Cabbage has long been the butt of jokes. Indeed, cabbage at first look may seem a bit plain, coarse and commonplace or even dumb … calling someone a cabbage head means they are thick-witted or slow. Perhaps the real issue is its smell. In the hands of a careless cook, cabbage will fill your house with the stench of a dozen rotten eggs.
When cabbage overcooks, the sulfur it contains increases exponentially. The amount of hydrogen sulfide released from boiled cabbage doubles between the fifth and seventh minute of cooking. This is the source of the odious stench. The trick to eliminate the smell is simple. Cabbage hates being overcooked and is definitely not fond of being boiled. It demands to be skillfully undercooked.
Instead, stir-fry thinly sliced or diced cabbage over medium heat in butter and/or olive oil. As it wilts, cover the pan and let it cook in its own juice. After a few minutes, season with salt, possibly fresh black pepper. Crisp-tender and sweet, you’ll wonder what took you so long to discover a cabbage’s virtue.
California chef Alice Waters wrote that cabbage is worthy of the most refined preparations.
“Its sweetness complements the richness of duck and pork. It is surprisingly good with fish, wrapped around salmon and steamed, for example, trapping juices and flavor. Braised, steamed or stir-fried it is a treat by itself. Fermented and transformed into sauerkraut it is a new vegetable altogether.”
There are over 400 different varieties of cabbage grown throughout the world, from round to conical, with flat, curly, tight or loose leaves. In this country we mostly know four varieties: green/white cabbage, red/purple cabbage, crinkly Savoy cabbage and tender Napa/Chinese cabbage. To cut green, purple or Savoy cabbage easily, first trim off the outer leaves and excess stem; rinse with water. Cut cabbage in half through the root end. Lay a half on the cutting board cut side down and slice into two to four wedges, each cut going through the core. Trim the core on each piece lightly. Slice pieces crosswise to desired thickness.
Green cabbage is the best known. Raw, its texture is crisp or rubbery and its flavor peppery. Cooked, it tenderizes and sweetens. Choose heads that are heavy with tight leaves. Consume it raw in salads, quick-pickle it, ferment it, stuff the leaves or add to stir-fries, casseroles or soup. Raw green cabbage juice is a documented healing remedy for stomach ulcers.
Purple cabbage takes longer to mature and is not as tender as other varieties. Quick pickled, raw, shredded red cabbage offers a striking taste and color contrast as a garnish tacos or coleslaw. You may use purple cabbage interchangeably in most standard cabbage recipes, but its color will overwhelm other ingredients. The anthocyanin turns blue cooked in an alkaline substance like hard water. Add lemon juice or vinegar to bring out the red.
Savoy cabbage originated in Italy. It has beautiful, green crinkled leaves. Cooked, it becomes tender and sweet. The head is less compact with loose, pliable leaves and so is a good choice for stuffed cabbage. Savoy cabbage yields an excellent coleslaw.
Chinese cabbage (also know as “napa”) has a heavy oblong head, yellow to green, frilly leaves and crisp, thick white stems. It’s sweet, mild-flavored and quick-cooking. Napa is great raw in salads or cooked in braises or stir-fries. Koreans transform it into kimchi.
Let’s quit maltreating cabbage. Along with potatoes, the humble cabbage is often what’s left in the space between winter and spring, nourishing and surprisingly good when given a chance.
Wild Forest Leek and Cabbage Soup
If you can’t get wild leeks, substitute regular leeks or scallions and shallots. Substitute Napa cabbage for Savoy.
— Adapted from Anne Bianchi, Toscana Saporita Cooking School
6 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 large onion, finely diced
1 small head Savoy cabbage, leaves removed, stemmed and diced
1 qt. chicken broth
Chopped Italian parsley
1 C. (cleaned and chopped with greens) wild leeks
4 large slices (3/4 inch thick) good Italian bread
2 large garlic cloves, smashed
Heat 4 tablespoons oil in a large soup pot. Add onion and sweat over medium low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in cabbage and sprinkle with salt. Increase heat to medium, cover and cook until tender, stirring occasionally, about 5 to 6 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer the soup uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes.
Meantime, heat a small skillet on medium-low heat and add the remaining two tablespoons olive oil. Sweat leeks until tender. Set aside. Toast bread under broiler or in toaster oven. Rub with garlic and place the bread in a soup bowl.
When the soup is done, stir in wild leeks and parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle soup over the bread and serve.
Braised Sweet-Sour Red Cabbage
Remember back 30- or 40 years ago when it was difficult to find much local food beyond apples, cabbage, onions, potatoes and Oleson’s buffalo?
Serves 4 to 6
3 T. extra virgin olive oil or butter
1 medium red onion, finely diced
1 large tart apple, cored and diced
1 head red cabbage, about 2 lb., diced into 1/2 inch squares
1 T. caraway seeds
1-1/2 T. or more, apple cider or red wine vinegar (Eden or Bragg’s preferably)
Optional: 1/2 C. apple juice or apple cider, more as necessary or water
Heat olive oil or butter in a large deep Dutch oven over moderate heat. Add onion and cook until soft. Add cabbage and apples and continue to cook until cabbage begins to soften. Add caraway seeds, vinegar and apple juice, cider or water.
Lower heat to a simmer, cover pot and cook cabbage until it is very tender, 20 to 30 minutes, adding liquid to keep cabbage moist. Season with salt and more vinegar to taste.
Butter-Braised Savoy Cabbage
Simple enough for a novice cook, this dish complements just about any main dish. Change it with coconut oil, ginger and curry powder or caraway or cumin seeds or fresh herbs like dill or cilantro. Add extra flavor by using chicken stock or white wine instead of water.
Yields 2 to 4 servings
1 small head savoy cabbage (or green cabbage)
3 T. unsalted butter
Pink or kosher salt, to taste
3 to 5 T. water
Remove and discard any wilted, browning leaves. Quarter cabbage; trim out core. Slice cabbage crosswise into roughly bite-sized pieces.
Melt butter in a large saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Stir in cabbage, sprinkle with salt, and 3 tablespoons water. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir cabbage occasionally as needed until cabbage absorbs the liquid, 10 to 15 minutes.
Test cabbage for tenderness. If necessary, add another 2 tablespoons of water and continue cooking, with pan covered. Stir in a tablespoon of water at a time until the cabbage softens. Season cabbage to taste with salt and serve it hot or warm. Cool leftover braised cabbage to room temperature. Store in a shallow, airtight container and refrigerate up to five days.
Quick-Pickled Red Cabbage
This quick-pickled recipe is not fermented; it is simply brined in a hot vinegar-salt mixture and refrigerated. It’s a delicious and striking condiment to have on hand for many uses like tacos, burgers, grilled cheese and hot dogs. Toss with sliced cilantro, sliced green onions, avocado and diced, grilled chicken for a tasty and colorful salad.
Yields 2 pt. or 1 qt.
1/2 medium head red cabbage (about 2 pounds)
1-1/4 C. water
1-1/4 C. apple cider or red wine vinegar, preferably Eden or Bronners
1-1/2 t. kosher salt
2 t. sugar
Pinch red pepper flakes, optional
Slice cabbage into thin shreds by hand or food processor. Set aside. Pour water, vinegar, salt, sugar and optional pepper flakes in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat.
Stuff shredded red cabbage into two 1-pint or one 1-quart jars. Pour hot brine over. Place lid/s on the jar/s and cool. Rest 2 hours before serving. For best flavor, refrigerate 24 to 48 hours before serving. Consume within about 7 days.
Cabbage with Leeks and Bacon
Yields 4 to 6 servings
1 medium head green cabbage
4 slices thick cut bacon, diced
4 T. extra virgin olive oil
4 C. finely sliced leeks, white and tender green parts
Quarter and core cabbage. Thinly slice each quarter crosswise or dice. In a large skillet, fry bacon until crisp. Remove it with a slotted spoon and set aside. Drain bacon fat off the pan; add olive oil and leeks. Cook leeks over moderate heat until very tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in cabbage and cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Fold in bacon. Season cabbage with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
