With this country more deeply divided than we have experienced in our lifetime, it feels profoundly important to educate ourselves.
Cuisine is one of the most enjoyable ways to begin; sharing food has the power to connect and change us.
The food and cooking of the African continent has migrated to every part of the globe. Slaves, mainly from West Africa, first energized and advanced a centuries-old African culinary revolution that has infiltrated cooking and cuisine throughout the Americas, the Caribbean and elsewhere.
Americans have embraced many foreign foods and novel flavors like curry and sushi, but seem to lack interest in the multitude of African cuisines, even though they are woven throughout American cooking. This is partly due to cultural stereotypes and limited coverage by food journalists.
When we have covered a cuisine of Africa we often have gotten it wrong or made it comical.
Filmmaker Tuleka Prah travels throughout Africa and collects recipes for her My African Food Map Project.
Prah says, “I started looking around, and all the pictures of the dishes were terrible and the content was really badly exhibited. I thought that it lends to the stereotype of African food being just for sustenance —survival-based. Most of the food I’ve eaten on the continent tastes really good. Even though the pictures looked rubbish, I knew those dishes tasted good.”
There is no single traditional African food. Africa is a continent with 54 countries and a diversity of tribes and cultures. Each country’s cuisine has its own unique traditional dishes and foods, with some crossover commonalities. Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, Botswana, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Senegal and Morocco are just a few of the many who have established rich, complex culinary traditions. From the satisfying maize or grain porridges and vegetables, to feasting dishes such as Senegalese yassa ganaar, Moroccan b’stilla and tagine, Ethiopian wot, Mozambique’s piri piri chicken, Nigerian jollof rice, South African bunny chow and Malawian chambo, the African continent offers food that is inventive and delicious.
Black cuisines matter to me. Why should they matter to you? African cuisines are primarily plant-based, full of whole ingredients with low food waste and the use of biodiverse, wild foraged foods. They offer a wealth of creativity and tasty dining that will infuse your kitchen with earthy big flavor.
My first experience with African cuisine, as many Americans, was Ethiopian. It’s likely that Ethiopian food gained popularity here because the country has not been colonized as much of the rest of sub-Saharan Africa so it remains distinct and somewhat mysterious. Plus, the social sharing of big platters of doro wot (spicy chicken stew), shiro (stew thickened with fava and chickpea flour plus seasonings), gomen kifto (spiced collards) and tibs (strips of seasoned cooked beef similar to fajitas) on injera (spongy teff flatbread) is a delicious, unique way for the restaurants to set themselves apart.
Smitten with this cuisine’s exotic, spicy flavor, I have frequented Ethiopian restaurants for decades and read every cookbook available. This cuisine is filled with intriguing food, techniques, spices and flavors originally introduced by traders on the Spice Road between the Far East and Europe. The flavor foundations alone are exciting additions to any cook’s repertoire, berbere (spice blend of chilli, coriander, garlic, ginger, holy basil, ajwain, nigella, fenugreek and more), mitmita and niter kibe.
If Africa seems a vast and unknown continent, I suggest you pull out a map and familiarize yourself with its countries, landscape and cultures. Then dig in and begin to explore this wonderful, untapped culinary treasure.
ROASTED FLAXSEED PASTE (YETELBA LIQUT’)
Affluent Ethiopians use plain roasted and ground flaxseed powder to thicken and flavor wots or stews. They spread the savory or sweet paste on bread as a snack or breakfast.
Yields 1-1/3 to 1-1/2 cups paste
1 C. flaxseed, about 5 ounces
Savory Seasonings: 2 T. olive oil, 1/2 t. Mitmita, 1/2 t. garlic powder
1 t. honey
Optional: 3 to 4 t. freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice
Sweet Seasonings: 1/2 t. cinnamon, honey to taste
Place flaxseed in a 10-inch skillet and heat over medium-low heat. Dry-roast seeds until they crackle and pop; don’t over-roast. Seeds can be dry roasted or until they become popcorn fragrant, 5 to 12 minutes, depending on tastes.
A seed should easily crush under a fingernail. Remove skillet from the heat and spread seeds onto a plate to cool.
Grind flaxseed in small batches in a spice or clean coffee grinder until finely powdered. (If using plain powder, pour powder into a jar. Seal tightly and refrigerate or freeze. Use to enrichen and thicken wots.)
Pour toasted, ground seeds into a bowl and stir in either savory seasonings or sweet seasonings. Slowly stir in enough water to make a spreadable paste similar in consistency to peanut butter, about 1 cup. Season paste with salt (and if desired, freshly ground pepper) to taste. Rest paste in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour. Taste again and re-season if necessary.
MITMITA
Another of the pantheon of spicy-hot Ethiopian seasonings, mitmita is similar to the Indian garam masala mixture, which makes use of (sometimes roasted) sweet spices like clove, cardamom, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. The orange-red mitmita powder, at its most basic, contains the small, dried, ground mitmita chili and roasted ground cardamom, roasted ground cloves, and salt. Occasionally dried holy basil, roasted ground cumin or ground ginger is added. Mitmita can be used as a condiment for dipping or sprinkling, for cooking or as a seasoning for kifto (raw or lightly cooked beef) or cooked fava beans.
Yields about 5-1/2 T.
3/4 C. dried red chilies, broken, stemmed and seeded OR 3 tablespoons ground Korean red chili
1 T. cardamom seed
1 t. cumin seed, optional
1/2 t. whole cloves
1 T. kosher or sea salt
In a small skillet, dry roast cardamom, optional cumin and cloves separately until fragrant. Cool. In batches, grind broken chilies, if using, and spices to a fine powder in a spice grinder. Mix with salt (and ground chili if using), and store in airtight container.
SIMPLE SPICED COLLARD GREENS (YE GOMEN KITFO)
Simple, but exotic and spicy, the layers of flavor in this dish can be complex or simple depending upon what is available.
Yields 4 C., about 4 servings
1 lb. trimmed collard greens
3 T. Niter Kibbe or clarified butter or oil
1/2 t. cardamom powder
1/4 t. nigella seed
1 t. garlic powder OR 1 T. minced garlic
2 t. Mitmita
Wash and drain collards. Stack leaves and make a lengthwise cut. Slice collards into 1/2-inch ribbons and then crosswise into squares. You should have about 10 cups.
Bring 2 quarts cold water to a boil in a 6-quart pot. Stir in collard greens and stir occasionally. Boil collards until very, very tender, about 20 to 30 minutes. Drain collards into colander and rinse with cold water. Drain well. Rinse out pot and wipe dry.
Set pot back on burner over medium heat. Stir in butter or oil, cardamom, nigella, garlic, freshly ground black pepper, and cook spices 30 to 60 seconds. Stir in mitmita and collards and toss until warmed through. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Serve with injera bread.
Collards with Ethiopian Cheese (Yegomen Kitfo): Add 1 T. peeled and minced gingerroot to ghee or oil, and cook briefly. Fold 3/4
- to 1 C. crumbled (6 to 8 oz.) unsalted, unspiced homemade Ethiopian buttermilk cheese (ayib) OR 8 oz. crumbled unsalted farmers cheese into collards with butter and mitmita.
ETHIOPIAN SPICED BUTTER (NIT’IR QIBE OR NITER KIBBE)
Similar to Indian ghee, niter kibbe, seasons a range of Ethiopian dishes. Experiment with this delightful seasoning tool as a marinade, a garnish to drizzle on soup or stew or as the fat to begin a sautéed or stir-fried vegetable dish. Ethiopian cooks also prepare spiced oil.
Yields about 1-1/2 C.
1 t. fenugreek seed
3 green cardamom pods, crushed
1-1/2-inch long cinnamon stick, lightly crushed
1/2 t. chopped whole nutmeg
3 whole cloves
2 t. turmeric
1 lb. unsalted butter, finely diced
1/2 C. peeled and finely diced shallots OR 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
3 large garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
1 T. peeled and minced gingerroot
Dry-pan roast spices: Place fenugreek, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves together in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat. Stir constantly until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in turmeric and remove pan from heat. Turmeric should turn a shade darker, but don’t burn it.
Immediately place butter into saucepan with spices. Place back over low heat. Stir in onion or shallots, garlic, and gingerroot. Simmer butter over very low heat, without stirring, until milk solids clump on top and bottom of saucepan, turn golden and butter oil is clear, 30 to 45 minutes.
Line a fine strainer with several layers of folded damp cheesecloth and set over heatproof bowl. Strain hot niter kibe through cheesecloth. Pick up edges of cheesecloth and gently squeeze out hot butter. There should be no solids left in the butter oil. If there are, strain through clean cheesecloth a second time.
Transfer hot butter to clean 1-pint glass canning jar, seal and refrigerate. Spiced butter will keep 2 to 3 months refrigerated.
- More Flavor: Ethiopian chef and Chicago restaurateur Zenash Beyene sautés the onion or shallot until golden in some of the butter, adds garlic and ginger, and cooks until soft, adds spices, and cooks for a few minutes then simmers with the remaining butter.
