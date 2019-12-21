For a quick and satisfying meal nothing beats a box of Barilla or DeCecco boiled to a tooth-resisting al dente and kissed with butter and cheese. However, with Christmas looming you might want something more festive, maybe even something extraordinary.
Of all the culinary gifts have cultures bestowed upon the world, pasta must be the most adored. Although Italian Marco Polo gets credit as the ambassador of pasta, navigating it from China to Italy, records show that many parts of Italy indulged on macaroni decades before Polo. Archaeologists speculate that central Asian cooks first produced noodles millennia ago. From Asia, noodles traveled west, probably with nomadic Arabs, until they reached Europe.
In general, Southern Italians favor durum wheat dry pastas, often sauced with tomatoes, which grow well in their volcanic soil. Prosperous northern Italians with good soil prefer tender, fresh handmade pastas, rich with egg and sauced with cream, butter, pork, beef and cheese. Since Christmas Eve is a meatless holy day, many Italian cooks serve seafood, seafood soups and seafood pastas for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, but there is a lesser-known treat: sweet and savory meat and dairy-free pastas. They are especially intriguing…even extraordinary.
Italy’s long tradition of holiday sweetened pastas began during the Renaissance when cooks throughout Italy prepared them for special occasions, and paired them with expensive foods like sugar, dried fruits, nuts, chocolate and cinnamon. Cooks in northern Italy’s Veneto and Fruili-Venezia regions prepare lasagne da fornel, a savory pasta layered with grated apples, dried fruit, nuts, butter and poppy seeds then baked. Cooks in Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria serve lasagnette all’ajada: two-inch wide egg noodles (literally baby swaddling) boiled in almond milk, tossed in walnut-garlic pesto and garnished with toasted breadcrumbs. Tortelli Cremaschi is a Lombardy savory sweet pasta from Cremona. Homecooks stuff tortelli with Grana Padano cheese, pears, breadcrumb, crushed amaretti cookies, mostarda (fruit compote in spicy mustard syrup) and mint candy. The tortelli are a festive (if odd), distinctive first course on Christmas Eve.
Chocolate, with its complex taste and aroma, pairs wonderfully with pasta. Maccheroni con le noci (walnut macaroni in a sweet dark chocolate sauce topped with grated chocolate, honey and walnuts) is the classic Christmas savory-sweet chocolate dish from central Italy’s Lazio and Umbria regions.
Although cooks in the southern province of Naples traditionally serve seafood on Christmas Eve, early in the twentieth century the many poor people there instead prepared a pasta sauce called spaghetti di Natale (Christmas spaghetti) with bits of dried fruit, nuts, capers, black olives in an arrabbiata tomato sauce. Sciabbó (pork ragu with chocolate) is another Christmas specialty from the 18th century of Enna, a province in Sicily. Chocolate, cinnamon and Marsala add richness and depth. This dish is traditionally served with curly edged noodles called lasagne ricce. The noodles mimic the ruffles popular on 18th century men’s shirts. Sciabbó is a Sicilian corruption of the French word “jabot,” the name for the ruffled shirts.
Preparing fresh pasta doesn’t have to be a high-tech nightmare. Whether you make the dough with a fork or a food processor, roll and cut it with rolling pin and pasta cutter or with a pasta machine, your outcome will be delicious. Whatever your mood or season, there is sure to be an Italian pasta and a sauce that fits it.
Lasagne da Fornel (Christmas Eve Lasagna)
A food processor can make a firmer pasta dough than by hand, good for rolling sheets of pasta with a pasta rolling machine.
Serves 6
1 lb. fresh pasta lasagna sheets, cut into 2-1/2- to 3-inch-wide strips
8 medium to small apples, such as Macoun, McIntosh, or Cortland
1/4 C. lemon juice
6 oz. dried figs, 1-1/4 cups thinly sliced
1/4 C. white wine or water
6 oz. yellow raisins, 1-1/4 cups
4 oz. walnuts, 1 cup finely chopped
7 oz. unsalted butter, melted
1/4 C. poppy seeds
Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil over high heat. Cook 4 to 5 lasagna noodles at a time until 1/2 done, about 2 minutes. Spread cooked pasta on a non-terrycloth towel to cool without overlapping.
Peel and core apples. Grate into a large bowl or with a food processor and transfer to a large bowl. Toss with lemon juice. In a medium saucepan combine figs and wine or water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil one minute, reduce heat to low and simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and stir in raisins; cool. Fold figs, raisins, walnuts and 4 tablespoons butter into grated apples until combined.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a small saucepan.
Brush the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with 2 tablespoons butter. Place a layer of pasta, brush with 2 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon poppy seeds and top with 1/3 apple mixture. Top with a layer of pasta, brush with 2 tablespoons butter and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon poppy seeds then 1/3 apple mixture. Layer pasta, butter, poppy seeds and apples once more. Finish with a pasta layer. Brush generously with remaining butter and sprinkle with remaining poppy seeds.
Place in oven and bake until browned, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.
Maccheroni Con Le Noci (Macaroni with Chocolate Walnut Sauce)
Serves 4 to 6
12 oz. pappadelle or other wide noodle
1/4 C. granulated sugar
2 oz. dark chocolate (60 to 70%), finely chopped, more for garnish
1 C. finely chopped walnuts
3 T. rum
Zest of 1/2 lemon
Ground cinnamon
Freshly ground nutmeg
Honey
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile stir together sugar, chocolate, walnuts, rum, zest, and pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl.
When pasta is al dente, drain (do not rinse) and immediately return to the cooking pot. Toss in the sugar-chocolate mixture off the heat. Toss well, until sugar and chocolate dissolve. Divide between 4 to 6 serving plates. Serve topped with grated chocolate and a drizzle of honey.
Adapted from ItalyMagazine.com
Pasta al Risparmio (Fruit and Nut Neapolitan Christmas Eve Pasta)
Serves 4
1 lb. fussilloni or other short pasta
5 T. olive oil
1 garlic clove, finely sliced
1/2 C. chopped assorted nuts, such as hazelnuts, walnuts, pine nuts
2 T. raisins or any dried fruit
2 T. salted capers, rinsed
1-1/2 lb. fresh diced tomatoes or 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
10 pitted oil cured black olive, halved lengthwise
1 t. dried oregano
1/2 C. chopped fresh parsley, divided
Cook pasta in salted boiling water until al dente. Meanwhile, heat oil and garlic in a pan until golden. Stir in nuts, raisins, and capers and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and cook 5 minutes, add olives, oregano and half the parsley; simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Drain pasta (do not rinse) and toss into the sauce. Reserve pasta cooking liquid and use a bit to adjust consistency of sauce. Plate pasta on hot dishes and garnish each with remaining parsley.
Adapted from ItalyMagazine.com
Sciabbó (Sicilian Pork Ragu with Chocolate)
Some cooks prepare this with 16 ounces tomato purée and 2 tablespoons tomato paste.
Yields 4 to 6 servings
2 T. olive oil, more as needed
1 medium to large onion, peeled and finely diced
1 lb. lean pork loin, finely diced
1/2 to 3/4 C. vin santo or Marsala
28-ounces tomato purée or strained tomatoes
1 cinnamon stick
1 T. sugar, as needed
1/2 to 2 oz. 60 to 70% dark chocolate, chopped
1 lb. curly edged pasta
1 T. butter
Heat oil in a large soup pot and add onion. Stir over medium heat until onion is soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in and break up minced pork. Cook meat until it begins to brown.
Stir in wine, bring to a boil and lower heat to a simmer. Simmer several minutes until it reduces. Stir in tomato purée, cinnamon stick and 1 teaspoon sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer ragu 20 minutes.
Bring a large pot of salted cold water to a boil.
Stir chocolate into pork slowly and to taste. You may like it mild with only 1/2 to 1 ounce chocolate. Taste and adjust flavors with more salt, pepper and sugar as needed. Reduce heat to low and simmer until the sauce thickens. Taste again and adjust seasoning.
Meanwhile toss pasta into boiling water and cook al dente. Drain (do not rinse) and toss pasta with butter. When sauce is done, toss pasta into it. Serve immediately in warm serving bowls.
