach, broccoli, red bell pepper, peas, corn, zucchini or roasted butternut squash, or cauliflower.
- Prepare a tri-colored soufflé: Divide batter into 3 parts and mix in
1/4
- cup cooked and puréed vegetables of contrasting colors before adding the whites. Layer finished batters in ramekin.
Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon Soufflé
4 servings
— Adapted from “Soufflés” by Ann Amernick and Richard Chirol
1 t. unsalted butter
2 T. fine bread crumbs
1 to 2 T. minced chives
2 large egg yolks
3 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1 T. sour cream
1 T. Dijon mustard
2 oz. finely chopped smoked salmon
4 large egg whites
If necessary: cream of tartar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Butter the insides of 4 one-cup ramekins. Dust with breadcrumbs and gently tap out excess. Refrigerate ramekins. Beat yolks until thick and light in color. Beat in chives, cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and smoked salmon.
Beat egg whites in a copper bowl or a clean bowl with a pinch of cream of tartar until stiff but not dry. Fold them into yolk mixture. Spoon batter into prepared ramekins, level the top and run a finger around the inside rim. Bake soufflés until puffed and browned, about 10 minutes.
