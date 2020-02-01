I have a supreme affection for winter squash. Many winters ago I stumbled on one of its surprising benefits. After consuming squash almost daily for several weeks, people began asking me if I’d been somewhere tanning in the tropics. It seems that my skin had taken on the warm, bright shade of my favorite food!
Throughout winter you’ll find me conjuring creamy, sweet kabocha with cinnamon and applesauce, mashing acorn squash with ghee or cubing the rich, tender flesh of butternut and anointing it with olive oil and rosemary for roasting.
At first glance, depending upon where you live, autumn seems to present a bewildering array of squash choices with names like testsukabuto, pink banana, calabaza, red kuri, golden nugget and hubbard. You might see any or all of these in Michigan, but the most common squashes we grow are butternut, buttercup, kabocha, delicata, acorn, spaghetti, sweet dumpling, sugar baby pumpkin and turban. My all-round favorites are the creamy-skinned, sweet, smooth-fleshed butternut and the potatoey, but equally sweet, green-skinned buttercup and kabocha. With its delicate, edible skin and very sweet flesh the sweet dumpling is a treat that fits well into a stir-fry or dessert. If you like pumpkin, avoid the big, watery Halloween models. Go for the small, flavorful sugar babies.
Gather squash in late fall and squirrel them away in your cellar until it’s time to craft them into breakfast, lunch or dinner. Store these winter treasures well ventilated at 55 to 60 degrees F — not in the refrigerator — and they will last several months. Once cut, wrap squash tightly in plastic, refrigerate and use within a few days.
Choose squash for big flavor and good texture. Michigan, with its cooler climate, produces the best-flavored squash: they take longer to ripen and develop more flavor and sugar. Acquaint yourself: bravely purchase every type of winter squash, bake and taste. Choose solid feeling squash with no marks. Press lightly to check the skin with your fingernail. If the skin nicks easily the squash is immature. Squash should have firm, full cork-like stems; avoid those that are green or thin-stemmed or lacking stems. Squash with no stems give bacteria a quick route inside and rot more quickly.
Squash that are shiny likely have been waxed or are not mature — choose matte skin. If a squash skin is light cream or tan, it should show no green; a green squash should have one spot (where it lay on the ground) colored warm orange or yellow, not green. In general, look for vivid color in early fall and more faded colors (but sweeter, concentrated flavor) later in winter.
Winter squash offers the cook many choices. For deep flavor, but firmer texture, cube and roast, stir-fry or sauté your tasty choices. Slice a whole squash in half, scoop out seeds, lay it on cut side on a sheet pan or baking dish. Bake at 350 to 400 degrees F until fork-tender, about one hour. Scoop out flesh and purée into soup, mash with butter or stir it into pasta or rice dishes. Other than a drizzle of maple syrup most squash need very little sweetening. Baked squash freezes well. Scoop it into quart containers and freeze, ready for soup (generally a one to one ratio with stock).
Winter squash, like all vegetables, is a beneficial food. In “Food — Your Miracle Medicine,” author Jean Carper says that studies in Switzerland and Britain found that when blood beta carotene was high, cancer rates, especially lung, dropped by 40 percent. That, along with a healthy glow to your skin, will surely make you a squash convert.
How to chop a squash and keep your fingers:
Remove stem and cut squash in half through the indentation left. A Chinese cleaver works well. Scrape out seeds with a spoon. Lay squash on its cut side (for stability). Starting at the top, move down to carve away the skin. For a long butternut squash, cut it crosswise (not lengthwise) in half or thirds. Set a piece on one cut side and moving from top to bottom — away from you — peel away the skin with a sharp knife or a peeler. Always place vegetable on a flat side for stability and always move the knife away from you and your fingers.
Squash, Chickpea and Banana Coconut Curry
Look for Aroy-D coconut milk in liter boxes. It has a superior flavor to all others.
Serves 4
1-1/4 lbs. winter squash, peeled, seeded and diced into 1/2-inch cubes
1 T. Thai red curry paste, or less to taste
3 T. coconut or canola oil
2 large shallots, peeled and sliced
1 T. finely minced or grated peeled ginger root
1 t. each: ground coriander and ground cumin
1/2 t. turmeric
1/4 t. ground cinnamon
2 C. coconut milk
1-3/4 C. cooked chickpeas
1 large firm banana, sliced into 1/2-inch thick half rounds
2 to 3 T. finely sliced cilantro
Hot cooked rice
Toss squash with curry paste in a bowl and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in a deep skillet or saucepan. Stir in shallots. Sauté until golden, 1 to 3 minutes. Add ginger and dry spices. Cook 30 seconds to a minute.
Add coconut milk to spiced shallot mixture and simmer several minutes. In another sauté pan, heat remaining oil (more as needed) and add squash cubes. Sauté over high heat until golden. Lower heat and stir in chickpeas. Cook a minute more to infuse flavor. Scrape mixture into the coconut-spice-onion mixture. Simmer until squash is tender, about 15 minutes.
Five minutes before the squash is fully tender, stir in banana. Simmer until squash and banana are tender. Ladle curry into bowls, garnish with cilantro and serve with rice.
Basque Pumpkin/ Squash Bread
The French make fine use of pumpkin in this bread.
One round loaf
1 C. milk
1 T. butter
1/4 C. sugar
1 C. pureed pumpkin or other orange squash
2 C. yellow or white cornmeal
1/2 t. salt
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 T. dark or light rum, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 7-inch round (4-inch high) cake pan or a Charlotte mold with a circle of buttered parchment paper on the bottom. Set it aside. Melt milk, butter and sugar in a large saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in squash purée. Stir in cornmeal, 1/2 cup at a time and stir to blend well. Add salt. Separate the eggs: drop whites into a clean mixing bowl and yolks into corn mixture. Blend yolks into cornmeal mixture.
Beat egg whites until almost stiff. Fold rum then whites into batter. Scrape batter into prepared pan and place on the middle shelf of preheated oven. Bake until knife inserted in center of bread comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool bread for 20 minutes before unmolding. Eat warm.
— Adapted from “The Breads of France” by Bernard Clayton
Butternut and Sage Risotto with Pine Nut Sauce
Toast pine nuts in 350 degree F oven on sheet pan or in a toaster oven until fragrant and golden. Beware, they burn fast!
Serves 4
1/3 C. toasted pine nuts
1/2 C. shredded Parmesiano Reggiano cheese
4 T. milk or nut milk
Pinch of nutmeg
4 C. vegetable or chicken stock
3 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely diced
2 C. peeled and diced (1/4-inch) butternut squash
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 T. sliced fresh sage leaves or rosemary needles
1-1/2 C. Arborio rice
Pour nuts, cheese, milk and nutmeg into a blender and purée until smooth. Set aside. Pour stock into a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Have a small ladle nearby.
Heat oil over medium high heat in a heavy pot. Sauté onion, squash and sage until they begin to color, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and rice and stir to coat in fat.
Add 1/2 cup stock to rice and stir constantly until the stock is absorbed. If you add too much liquid too soon the rice will swim in liquid and not achieve the friction they need to produce a creamy risotto. Continue to add small amounts of broth, stirring constantly, until the stock is almost used up, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Test rice by chewing it: it should be tender but still give resistance to your teeth (al dente). Stir in pine nut purée—rinse out the blender with a little stock or water and add that to the risotto. The rice will continue to cook and absorb liquid when it comes off the heat so make the risotto loose. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Alternatively: With a sharp cleaver, cut squash into chunks and peel it (or peel first). Dice or slice into size dictated in recipe (or 3/4-inch as a standalone dish). Toss cubes of peeled squash with olive oil, chopped fresh rosemary and salt. Roast in one layer on a sheet pan at 400 degrees F until it golden and tender. Stir into risotto at the end.
Spaghetti Squash Baked with Bacon, Herbs and Garlic
Serves 6 to 8
1/4 lb. country style bacon, cubed 1/4 inch
2 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 C. thinly sliced onion
1 to 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 to 2 T. finely sliced fresh sage leaves or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
2 medium spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large roasting pan or large oven-safe skillet (that will accommodate the four squash halves), cook bacon until brown. Pour off half the fat. Add olive oil and onion, garlic, sage or thyme, toss in the fat and spread out onion. Lay squash halves on top of the onion, cut sides down. Cover pan tightly with foil and place in oven.
Bake squash until tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Remove squash from baking dish/skillet to a plate or bowl. When they are cool enough to handle, shred them with a fork back into the skillet. Discard the shells. Season mixture with salt and pepper.
— Adapted from Daniel Boulud
Gingered Squash Soup with Cumin and Lime Yogurt
If you want a plain squash soup, omit the gingers, coriander and pears. For additional flavor, add 1 stalk of celery, diced and 2 medium carrots, diced to the onions and leeks.
6 to 8 servings
2 lbs. kabocha squash, cut in half and seeded
2 T. each: extra virgin olive oil and butter
1 medium onion, finely diced
2 leeks, white and tender green only, cleaned and diced
2-inch piece of ginger root, peeled and diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1/2 t. ground ginger
1 t. ground coriander
2 medium to large pears, peeled, cored and diced
4 C. chicken or vegetable stock, more as needed for consistency
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place squash on a cookie sheet with sides and bake cut side down until tender, about one hour. When squash is cool, scrape out flesh into a bowl. Set aside.
Heat a 2-quart soup pot on medium heat, add oil and butter. When fat is hot, add onion and leeks. Sweat over moderate heat until soft and translucent. Increase heat and add garlic, gingers and coriander. Cook one minute.
Reduce heat to a simmer. Add pears, squash and stock. Cook 20 to 30 minutes. Remove pot from the heat. Purée soup with an immersion blender or in batches in a food processor. Season to taste. To serve, ladle hot soup into bowls and swirl in a dollop of cumin lime yogurt.
Cumin Lime Yogurt
Yields one cup
2 C. plain yogurt
1 T. toasted cumin seeds, ground
Juice of one lime
1/2 t. maple syrup, to taste
Pinch of salt
Drain yogurt in a cheesecloth- or clean cotton towel-lined strainer set over a bowl 2 hours.
Heat a small sauté pan and add cumin seeds. Toast just until they begin to jump and smell fragrant. Cool on a plate then grind in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Alternatively toast ground cumin in a sauté pan. It will burn easily so watch it carefully.
Mix all ingredients together and allow flavors to marry for 30 minutes before serving. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Squash Chutney
4 to 6 servings
1 C. golden raisins
1/2 C. dried apricots, 1/4-inch diced
2 T. butter
2 yellow onions, 1/4-inch dice
1 T. curry powder OR 1 t. each: ground cumin, coriander and turmeric
1-1/2 lbs. peeled butternut or other squash, 1/2-inch dice
1/2 C. cider vinegar
Brown sugar or maple syrup as needed
Pour raisins and apricots into a bowl and re-hydrate them with boiling water to just cover for one minute. Drain dried fruit, but save liquid.
Over moderate heat, melt butter in a saucepan and sauté onions until soft, about 5 minutes. Add curry powder and cook 30 seconds. Add squash and cook until tender. Stir in dried fruit and soaking liquid plus 1 tablespoon sweetener. Bring the chutney to a boil, lower heat to a simmer. Partially cover pot. Simmer until chutney is very tender, about 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the salt, vinegar and more sweetener to taste. There should be a sprightly balance of sweet and sour. Serve with meat or rice and vegetables.
— Adapted from “Café Boulud Cookbook”
