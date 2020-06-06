Quesadillas just might be the perfect food. These “little cheesy turnovers” require a minimum of fuss. They’re portable. They’re cross-cultural.
They happily incorporate leftovers.
Quesadillas require a creamy, melting cheese (queso), a tortilla and whatever combination of tasty fillings you might dream up.
Quesadillas are a blend of the Old and New Worlds. They appeared after Spanish settlers came to Mexico in the 16th century with cows, pigs, sheep and cheese-making. Spanish cooks brought turnover-making skills, popular in medieval Spain. Mexican cooks brought their creativity and flexibility. The flat griddle (comal) and “breads” we know of as tortillas are ancient Mesoamerican. (In the native Nahuatl, tortilla was“tlaxcalli;” the Spanish renamed it tortilla.) When the two cultures met the result was quesadilla.
Mexican food maven Diana Kennedy notes that quesadilla fillings change depending where you go in Mexico; they seem to become more complex as you travel south.
She says, “In central Mexico, the simplest filling can be braided Oaxaca cheese, a few fresh leaves of epazote and strips of (roasted) peeled chile poblano. Another famous filling is potato and chorizo … other fillings I found interesting were sautéed squash blossoms (flor de calabaza) or the ambrosial fungus that grows on the corn blossoms (huitlachoche).”
The perfect alfresco dining accompaniments to quesadillas are little chopped cooked or raw vegetable salads (jicama, cucumber, avocado, corn, spring green onions, steamed baby new potatoes, tiny peas, watercress, cooked fava or snap beans, steamed asparagus, celery or radishes) dressed with a vinaigrette. Cut fruit enhanced with fresh lime juice, salt and chili powder and “agua frescas,” the fruit waters made with seasonal fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, peaches or apricots are refreshing additions. You won’t find anything more appealing in France or Italy!
Even though quesadillas are the simplest of foods, these tips can have you turning out little cheesy turnovers that will designate you the star of cookouts and picnics.
1. Use a creamy-melting cheeses like Monterey Jack, Fontina, Havarti, Manchego, Colby, Swiss, Gruyere, cheddar, string or mozzarella cheese. Mix three cheeses for a complex flavor.
2.Mix grated cheese with fillings (diced cooked turkey, chicken or vegetables and seasonings). The melted cheese will bind the fillings and keep them from falling into your lap at first bite.
3. Balance quesadilla’s cheesy richness by mixing in bright, acidic flavors, fresh herbs, hot chillies or crunchy bits like pickled jalapeños, smoky chipotles in adobo, sweet corn, small diced bits of crisp-tender vegetables, chopped cilantro or minced green onion. Choose additions that work well together like crabmeat, avocado and corn with Manchego; mozzarella, tomato and basil or grilled shrimp, prosciutto and cilantro with Gruyere.
4. Brush the outside of the quesadilla with butter (more flavor) or oil and sprinkle with salt.
5. Spread filling over half the tortilla (9- or 10-inch are easy to manage) and fold quesadilla over to cover (versus making a two tortilla sandwich). There is a reason the inventors of quesadillas folded them over: they are easier to turn and easier to eat.
6. Assemble quesadillas ahead, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
7. Use a well-seasoned cast-iron or non-stick skillet or flat griddle (comal) over moderate heat. Cover quesadilla during first half of cooking. When cheese melts and filling is hot, turn it.
8. The best way to consume quesadillas is hot. They may be cooked and chilled then later reheated in the oven, on a grill (wrapped in foil) or hot griddle.
Prosciutto and Mushroom Quesadillas
For a delightful shift, paint the inside of the tortilla with fig jam before filling it. If you prepare a batch of caramelized onions, you can freeze them in smaller portions for quesadillas or soup.
Yields 4 servings
1 to 2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium red onion, finely slivered
10 oz. shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and finely sliced
1 T. fresh lemon juice
2 to 3 oz. baby arugula (2 to 3 cups)
1/4 lb. thinly sliced prosciutto or ham
1/4 lb. grated Gruyere cheese
Four 10-inch flour tortillas
1 T. olive oil or soft butter
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until brown, 15 or more minutes. Lower heat to medium. Stir in mushrooms and cook until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Scrape hot mixture into a bowl with a silicone spatula; toss with lemon juice and arugula until arugula wilts. Wipe skillet clean.
Lay tortillas on work surface and brush with oil or butter. Flip and place, oil/butter side onto parchment or waxed paper. Divide prosciutto, Gruyere and mushroom mixture on half of each tortilla; fold other half over filling to close. Heat cast-iron skillet over medium heat, place one or two quesadillas into skillet and cover. Cook quesadillas until cheese melts, filling is hot and tortilla bottom is browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Uncover and turn the quesadillas to brown the remaining side (uncovered), 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining quesadillas.
Black Bean and Goat Cheese Quesadillas with Guacamole
Sprinkle filling with toasted pumpkin seeds for crunch and flavor. Try adding shredded grilled chicken along with the beans and cheese.
Adapted from “Fine Cooking”
Yields 8 servings as an appetizer or 3 as a main course
3 T. olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and finely diced
15-1/2-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. chili powder
1/2 C. finely sliced fresh cilantro
1 to 2 large ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and diced
1 T. fresh lime juice; more to taste
3 to 4 oz. fresh goat or ricotta cheese, crumbled
Six 8-inch flour tortillas
In a medium skillet, heat 2 Tbs. oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Stir in onion and sauté, stirring, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add beans, cumin, chili powder, and 1/2 cup water and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost all the water has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Mash beans until pasty but still chunky. Stir in half the cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.
Combine avocado, lime juice and remaining cilantro in a small bowl. Mash into a chunky paste. Season to taste with salt and pepper and more lime juice to taste
Brush each tortilla with oil or butter and place oil/butter side down on parchment or waxed paper. Spread black bean mixture evenly over half of each tortilla. Scatter the goat cheese over the beans and fold tortilla in half.
Heat a large, heavy cast-iron or other skillet over medium heat. Place two or three quesadillas in the skillet, cover and cook until browned and filling is hot, about 2 minutes. Uncover skillet, flip quesadillas and brown on the other side, 1-1/2 to 2 minutes.
Transfer quesadillas to a cutting board. Cook remaining quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla into eight wedges. Serve each wedge with a dollop of guacamole.
Assemble quesadillas up to a day ahead and cook just before serving, or cook them a few hours ahead and reheat (covered in foil) in a preheated 350 degrees F oven for 10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.