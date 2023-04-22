Noodle shops populate streets all over Korea. Despite this, when Koreans smell the familiar scents of garlic, sesame and soy sauce that flavor Korea’s most popular noodle dish, japchae, most think of their mothers.
Japchae, daengmyon (cold buckwheat noodles) and kuksu (Korean spaghetti) are the top three noodle dishes (among so many) in Korea. Japchae literally means “mixed vegetables.” However, the foundation of this classic, comfort food is the Korean sweet potato starch noodles seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil and garlic.
For a traditional mother’s japchae, Mom pairs the noodles with thin strips of stir-fried beef or pork and vegetables in seasonings and ends with an egg garnish and finely chopped pine nuts or toasted sesame seeds. The chewy noodles absorb the toasty, salty-sweet dressing while still retaining their unique springy texture. A Korean mother’s secret to a successful, authentic japchae is to find the balance between soy sauce, sugar, garlic and sesame oil.
Cooks may choose from a colorful celebration of vegetables: spinach, carrots, shitake mushrooms, red bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, napa cabbage, mushrooms, onions and green onions, each cut thinly and then lightly sautéed and seasoned separately to preserve its texture and bright color.
Japchae also often includes seafood, tofu, beef or pork, bulgogi (Korean-style BBQ beef) or well-marbled boneless short ribs. When thinly sliced, marinated and sautéed, the ribs deliver bites of savory, salty richness. Vegetarian japchae is also perfectly respectable.
Korean sweet potato noodles are made from sweet potato starch and water. American and Korean sweet potatoes differ. American sweet potatoes have a bright orange flesh and high water content making them great for casseroles and mashed sweet potatoes. The Korean variety usually have a yellow or pale white flesh with a sweeter, denser, drier, starchier texture and a reddish-brown skin.
Korean sweet potato noodles contain no wheat and are low calorie, so are a great option for those on a gluten- or grain-free diet. A three-ounce portion cooked sweet potato noodles contains about 123 calories. This makes them a great alternative to regular pasta, which typically contains about 200 calories per three-ounce portion. Sweet potato noodles are sold dried in bundles. Korean and Asian markets carry them or you may purchase sweet potato noodles online. A substitute for sweet potato noodles is either rice noodles or glass noodles, also called cellophane noodles or bean threads.
As stir-fried noodle dishes go, japchae might just be one of the tastiest. If your family isn’t eating enough vegetables, it may be time to slip in a wok full of japchae. It’s loaded with vegetables, uses only one pan and can incorporate leftovers. The flavors of a Korean mother’s japchae will draw everyone to the table and they’re guaranteed to leave no leftovers.
A Korean Mother’s Japchae
“To make the process a little easier, I make a bowl of sauce first to use throughout the cooking process. Use brown sugar, if available, for color and a bit extra flavor.”
— Adapted from Hyosun of www.koreanbabsang.com
Yields 4 servings
3-1/2 T. soy sauce
3 T. sugar (or brown sugar), to taste
2 T. sesame oil
2 t. minced garlic
1 T. roasted sesame seeds
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
7 oz. Korean potato starch noodles
6 oz. fresh spinach, washed
Oil for stir frying
1 carrot (about 3 ounces), cut into matchsticks
1/2 medium onion, preferably sweet variety, (4 ounces), thinly sliced
2 green onions, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 2 inch pieces
4 oz. lean tender beef (sirloin, chuck tender, rib eye, etc.) or pork loin, cut into 2-inch long thin strips
3 to 4 oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
1 egg, optional for garnish
Toasted pine nuts, optional for garnish
Combine soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, garlic, sesame seeds and black pepper in a small bowl. Mix well until sugar dissolves. Set aside.
Prepare remaining ingredients. In a large non-stick pan, bring about 5 cups of water to a boil, and cook the noodles until completely translucent and soft (6 to 8 minutes). Drain in a strainer and rinse under cold running water. Drain well. Roughly cut the noodles with a pair of kitchen shears or a knife into 6 -7 inch lengths. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mix well with 3 tablespoons of the prepared sauce.
Fill the same pan with 2 cups of water. When water boils, blanch the spinach only until wilted. Drain quickly and shock in cold water. Squeeze out water, run a knife through the squeezed spinach a couple of times, and lightly season with salt.
Add 1/2 tablespoon of oil to the skillet, and stir fry the noodles over medium to medium high heat, stirring frequently, until translucent and a bit sticky (about 4 minutes). Transfer back to the mixing bowl.
Add 1/2 tablespoon of oil to the pan, and stir fry the carrot over medium high heat, sprinkling with a pinch of salt. When the carrot sticks are half way cooked, about a minute, push them to one side of the pan to make room for the onion slices. Stir-fry the onion slices until translucent, sprinkling with a pinch of salt. Stir-in the scallion and cook briefly. Do not overcook. The vegetables should be crisp. Transfer to the bowl with the noodles.
Add the beef and mushrooms along with 2 tablespoons of the prepared sauce and cook until the meat is cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the noodles.
Add the spinach and the remaining sauce to the bowl with all other prepared ingredients. Toss well by hand. Adjust the seasoning to taste by adding a little more (start with 1/2 teaspoon) soy sauce and/or sugar as necessary.
Optional egg garnish: Whisk egg lightly. Heat a lightly oiled nonstick skillet over medium low heat. Pour egg into a thin layer; tilt the skillet. Cook each side briefly. (Do not brown.) Roll egg and thinly slice.
Shiitake and wood ear mushrooms are typical for japchae. Dried shiitake has a concentrated flavor and meatier texture. Leftover japchae should be refrigerated. Japchae reheats well in the microwave. The noodles will get soft and chewy again.
Quick Japchae
Noodle dishes are innately flexible: simply shift the seasonings from Korean to Thai to Chinese or Japanese and you’ll have a new dish.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 6 cups, 4 servings
4 to 6 oz. Korean sweet potato starch noodles, rice noodles or cellophane noodles (mung bean starch)
1 C. finely sliced fresh shitake mushrooms, about 4 ounces
10 C. baby spinach, 10 ounces
1-1/2 C. peeled, finely slivered carrot
2 C. finely slivered zucchini or yellow squash
2 C. de-ribbed and finely sliced Napa cabbage
1/2 C. green onion, cut into 2-inch sections
3 T. canola or avocado oil
2 t. freshly minced garlic
1 T. Asian sesame oil
2 to 3 T. soy sauce, to taste
Soak noodles in warm water, until transparent and softened, 15 to 20 minutes. Cut with scissors.
Prepare vegetables and combine in a bowl.
Heat a wok or heavy 11- to 12-inch 6-quart pot until hot, and swirl in 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, add garlic and stir-fry until golden. Stir in half the vegetables and cook until crisp-tender and spinach is wilted, 4 to 5 minutes.
Transfer vegetables to a mixing bowl. Reheat wok or pan over high heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. When pan is hot, add remaining vegetables and cook until spinach wilts and vegetables are tender. Combine all vegetables in wok or pot.
Lower heat and add drained noodles. Stir well and cook until noodles are tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Season japchae with Asian/Korean sesame oil, soy sauce and freshly ground pepper. Taste japchae and adjust seasonings. Soy sauce should noticeably color noodles. Taste noodles again. Mound japchae high onto a platter and serve immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.