Have you noticed the bright, crisp Napa cabbages, green onions, carrots, turnips and daikon radishes bursting from farmer’s markets and CSAs this month? They announce the ideal time to prepare kimchi.
This spicy probiotic-rich cultured food is a Korean national favorite. Kimchi happily accompanies summer dishes like grilled meats and seafood. It makes a lively condiment on burgers and brats and loves to be tossed into cooked rice, Asian slaw with sesame oil or vegetable salads.
Like traditional dill pickles and sauerkraut, Napa cabbage (baechu) kimchi is made by lacto-fermentation. As with pickles, the cabbage first soaks in a salt brine which softens, and helps to destroy potentially harmful bacteria. In the second phase, cultured beneficial bacteria convert naturally occurring sugars into lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and delivers a tangy kick.
Ask 20 Korean cooks how to make kimchi and you’ll receive 20 recipes. All will agree that there are two types of kimchi, winter long-fermented and summer short-fermented. Winter kimchi is made with whole Napa cabbages that are halved or quartered,salt-brined, rinsed and drained. Each leaf is spread with a spicy paste and the prepared cabbage, stuffed into a glass container or crock, is allowed to ferment for months. The more casual summer kimchi is made with Napa cabbage that is sliced, salted, rinsed, drained and mixed with other produce and spicy seasonings to produce a quick cultured food, edible in less than a week.
Though the ingredients and recipes seem to vary considerably, think of kimchi as a culinary freedom: you can create versions tailored to your own tastes. Sliced Napa cabbage, daikon radish and green onion with a seasoning paste of Korean red pepper, garlic, ginger and fish sauce result in a delicious, simple kimchi (mak kimchi). Turnips, carrots and apples or pears are a flavor-packed summer addition to the cabbage. Experiment with other additions to the Napa cabbage that suit your fancy. Sugar or sweeteners are optional; fruit, radish or carrots by choice and the addition of fish sauce or a bit of kelp and how much chili powder are up to you.
Trust your own tastes, but do heed a Korean mother’s wisdom to follow the basic proportions of cabbage to salt and spice, and her warning: too much garlic or ginger can make kimchi bitter.
Kimchi Wisdom
1. Follow the season
Kimchi is a process of preserving ingredients while they’re at their best.
2. Experiment with ingredients
Kimchi is meant to be enriched by traditional and innovative seasonings and personalized additions. Begin with a base of Napa or Chinese cabbage. Add salted shrimp, dried oysters or dried mushrooms for pungent umami flavor. Vegan and white or water (no chili) kimchis are fresher and lighter. Chopped fresh red chilies add a bigger kick.
3. Mind the salt
Salt is an important component to successful kimchi. Not enough will increase the possibility that vegetables will soften and slime, too much will kill off beneficial lactobacilli, halt or slow fermentation and taste too salty. Generally, Koreans use 1/4 cup coarse Korean sea salt or kosher salt per 3 to 4 pounds cabbage for brining summer kimchis. The density of salt per volume will vary depending on the size and shape of the crystals. Kosher salt works well, but not iodized table salt; it is saltier by volume and the iodine can inhibit fermentation. When using water to brine or as an addition, always use non-chlorinated or filtered water.
4. Pack it tightly; press out the air
Too many air bubbles increase the risk of undesirable bacteria and off-flavors and result in unevenly cultured kimchi. Pack in and press down firmly on vegetables, leaving as little space as possible — ideally, with brine covering — and seal container tightly.
5. Store kimchi at the right temperature
Warm temperatures will jump start fermentation; store kimchi at room temperature during the first few days, always away from sunlight. After kimchi has started to bubble and achieve a lactic tanginess (check by taste and pH 4.2), refrigerate to slow fermentation.
6. Leave it alone
The time between fermentation and ready-to-eat can be days (summer). It’s best not to unseal the container for 2 to 3 days. The carbon dioxide that builds up helps protect vegetables. To taste-test kimchi, use a very clean spoon. Pack the top layer back down so that it’s fully submerged in brine and refrigerate again. Summer kimchi will last refrigerated for several weeks.
Quick Summer Kimchi
Korean chili powder is available at the Asian Market in Traverse City. For an even quicker version, omit the first cabbage salting and simply toss the vegetables and spice paste together with 1 tablespoon kosher salt then proceed.
Yields about 3 quarts
3 lb. trimmed and rinsed Napa cabbage (3-1/2 to 4 pounds untrimmed)
2 T. kosher salt
1 C. peeled and 1/2-inch cubed daikon radish or turnips
1 C. scrubbed and 1/2-inch cubed or sliced (small) carrots
2 C. peeled and 1/2-inch cubed firm Granny Smith apple or pear or Asian pear
3 to 4 C. green onions (the entire onion), cut into 1 to 1/2-inch lengths
1/2 C. chopped garlic scapes or 3 to 4 cloves garlic, peeled
2 T. Kosher or non-iodized coarse sea salt, 1 ounce
1/4 C. peeled and very coarsely chopped ginger
2 to 4 T. Korean chili powder, more to taste
2 T. Asian fish sauce, preferably Red Boat fish sauce
1/2 C. cold filtered water
1. Slice each cabbage leaf crosswise into about 1-inch lengths and toss into a large bowl. Toss well with 2 tablespoons salt. Allow cabbage to rest, tossing occasionally, until bendable and tender, about 1 hour. Place cabbage in colander over bowl and drain off liquid. Rinse bowl and set aside. Rinse salt from cabbage with cold water and gently press out excess moisture.Toss radish or turnips, carrots, apple or pear and green onions into clean bowl with cabbage.
2. Place garlic scapes or garlic, salt, ginger, chili powder and fish sauce into food processor. Purée to a coarse paste. Scrape into the bowl with vegetables and, with gloved hands, knead and mix until paste is evenly incorporated into the vegetables. Rinse out food processor with 1/2 cup water. Pour water over the vegetables and mix.
3. Pack kimchi mixture into a 1-gallon glass jar. There should be at minimum 2-inches head space on top. Weight with a mini plate or doubled baggie filled partway with water. Tightly close jar and place on a plate to catch possible overflow.
4. Rest jar on kitchen counter, not in direct light, at room temperature, until sour to taste, 3 to 4 days. The ambient temperature and amount of salt control the fermentation. Warmth plus less salt equal a quick ferment; more salt and a cooler temperature will slow the fermenting process. This is not an exact process. Refrigerate kimchi after it achieves tangy flavor; it will keep at its best 2 to 3 weeks. Kimchi is addictive as a side to any meal (garnish with toasted sesame seeds), but you may toss kimchi into fried rice, savory pancakes, soup, pork braises or salads.
