Once (more than 20 years ago)I had a restaurant/cooking school called City Kitchen. I’d named it that because my artist-husband and I had arrived back to Traverse City from a five-year stint in Manhattan where we immersed ourselves in New York and all its intense creativity. My husband had a studio and I taught at two culinary schools.
Since our permanent home is out in the wilds of Leelanau County I called my Traverse City-based place (my) City Kitchen.
If you Google “City Kitchen” now you’ll find restaurants with that name from Grosse Pointe (MI), Manhattan, Chapel Hill (NC) and Alexandria (VA) to Nashville, Fort Worth, Sacramento and Hollywood. There’s even a Wicked City Kitchen in Arizona.
These restaurants prepare everything from café food, bar food and drinks, to southern soul food and wicked desserts. My restaurant focused on foods from around the world. It featured cuisines I loved to eat from places I had traveled to and taught about. House made chicken soup from real chickens. Thai tom yum soup. Chinese peanut noodles. Thai coconut shrimp curry. Turkish red lentil soup.French caramelized onion soup. Ukrainian borscht. Japanese nori-maki. Southern smoky cornbread. Cuban black bean chili. Wraps with fillings like salmon, crunchy vegetables and Mexican tomatillo salsa. Italian grilled prosciutto and provolone sandwich. Specials like Ukrainian pierogi and stuffed cabbage (when my mom was in town). Italian lasagna Bolognese. Indian channa masala. Chinese dumplings. Greek avgolemono soup.
For a time, I felt a great deal of satisfaction that my staff and I made real food from locally sourced ingredients and with flavors that had not yet ventured into northern Michigan.
I am passionate about cooking and creating, but I found that I didn’t have the emotional stamina necessary to run all the the various parts of a restaurant and stay sane. The clients made it satisfying. Then the realities of dealing with staff, ordering, money, the books, the plumbing, quality control and upkeep finally overwhelmed me. I ended up in the hospital and eventually closed the business then sold the building.
I became a statistic. Cornell University and Michigan State University conducted a study of restaurants in three local markets over a 10-year period.
They found that after the first year 27 percent of restaurant startups ended; after three years 50 percent were no longer in business; after five years 60 percent had closed and after 10 years 70 percent had disappeared.
This column is a shout-out-love-note to the wonderful restaurants, restaurateurs and hardworking restaurant workers in the tri-county area.
They are scrambling to stay afloat. I hope that you do your best to support your favorites by ordering carry-out and tipping well.
May they live long and prosper.In the meantime, here are a few recipes from my City Kitchen recipe binder.
City Kitchen Smoky Cornbread
Add a few tablespoons each diced, seeded chillies and sliced cilantro for your spicy-heat lovers.
Yields 9-inch square cake pan, 9 to 12 servings
2/3 C. milk or other non-dairy “milk”
1-1/2 C. cornmeal, 8-1/2 ounces
Butter or oil for preparing baking pan
1 C. whole wheat pastry flour, 5 ounces
2 t. baking powder
1/2 t. baking soda
1/2 t. salt
2 T. maple syrup
2 large eggs, beaten lightly
2/3 C. yogurt or “non-dairy” yogurt
1/2 C. avocado or canola oil
1 t. Wright’s concentrated liquid smoke
1 C. (thawed if frozen) corn kernels (optional)
In a small saucepan heat milk to boiling. Pour cornmeal into a 3-cup glass storage container. Stir hot milk into cornmeal and rest at room temperature 4 to 8 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a 9-inch square cake pan with parchment and butter or oil pan; set aside. Combine flour, baking powder and soda plus salt in a large mixing bowl. Fold in the overnight cornmeal mixture and the remaining ingredients. Do not overstir.
Scrape batter into prepared cake pan. Bake in oven until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool. Cut into squares.
City Kitchen Peanut Noodles (Chengdu Dan Dan)
Chengdu is in the western Szechwan province where some of the spiciest and most flavorful Chinese food reigns. Chili oil is a beloved condiment. For a heartier dish add fried (or baked) tofu, diced cooked chicken or shrimp. Be sure to mince garlic and ginger finely.
4 to 6 servings
Sauce Ingredients
Yields scant 1 cup sauce
2 to 4 T. peeled and finely minced or grated gingerroot
2 T. peeled and finely minced garlic
2 T. peanut butter
2 T. sesame butter (tahini)
5 t. Asian sesame oil
2 t. Chinese chili oil, more to taste
6 T. soy sauce
4 t. balsamic vinegar or Chinese black vinegar
Optional: 1 T. rice vinegar
Optional: 2 t. sugar
8 oz. mung bean sprouts, about 3 cups packed
1 lb. dried thin egg noodles or noodles of choice
2 t. Asian sesame oil
Garnish:4 green onions, trimmed, 1/4 cup finely chopped
Combine sauce ingredients in large mixing bowl, taste and set aside.
Bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Place sprouts into a handled sieve and lower into water. Cook several seconds. Rinse under cold water and drain. Place in mixing bowl.
Add noodles to boiling water and cook until tender, but still resistant to the tooth. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain noodles well, toss with 2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil and chill.
To Serve: Toss noodles with sauce. With chopsticks, gently fold in sprouts and most of the green onions. Mound noodles on a platter and garnish with remaining green onions.
Note: In the restaurant we added a mixture of steamed carrots and broccoli. You could choose other vegetables … try to choose a mix of contrasting colors like red bell peppers, yellow squash and spinach. Add proteins as you like: baked tofu, chicken, shrimp …
Greek Avgolemono Soup
4 servings
4 C. good quality chicken broth
1/3 C. long-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
2 eggs
Juice of one lemon, to taste
Heat chicken broth to a low boil. Stir in rice. Simmer rice covered 10 minutes or until al dente. When you are ready to serve the soup, whisk eggs and part of the lemon juice together with a pinch of salt in a bowl. Ladle a 1/2 cup of the hot broth into the bowl while whisking. Remove soup from the heat. Pour egg-broth-lemon mixture into the soup, whisking the entire time.
If the soup is boils the eggs will curdle and you’ll have to rename it egg drop soup. When reheating, don’t boil the soup. Season soup with salt and more lemon juice as you like. This is a creamy, luscious but light soup that is the perfect starter to a meal. You may garnish it with chopped flat leaf parsley or finely sliced escarole.
Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Festive and fun. Mix it up with steamed tender julienned carrots, snowpeas, corn kernels, sliced savoy cabbage or cubed tofu. A splash of coconut milk would be a delicious addition.
4 large or 6 smaller servings
1/2 lb. rice noodles
6 C. chicken stock, more as needed
2-inch piece peeled ginger root, finely sliced into coins, and finely julienned
4 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
2 pods star anise
1/2 to 1 T. maple syrup or palm sugar
2 to 3 T. fish sauce
12 oz. raw boneless, skinless chicken breast (or meat from cooked chicken, finely sliced)
2 C. mung bean sprouts, rinsed
2 to 3 green onions, thinly sliced at a severe 45-degree angle
1/2 C. loosely packed cilantro leaves and tender stems
1/2 C. loosely packed mint leaves, large ones torn (no stems)
6 T. roasted, crushed peanuts
Lime wedges
1 Thai red bird’s eye chili or jalapeno, sliced into thin rounds
Soak noodles in lukewarm water until pliable, about 20 minutes. Drain them and cut them into shorter lengths with scissors. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Pour chicken stock, ginger, garlic and star anise into a pot and bring it to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add and (if using) simmer whole raw chicken breast in the broth 10 minutes. Remove chicken breast and cool. Slice it. Strain the broth. Season with fish sauce and sweetener to taste.
Plunge soaked noodles into boiling water 10 seconds and drain. Line up 6 bowls.
Place 1/6th of noodles into a bowl. On top of noodles mound 1/6th of bean sprouts, meat, hot broth, scallions, chilies, cilantro, mint and peanuts. Top with a lime wedge. Repeat with remaining 5 bowls. Serve hot.
