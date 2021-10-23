Head of the American Chestnut Council Tom Williams said this about the American chestnut in the early 2000s:
“It’s a unique tree. Older people like my grandmother would tell me that when they were young, every fourth tree was an American chestnut, some 90 feet tall. Two men could stand side by side at the width of their trunks. You could stand under a tree where the nuts would come down like rain,” said the former president and founder of the now nonoperational American Chestnut Council in Cadillac, Michigan.
“It’s hard to imagine.”
In 1904 growers brought an Asian chestnut tree to Long Island. A fungal blight accompanied the tree to which our American chestnut had little defense. The blight became one of the worst ecological disasters in North America as it spread to the rest of the U.S and almost wiped out our majestic trees.
It makes me want to cry. As a chef, I classify chestnuts alongside caviar. My parents and grandparents spoke about American chestnuts with reverence, using words like sweet, buttery and earthy.
“If you blindfolded me I could sure tell the difference between a true American and European or Asian chestnut. The true American chestnut is about the size of my thumbnail, the European and Asian varieties are about a quarter or half dollar size. The larger types have less flavor,” said Williams.
Cultivated 6,000 years ago in China, Persia and Italy, chestnuts are a close relative of beechnut, acorn and hazelnut. They are high in carbohydrates, low in fat and protein. As chestnuts cure, their starches break down into simple sugars producing a rich, sweet, smoky flavor with hints of nut and spice.
Like most of my generation born after 1950, I have never tasted the American chestnut’s fruit. Searching for solace, I eat other chestnuts every chance I get. When I worked in northern Italy and visited the Garafanana region, I discovered growers who dry chestnuts over wood fires. They grind the chestnuts into an exquisite chestnut flour from which they make crepes, cakes and pasta. At my Italian friends’ Christmas table, we lazily peel roasted chestnuts to eat with a glass of Vin Santo, fruit and cookies.
In China and Japan I found boiled and chopped, candied or mashed chestnuts appearing in rice or wagashi (Japanese tea dessert) dishes. In France I’ve eaten chestnuts puréed into mousse, soufflé and soup. On a pre-Christmas visit to New York City, the hypnotic smell of roasting chestnuts on the street led me to a street vendor and a paper cone of hot, salty chestnuts.
In 2006 or thereabouts my travels ended in my own region when I discovered that Cadillac had a small stand of American chestnut trees. When the Chestnut Council was still in operation they grew and shipped seedlings and sold the nuts. At their festivals people sampled chestnut soup, chestnut jam and hot dogs with chestnut dressing.
“We gave away true American chestnuts seedlings from old groves on private lands scattered around northern Michigan. They were from trees brought by pioneers coming West,” said Williams.
You can find European and Asian chestnuts, perhaps not as luscious as the American variety, but still tasty and blight-resistant, growing commercially in many areas of Michigan. They will give you a haunting taste of what we have all but lost.
Chestnut Preparation
Look for heavy, glossy chestnuts that are firm with no moldy smell. Keep them dry and refrigerated. One pound of chestnuts will yield 2 to 3 cups meat and a lot of work. You may freeze fresh chestnuts in their shells, in airtight plastic bags for up to 3 months. Refrigerate cooked ones for a day.
Stabilize nuts by placing a few at a time on a damp rag or kitchen towel on a cutting board. With a very sharp knife, cut a shallow X through the shell of each chestnut. Place all the chestnuts into boiling water until the shell and skin peel away easily, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove nuts to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Reserve water. Peel chestnuts and discard shell. As chestnuts cool they may become harder to peel. Return them to the boiling water for a minute before peeling.
To roast chestnuts, scatter the scored nuts on a sheet pan and bake in a pre-heated 400 degree F oven until the slit in the shell begins to curl back, 30 minutes to an hour. Keep them under a wet towel as you peel them.
Dress up a chocolate mousse with chestnut purée, embellish soup or turkey stuffing with diced, roasted chestnuts, garnish a cake with candied chestnuts or stir-fry sliced boiled chestnuts with green beans.
Chestnuts in Red Wine
Try adding these to your Thanksgiving turkey stuffing.
1 lb. fresh chestnuts
1 C. full-bodied red wine
2 bay leaves
Rinse chestnuts in cold water and pat dry. Slit shells around the soft rounded edge. Do not cut into the meat.
Pour chestnuts, wine, a pinch of salt and bay leaves into a pot. Add just enough water to cover the chestnuts. Bring the pot to a boil over medium heat and partially cover.
After 15 minutes, uncover pot, and continue to cook until chestnuts are tender and liquid is reduced to 2 tablespoons, another 5 to 30 minutes depending on their size and age. Peel or serve at table and allow each person to peel their own chestnuts.
— Adapted from “More Classic Italian Cooking” by Marcella Hazan
Chestnut Salad with Bacon
4 servings
1 lb. fresh chestnuts, slit
1/2 t. fennel seeds
2 ribs celery with leaves
1 bay leaf
Four 1/4-inch thick slices ciabatta or other bread
1 to 2 T. olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 small garlic clove, peeled and minced
4 oz. lean, nitrite-free bacon, sliced into thin strips, about 1/2 cup
3 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 T. red wine vinegar
6 C. mixed greens and lettuces like baby spinach and romaine, washed and dried
Pour chestnuts, enough water to cover, fennel seeds, celery and bay leaf into a deep skillet. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer and cover.
Cook chestnuts until tender, anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes. Remove at once if they begin to fall apart.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cube ciabatta, spread it out on a sheet pan and toast in oven until golden. Heat 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small sauté pan. Over low heat, simmer minced garlic until tender, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with salt. Remove pan from the heat; toss warm croutons with garlic oil.
When chestnuts are done, peel and set them aside. Wipe out skillet and fry bacon until crisp. Pour off part or all of the bacon fat. Add chestnuts and gently sauté 30 seconds.
Season with salt and pepper. Keep chestnuts and croutons warm in a low oven.
Just before serving, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss greens with this vinaigrette. Toss in the bacon, chestnuts and croutons. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates with tongs and serve while still warm.
— Adapted from Paula Wolfert’s “World of Food”
Creamy Chestnut Mushroom Soup
Yields 6 servings
4 T. olive oil
1/4 C. diced pancetta, optional
1 large carrot, diced
1 large celery stalk, diced
1 small to medium onion, peeled and diced
1 lb. porcini or other fresh mushrooms, rinsed and diced
2 to 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 lb. fresh chestnuts, boiled, peeled and coarsely chopped
4 to 6 C. chicken or vegetable broth
Optional garnishes:
- Sautéed pancetta or bacon
- Chopped chestnuts
- Sour cream
- Chopped fresh herbs like thyme, parsley, chives or dill
- Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan. Stir in pancetta if using. Cook until browned. Stir in carrot, celery and onion. Cook over medium heat until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned.
Stir in garlic and cook one minute. Add chestnuts and 4 cups broth. Simmer over medium low heat 30 minutes. Add additional broth if soup gets too thick.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cool soup 15 minutes; purée until thick and smooth.
Serve warm with garnish of choice.
