Spring comes to Catalonia, Spain in February and March.
Whole towns celebrate by holding “calçotadas” (kal-so-tadas) — gatherings where sweet, big-bulbed-scallion-like grilled spring onions (calçots) meet romesco — a thick, savory sauce made with roasted almonds or hazelnuts, garlic, chili, tomato and smoky Spanish paprika. Although spring arrives much later in northern Michigan, there is no need to wait to celebrate. Local grocery stores carry a respectable calçot stand-in (or you may wait until you can dig your own wild leeks).
Catalonian etiquette requires attendees to pick up a calçot, char-grilled over grapevine cuttings, dip the white bulb into romesco sauce then slide into their mouths. (Bibs are useful.) As you might imagine, competitions spring up to see who can eat the most onions in an allotted time. Grilled meat, dessert, coffee and lots of convivial talk follow.
Onions, leeks, wild leeks, garlic, shallots, chives and spring onions are part of the lily or allium family, though delicate lilies of the field might not immediately claim the pungently odiferous wild leeks. As many know, alliums are a natural spring tonic. They cleanse the blood, provide vitamin C, A and minerals, prostaglandin A1 (a fatty acid therapeutic for hypertension) — and increase production of high-density lipoproteins, which reduce blood serum cholesterol and help combat heart disease. Raw alliums can combat chronic bronchitis.
Whether you grill, steam, sauté, braise, stir-fry, roast, pickle or eat spring onions raw in salsa and salad, they are your fast track to a full-bodied spring wake-up. The pungent flavor of the white bulb and earthy green leaves goes especially well with potatoes, pasta, eggs, cabbage, spinach, bacon, wild rice, asparagus and mushrooms — or anywhere you’d use garlic or onions. To substitute the pungent wild leeks (ramps) for onions, reduce them by a third or half.
Northern Michiganders, let’s band together to start our own spring ritual. Start now even though snow litters the ground — it is guaranteed to cure winter blues. Call it a rampada, a wild leekout or a rampaloo. Invite friends over to prepare some of the wild bounty from your local grocery, backyard or woods. Prepare romesco and a grill, and do as the Catalonians do: eat, drink, talk (a lot) and be merry.
Wild Spring Leeks and Romesco Sauce
6 servings
24 to 36 thick wild leeks or large bulbed green onions
2 T. olive oil
1 recipe Romesco Sauce (below)
Brush wild leeks or green onions with olive oil and grill until tender and slightly blackened over medium heat, 3 to 8 minutes, depending on thickness. If onions get too charred, peel away char, otherwise just dip into the waiting romesco sauce and eat.
Romesco Sauce
Adapted from Melissa Clark, New York Times
6 servings
1 large ripe tomato, halved around the middle
1 small slice artisan white bread like ciabatta, about 3/4 ounce, torn
1/4 C. plus 2 tablespoons blanched whole almonds
1/4 C. skinned hazelnuts
2 T. pine nuts
7 garlic cloves, peeled
1/4 to 1/2 C. extra virgin olive oil
6 oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and lightly chopped
2 T. red wine vinegar, more to taste
1 t. sweet smoked paprika (pimentón)
3/4 t. salt, more to taste
Cayenne pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roast tomato halves, cut side down in baking dish until wrinkled and tender, 20 to 30 minutes, then peel.
Spread bread and almonds on separate baking pans and spread hazelnuts and pine nuts on separate baking pans.
Toast bread and nuts until golden, 5 to 12 minutes. Pine nuts will toast quickly so watch them carefully. (You may also roast them in a toaster oven.)
Wrap hazelnuts in paper towel while hot and rub together to remove as much brown skin as possible.
Cool bread and nuts.
Slice 4 garlic cloves in half crosswise, and sauté in 2 tablespoons oil until golden around edges, 3 minutes.
Chop remaining 3 cloves garlic and put in a food processor along with nuts and bread; grind to a powder. Add sun-dried tomatoes and process until tomatoes are smooth. Add cooked tomato, cooked garlic with its oil, plus vinegar, paprika, salt and cayenne, and process until smooth.
With machine running, slowly drizzle in 1/4-cup olive oil. Taste and add more salt, vinegar or oil, if necessary. If mixture is too thick (it should be the consistency of mayonnaise), drizzle in 3 to 4 tablespoons warm water. (You can make sauce up to 5 days ahead and refrigerate.)
Note: If you can only find dried tomatoes, soak them overnight in olive oil before using.
