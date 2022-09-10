September produce markets are like Tiffany’s for fruit lovers. Visit your farmer’s market or roadside stand and you’ll swoon over the sparkling jeweler-like display. If the colors don’t entice you the scents surely will. Local summer fruits like nectarines, peaches, apricots, plums, apples, pears, cherries, blueberries, raspberries and tomatoes (!) at the peak of flavor famously lend themselves to fruit salads, pies, cobblers and crisps, but their fine, gem-like qualities shine brightest in sorbets.
“Sorbet” and “sherbet” come from the Arab word “sharbab” or sharbat.” However, Chinese and Indian cooks are credited with the first sorbet of sorts: they prepared fruit and flower syrups or purées, which they might thicken with basil seed or chia seed or pour over snow. These drinks probably traveled the Silk Road and spread to Persia and other Arab countries and eventually to France and Italy, where creative cooks decided to freeze them.
Stone fruits have soft flesh, which yields a silky purée and the creamiest sorbet. Bananas are an extra special ingredient: they make a sorbet creamy and need no added sweetener. If you’ve an excess of bananas, peel, slice and toss them into a freezer bag. When you crave a creamy, sweet treat pour a cup or two into a food processor. Pulse-purée them alone, with some berries or with a dollop of yogurt or coconut milk and a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg, into the texture of soft serve ice cream. Avocadoes also impart a fatty creaminess and may be frozen.
Sorbets don’t require the complexity of ice cream or gelato. Purée the fruit, sweeten it, season with a touch of citrus and freeze in an ice cream maker. You’ll have a refreshing, creamy dessert, low in calories and full of fruity benefits. If you don’t own an ice cream maker, when the fruit is in abundance, peel, dice and freeze it in freezer bags. When you feel the urge for a fruity sorbet it’s painless to pulse-purée frozen fruit in a food processor with sweetener and flavorings to taste.
Without added sugar and an ice cream maker, frozen fruit purées will be crystalline and known as a (very respectable) “granita.” For a less crystalline, creamier texture, sorbets need sugar or alcohol to lower the freezing point. Play with fruit juice concentrates, maple syrup or honey and frothy egg white, powdered gelatin, coconut milk, nut milk, yogurt, wine or liquor. (A sorbet with milk or egg white is a technically a sherbet.)
Many traditional sorbet recipes overly dilute and sweeten fruit. Freezing dulls sweet taste so sorbet mixtures do need to be a bit sweeter upon eating. Beware of adding water; it will dilute the intense fruity flavor of a sorbet. Instead, add flavorful liquids like coconut milk or fruit juice. To allow the intense fruit flavor to shine sweeten sorbets straight with superfine sugar or with liquid sweeteners like maple syrup or honey instead of sugar syrups. To avoid sugar, sweeten with stevia at the end (a good brand is Sweet Leaf) or toss in banana slices.
Although the flavor of quick food processor sorbets and granitas is lovely, their texture may not rival a traditional sorbet made with lots of sugar or corn syrup in an ice cream machine. Pour the chilled mixture into the bowl of an ice cream maker and you’ll be scooping out creamy, dreamy sorbets. You may find that you’ll serve these jewel-like sorbets with pleasure and pride. Tiffany’s could do no better.
Sorbet-Making Tips
- Buy fruit when it is almost at its peak of ripeness. Slightly underripe fruit imparts a balancing tartness to the sorbet. Four cups of fruit purée yield about a quart of sorbet. Begin with about 5 cups raw, chopped fruit to yield 4 cups purée. Depending on fruit density may need slightly more or less. Start with two pounds fresh fruit. Have extra in case you need to account for pits or peels.
- Sugar is the key to a creamy sorbet. Use up to
1/4 cup superfine sugar per cup of fruit depending on the fruit. Start with half in the purée base then add to taste before freezing. Adding less sugar will yield the texture of a shaved ice. For a less sweet sorbet with a creamy texture add a whipped egg white, aquafaba or dried egg white powder. Though it’s controversial, corn syrup adds viscosity and mouth feel to fruit and juices, such as citrus or apple. It’s less sweet than sugar, so cooks can use more of it to bulk out the volume of these juices for improved texture. For a similar effect, use honey to sweeten sorbet, but it’s very sweet and shouldn’t be used for all of the sugar. Try 1/4 cup honey with 1/2
- cup sugar, and work up from there.
- Acids like fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime add freshness, balance and zing to sorbets.
- High-proof alcohol improves the texture of sorbets and allows you to reduce sugar and still have a creamy sorbet. Alcohol inhibits freezing so use very sparingly and add at the last few minutes of freezing.
- ALWAYS taste the mixture before you freeze it. Alcohol intensifies a sorbet’s taste and freezing subdues sweetness.
- Sorbets made in an ice cream maker will be softer than store bought. Scoop them into a container and freeze for a few hours for a firmer dessert.
- Press waxed paper onto frozen sorbets and consume within a few days. After that they tend to ice up. Break up a hard-frozen sorbet and pulse it in a food processor to improve its texture.
- If you don’t have a food processor you may pour the sorbet mixture in a metal bowl or cake pan and freeze until slushy, 1 hour. Remove from freezer and beat with a hand mixer or whisk and return to the freezer. Repeat every hour two or three more times.
- Sorbets are a great balance to a rich, fatty meal. Think of interesting combinations like watermelon and Campari, bananas and cashew butter, peach and basil or plum and ginger. Garnish sorbets with fresh fruit or a fruit purée and a wafer cookie. French restaurants often serve a trio of sorbets with contrasting flavors and colors.
- If fresh fruit isn’t available you can make perfectly respectable sorbets with canned fruits like apricots or pears in syrup or commercially frozen fruit like cherries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries. Strain out seeds from berries before turning them into sorbet.
Applesauce Sorbet
Generally, the best tasting sorbets are from raw, fresh fruit. Apples are an exception. Substitute 1/4 cup maple syrup for half the sugar. Or half brown sugar instead of all white.
Yields 4 servings, 1 pint
2 C. cold homemade applesauce
1/2 C. superfine sugar
2 t. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 t. vanilla extract
1/2 t. cinnamon
1/4 t. freshly grated nutmeg
Zest of one lemon
Whisk ingredients together in a mixing bowl until sugar is completely dissolved. If applesauce is not cold, chill three to four hours in refrigerator.
Transfer mixture to ice cream machine and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions. When only making 1 pint, sorbet will churn quickly. Larger batches will take slightly longer.
Banana-Strawberry Food Processor Sorbet
Yields 4 servings
2 ripe large bananas
2 T lemon juice
1-1/2 C. frozen strawberries
1/2 C. apple juice or 2 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate
Cut bananas into quarter-inch slices, toss with lemon juice, place in a baking dish, and freeze. After bananas are frozen, purée with remaining ingredients in a food processor until creamy-smooth. Serve immediately in chilled cups.
Savory Tomato Sorbet
There are many options for savory sorbets: beet-dill, green pea-mint, red pepper-basil or carrot-ginger. But the simplest and most satisfying to start with may be tomato sorbet.
Adapted from Howard Yoon for NPR
6 to 8 medium, very ripe tomatoes, peeled and seeded
6 fluid oz. tomato juice
1 t. sugar or honey, more to taste
1 T. lemon juice
1 T. red wine vinegar
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Purée tomatoes in a blender or food processor. Add tomato juice and rest of ingredients to the blender. Blend again until mixture is smooth. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve. Taste and season to liking with more sweetener, acid and salt. Freeze mixture in ice cream machine following machine instructions.
Peach or Nectarine Sorbet
A good master sorbet ratio is 4 C. purée to 1 C. sugar and 2 to 4 T. acid. Start with half of each and add remainder to taste. You may use any fruit and any acid with this formula.
Yields about 1 qt.
5 to 6 C. sliced peaches or nectarines, yielding approximately 4 cups fruit purée
1 C. superfine sugar, divided into 2/3 cup and 1/3 cup or 1/3 cup honey and 1/3 cup superfine sugar, divided
2 to 4 T. freshly squeezed lemon juice
Flavorings of choice, to taste, like vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon or ginger
Pinch of salt
Twenty-four hours before making sorbet, put bowl of ice cream maker in freezer.
Blend fruit and 2/3 cup sugar (or the honey) together (reserve remaining sugar for later addition) in a blender or food processor until smooth. If using ground spices or fresh, tender herbs, add while blending.
Strain purée through a fine mesh strainer, extracting as much liquid as possible but not much skin. Stir in part or all remaining sugar to taste. Stir in salt and acid, and taste. Add more of each as needed for desired flavor. Remember, the sorbet will taste less sweet when frozen; salt and acid enhance fruit flavor.
Chill thoroughly, at least 2 hours but preferably overnight before churning in ice cream maker. Sorbet base should be 40°F before churning, and churn according to your ice cream maker’s instructions. Transfer sorbet to an airtight container and freeze for at least 2 hours before serving. Eat within 1 week for maximum freshness.
