Surviving and thriving in cold, damp weather calls on our imagination and resilience. Along with biscuits or scones, a comforting golden cup of hot tea can become a pastime that will lighten and strengthen you for the unstable transition from winter into spring.
British colonists and Dutch traders introduced tea to North America. It enjoyed increasingly widespread popularity until 1773 when three groups of 50 men, dressed as Native Americans and led by Samuel Adams, dumped 45 tons of tea into the Boston Harbor to protest Britain’s high taxation without American representation. After that, tea became political.
Many colonists boycotted English tea and some in South Carolina even grew it. In the 1800s George Huntington Hartford and George Gilman bought tea directly from China (who guarded its tea-growing secrets until the English offered opium as trade) and undercut English prices. Hartford and Gilman eventually established the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, which later became the A&P supermarket chain.
In 1907 New York tea merchant Thomas Sullivan introduced the tea bag and convenience overtook taste; the tea in most tea bags is the low-grade leftover “dust” from processing. When the whole leaves are broken the oils evaporate along with its flavor and many of its health benefits. Since 1907 tea has exploded into a creative, warming armory of brews. According to the trade group, Tea Association of the U.S.A., tea sales in the United States are now four times what they were a decade ago. Americans are awakening from long years of bland, black bag tea to the refined and complex taste of high-quality white, green, black and oolong long-leafed loose teas (some in bags).
As any self-respecting tea drinker will tell you, true tea is from the leaves, buds or twigs of the tea bush, Camellia sinensis. It is an evergreen plant, high in beneficial antioxidant polyphenols, that grows mainly in tropical and sub-tropical climates. There are two major varieties of Camellia sinensis: Assamese with larger leaves and the small-leafed China type. The size, shape and type of leaf determines the finished tea’s grade. The four types of true tea — black, oolong, green and white tea —result from different processing methods.
Like any agricultural product, quality is dependent upon region, climate and processing. The major stages in the tea process begin with selective picking from specific varietals, withering, oxidation and bake/drying. As tea leaves dry, enzymatic oxidation (called fermentation) darkens the leaves, chlorophyll breaks down and tannins release. Black teas are rolled and fully oxidized, Oolong teas are bruised and partially oxidized and green tea is unoxidized. Black and Oolong tea leaves are heated to stop oxidation.
White tea is from the young new leaves of the Camellia plant, picked in early spring. These young leaves contain no chlorophyll and are silvery white. Like green tea, white tea is not oxidized. Instead, both are steamed quickly after harvesting to stop oxidation and retain their light color and flavor then dried over low heat.
Tea leaves contain chemicals and essential oils, which deliver tea’s tantalizing, earthy flavor. Store loose tea in a zipper baggie inside an airtight container in a cool, dark, dry spot; you may refrigerate or freeze tea, but too many temperature variations affect tea adversely. Kept well, black teas last up to two years, green and Jasmine teas a year.
As Kakuzo Oka says in “The Book of Tea,” “There is a subtle charm in the taste of tea which makes it irresistible and capable of idealization. It has not the arrogance of wine, the self-consciousness of coffee, nor the simpering innocence of cocoa.” This drink is appreciated around the globe. Linked with a pause in the day, ritual refreshment and relaxation, tea can help to soothe the rough spots of our waning winter weather.
Brew a good cup of tea
- Start with cold, pure water, not hot water, which comes with contaminants from your hot water heater. For the best taste, use filtered or bottled water in place of chlorinated tap water.
- Fill your teapot with hot tap water to warm it.
- Bring tea water to a rolling boil and remove from heat immediately.
- Drain teapot. Measure 1 level teaspoon tea leaves for every cup of water. Check out tea press pots and Asian teapot strainers for ease of tea leaf removal.
- The temperature of water and brewing time depend on the type of tea you are brewing and desired strength.
General rule of thumb for white and green teas: the higher the quality, the lower the water temperature and steeping time.
Tea Water Temperature Steep Time
- Green Tea 176-180 degrees F 30 seconds to 2 minutes
- White Tea 160-180 degrees F 1 to 2 minutes
- Oolong Tea 190 degrees F 2 to 4 minutes
- Black Tea Rolling boil-212F 2 to 4 minutes
Don’t use boiling water for white or green teas — let the water cool for a minute.
Boiling water brings out bitterness in green and white teas, but is essential to black tea. A good way to get the water temperature for white and green teas without a thermometer is to bring the water to a boil and pour 1/4 of the total water cold into the pot and fill the remaining 3/4 with boiling water.
The amount of time that the tea steeps will determine its strength and its bitterness.
Longer brewing releases tannins, which make the tea more astringent and bracing. Check the taste as it brews by tasting with a spoon. Take note of when the tea tastes best and note it on the container. If you are making iced tea, double its strength: 2 teaspoons loose tea per 8 ounces water.
Hot Thai Tea Latte
Yields 1 serving
1-1/4 C. filtered water
1 T. Thai spiced black tea or black tea leaves
2 T. sweetened evaporated milk
Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Stir in black tea and steep 2 minutes. Meanwhile heat evaporated milk until almost boiled in a small saucepan; froth with a milk frother or whisk. Strain tea into a large mug. Pour frothed milk into mug on top of tea. Serve.
Hot Spiced Green Tea
Yields 4 servings
4 C. filtered water
2 cinnamon sticks (3 inches)
1/2 t. minced fresh gingerroot
1/2 t. grated lemon zest
4 cardamom pods, crushed
4 green tea bags
2 T. honey
Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a small saucepan. Immediately stir cinnamon, ginger, lemon zest and cardamom into boiling water. Remove saucepan from heat, cover and steep 3 minutes. Add green tea bags, cover and steep 2 minutes. Strain tea into 4 mugs and discard tea bags and spices. Stir honey into tea. Serve immediately.
Hot and Soothing Honey and Lemon Tea
Include grated fresh ginger into this tea while steeping.
Yields 1 serving
1-1/4 C. hot, brewed tea
1/2 to 1 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 to 1 T. honey
Make black or green tea to your liking. Pour lemon juice and honey into a mug. Pour in hot tea and stir. Add more lemon juice or honey to taste.
