This year on April 24 on Muslims around the world began observing the holy month of Ramadan. For one month Muslims will pray and fast from all negativity and from food and water sunrise to sundown. This time marks the month that the holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad in AD 610. It is a shared time for all Muslims, a time of restraint, rich and meaningful, filled with prayer and charity.
China’s Muslims, known as Uighurs, will not be allowed to celebrate this important time. Uighur lawyer and activist Nury Turkel says that Chinese authorities believe if Uighurs are allowed to maintain their religious practices and cultural and ethnic identity they will become a political threat. Chinese leaders see Uighur Islam as a sign of disloyalty.
Last year Chinese authorities armed with batons and riot shields patrolled mosques and fined or jailed Muslims for fasting.
Chinese sent “watchers” into Uighur homes to be sure they did not fast, follow religious traditions or utter the traditional Islamic greeting, “as-salaam alaikum.”
Muslim restaurants were forced to remain open, Uighurs forced to eat in them.
Turkel labels the Chinese government’s actions as cultural genocide: attacking Uighur children, the language and the religion, forcing Uighur women to marry Han Chinese, forcing birth control and rounding up innocent men and imprisoning them in re-education camps. Turkel sees the stamping out of Uighur culture, religion and traditions as a way of trying to make Uighurs into atheists and believers of communist ideology.
I first encountered Uighur food in Beijing while on a tour of Chinese culinary schools with 25 women chefs and restaurateurs. An American diplomat returning to Beijing sat next to me on the plane. He gave me his card and invited me to call him. He wanted to take my colleagues and me to a Uighur restaurant he loved called Afanti. We ate exotic, delightful food and ended up dancing on the tables (unheard of in Chinese restaurants).
The Uighur’s far west region of Xinjiang, China, abundant with the natural beauty of snow-peaked mountains and deserts, sits at the doorstep of central Asia where Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan meet. For centuries, this region offered towns on the ancient Silk Road that provided safety and sustenance for those travelling from the Middle East to China. Thus the Uighurs have been firmly rooted in this region for centuries.
Uighur food was a revelation to me. It was a delightful mix of Chinese and Persian technique, overlay with the Middle East flavors of cumin, chili, garlic, saffron, peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, apricots, sultanas, olives, honey, almonds, sesame, lamb or mutton and fish. Middle Eastern polows (rice pilaf) and slow-braised, stir-fried or smoke-grilled meat and vegetable dishes reign. Naan-style flatbreads called nang, similar to Indian naan, appear at every meal. Black tea often fragrant with saffron, rose or jasmine petals is the favored drink.
This region was the ancient Chinese Emperors’ place of exile for prisoners; many died. Those who survived brought the area alive with spirited trade, colorful and flavorful seasonings and foods and spices like grilled lamb skewers, tart carrot and radish or cilantro salads, manta stuffed with lamb (dumplings) and honeyed walnut pastries.
At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the Feast of Fast-Breaking (Eid al-Fitr) much as Christians celebrate Easter: with new clothes, special baked goods, gifts, family feasts and visits to the graves of beloved relatives. This year the Chinese will continue to persecute Muslim Uighurs and prevent them from taking part in these very important rituals. Spare a thought and a prayer for Uighurs this Ramadan as you prepare some of their beloved food.
Xinjiang Uighur Lamb Rice (Polow)
You may wish to prepare this dish with lean lamb. Substitute 1 pound lean lamb for fatty and omit steps for using fatty lamb.
Yields 6 to 8 servings
2 C. uncooked jasmine or long grain white rice
1 lb. fatty lamb, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 lb. lean lamb, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
3 slices ginger
4 T. oil, as needed
1 medium onion, diced
2 t. salt
2 t. soy sauce
1 t. cumin powder
1 lb. carrots, julienned
1/4 C. raisins (optional)
Chopped cilantro
Soak rice 30 minutes in lukewarm water. Drain and set aside. While rice soaks, blanch lamb. Bring 4 cups water to boil. Add fatty lamb and ginger. Boil gently for two minutes and remove from heat. Pull out fatty lamb with a slotted spoon. Set aside to drain. Repeat boiling with lean lamb for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside separately from fatty lamb. Strain cooking liquid through a fine mesh strainer. Reserve liquid to cook the rice.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Add only the drained fatty lamb pieces, and stir-fry until colored. Lower heat to medium low, and cook until fat renders and lamb browns, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Raise heat to medium. Stir in onion. Cook until onion is translucent, 5 minutes. Transfer meat and onion from wok to a bowl. Raise heat to high. Add lean lamb and 2 tablespoons more oil as needed. Stir-fry until browned, 6 to 8 minutes.
Return browned fatty lamb and onion to the wok. Add 2-1/2 cups of reserved cooking liquid, salt, soy sauce and cumin. Toss well. Cover and simmer 20 minutes.
Stir in carrots and raisins. Cover and bring mixture back to a boil. Turn off the heat. Pour mixture into a heavy pot or saucepan. Spread rice out evenly on top. There should be enough liquid that it peeks through the rice grains (you may need to add more water), but liquid should not be above the rice.
Turn heat to medium high. Bring mixture to a simmer, cover, lower heat to low, and simmer 15 minutes. Do not open lid, allow rice mixture to rest 10 minutes. Before serving toss rice and lamb together. Taste and season with salt. Garnish each serving with lots of chopped cilantro.
Cilantro and Peanut Salad (Huāshēngmĭ bàn xiāngcài)
Due to its long, cold winters and hot, dry summers, Xinjiang is not recognized for vegetable dishes, but fast-growing spinach and cilantro appear between seasons. This refreshing salad will balance fatty grilled meats. If using young cilantro, by all means use the flavorful stems.
Adapted from “All Under Heaven” by Carolyn Phillips
Yields 4 to 6 servings
1 t. soy sauce
1/2 t. kosher salt
1/2 t. sugar
2 T. Asian sesame oil
1 large bunch cilantro, washed, drained and patted dry
1/2 C. roasted peanuts or almonds or cashews, roughly chopped
1 T. toasted sesame seeds
1 C. finely diced red bell pepper
Whisk together soy sauce, salt, sugar and sesame oil. Trim away 1/4 inch of the bottom of the cilantro stems. Finely slice entire bunch crosswise; you should have 4 cups sliced cilantro. Fold cilantro and remaining ingredients into soy-sesame oil mixture, and toss well. Taste and adjust seasonings. Pile onto a serving dish and serve.
Chile and Cumin Lamb Kebabs (Yángròu chuàn)
The staple meats of Western China, lamb and mutton, are folded into everything from pilafs to buns to noodles. These meats star in the region’s iconic kebabs, seasoned with ground cumin, which was likely brought to Xinjiang from Persia, minced garlic and ground chili.
Adapted from “All Under Heaven” by Carolyn Phillips
Yields 4 servings
2 T. chili flakes or powder
2 T. ground cumin
2 t. kosher salt
5 large garlic cloves, peeled and mashed to paste
1 lb. boneless lamb shoulder or leg, sliced into 1/4-inch thick strips
Combine spices, salt and garlic paste in a large bowl. Toss with lamb until evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate 6 hours to overnight.
Preheat gas grill or charcoal fire. Thread meat on eight 8-inch long metal skewers. When heat is medium-high, rub grate with an oil-soaked wad of paper toweling. Set skewers on to cook. Grill 5 minutes and turn; grill until lightly charred, 5 minutes more. Transfer to serving plate. Serve with cilantro salad.
