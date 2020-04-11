Traditions bring us a sense of belonging and comfort. They reinforce our shared values and memories and link us inexorably to each other and our ancestors. Nowhere are traditions more important than during family holidays like Easter and Passover. Pâques (Easter) is an important family holiday in France, religious or not. Passover, a highly sacred Jewish holiday, is known as “la Pâque juive.”
Spring seems an especially joyous time with chickens laying, birds tweeting, bunnies hopping, crocus popping, lambs gamboling and a green haze returning to the landscape. It’s no surprise that in their spring celebrations Jews and Christians involved consuming lamb and rabbit. They were the first tender, fresh meat available.
The tradition of roasting a spring lamb had its start in early Passover, before Christianity. Passover, one of Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays, commemorates the Israelites’ departure from ancient Egypt after suffering plagues and the death of all first-born sons. Jews sacrificed lambs and painted the blood on their doors so that God’s wrath would “pass over” or be placated. Jews who converted to Christianity, accustomed to eating lamb at Passover, brought the tradition of roasted lamb to Easter.
For Christians, Easter symbolizes Jesus’ sacrifice. Jesus is identified with the sacrificial lamb of the Jewish tradition. The lamb also symbolizes the new life that spring heralds.
Lamb is beloved in most of the world, but nowhere more than in France. The flavor of agneau de pré-salé (lamb) from the Northwestern Norman coastal meadows of Cotentin and Saint-Michel Bay is salty and richly flavorful. The animals dine on grass seasoned by seawater and salty winds that periodically wash over the meadows. The animals’ high consumption of salt, iodine, and more than 60 herbs results in an extraordinarily tender, juicy meat. It’s so prized for its special tang and mild herbaceous flavor that in 2009 agneau de pré-salé was awarded an Appelation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC) designation, protecting the name.
Bone-in is the tastiest way to enjoy any meat, but most especially lamb. Preparing a bone-in lamb leg may feel intimidating, but with a few tips you’ll find it enjoyable. This is an expensive meat so head to your favorite butcher and order “market weight” lamb—not baby lamb and not old, tough, muttony lamb. If your butcher hasn’t already done it, ask him or her to trim the lamb leg. They will trim away the fell, a thick outer layer of fat (which is what tastes so strong), and some of the tough, sinewy silverskin.
On the French Easter table, cold asparagus with a vinaigrette studded with diced hard-cooked eggs and chopped fresh chives might start the meal. Traditionally the roasted leg of lamb with green beans and boiled new potatoes or fresh spring vegetables from the garden come next. A simple green salad dressed with olive oil and red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice may finish the meal.
This holiday, set a lively table, even if it’s just for two. After dinner treat yourself to French chocolate confectioneries, maybe a glass of good French wine, and wish each other Chag Pesach Sameach! or Joyeuses Pâques! Although friends and family are not in close proximity this Easter or Passover you can still obtain comfort from remembering and toasting the relationships that bind us together. Bon appétit!
Lamb Stew with Spring Vegetables (Navarin Prinanier de Pré-Salé)
Navarin Prinanier is one of the top ten favorite dishes in France. It is especially good made with the salt-marsh lamb (pré-salé) of Normandy. Young, tender fresh vegetables are the gold standard for this dish.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 9 to 10 cups, 4 to 6 servings
4 T. vegetable oil, divided
Flour, as needed
2 lbs. trimmed, boneless lamb shoulder or leg, diced into 1- to 1-1/2-inch cubes
1 C. dry (hard) cider or white wine
1-1/2 C. chicken stock
1 C. finely diced tomato or 14-1/2 ounce can plum tomatoes, drained and diced
1-1/2 t. peeled and minced garlic
1 T. minced fresh thyme
1 T. minced fresh marjoram or 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 large bay leaf
1 T. vegetable oil
1 oz. unsalted butter, 2 tablespoons diced
1 C. peeled (and roots trimmed) shallots, about 12 medium
12 z. small new potatoes, about 8, scrubbed and halved
6 to 8 oz. young carrots, about 1-1/2 cups sliced diagonally
About 6 baby turnips, 1-1/4 cups scrubbed and halved
2 C. shelled or frozen peas
2 T. trimmed, chopped Italian parsley
For Serving
Crusty baguette or hot, cooked egg noodles
Heat a heavy 6-quart pot (about 11-inch diameter) over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons oil. Pour flour into a mixing bowl. Season lamb cubes with a little salt and dredge half in flour. Shake off excess flour, and place lamb cubes in hot oil. Lamb should fit in one layer with space in between for good browning. Sauté meat until evenly browned. turn with tongs. remove to a bowl, and repeat browning with remaining oil, flour, and lamb.
Return all meat to pan. Stir in cider to deglaze and scrape bottom of pan. Boil 1 minute. Stir in stock, tomato, garlic and herbs. Bring stew to a boil, lower heat and simmer, partially covered, until meat is tender, 1 hour. Skim away excess fat. (Optional: For a finer result, transfer lamb to clean bowl, and push sauce through strainer into clean 6-quart pot. Skim away fat. Stir lamb cubes back into sauce and reheat.)
Heat oil and butter in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in shallots, potatoes, carrots, and turnips, and season with a little salt. Sauté vegetables until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. transfer vegetables with slotted spoon (drain excess fat) to the lamb stew. Bring stew to a low boil, reduce heat, and simmer partially covered until vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. If using, stir in peas and simmer 2 to 4 minutes. Taste stew and season with salt and pepper.
To Serve: Stir in parsley and serve stew immediately with crusty baguette or over noodles.
For Less Fat: Steam potatoes, carrots, and turnips until just tender instead of sautéing.
Seasonal and Colorful: Substitute other garden fresh vegetables by color like green beans.
Le Gigot d’Agneau Pascal
Lamb leg tends to be tender, but it does benefit from seasoning or marinating. A simple seasoning might be oil, salt and herbs like rosemary or thyme. This is a traditional French leg of lamb recipe roasted for Easter. As with most red meat, the French prefer gigot d’agneau (pink). Greeks prefer leg of lamb well done.
Yields 8 to 10 servings
5 lb. bone-in leg of lamb (“Gigot d’agneau”)
6 to 12 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
4 T. olive oil, more as needed
Juice and chopped zest of 2 lemons
2 T. chopped fresh rosemary leaves, more to taste
2 C. chicken stock or red wine
Have your butcher remove most of the white tough skin (silver skin) and excess fat from the leg. Or do it yourself: Cut away most but not all the fat. Make a small incision in the silver skin, insert the knife parallel to the leg and close to the silver skin and slide knife to cut away silver skin in strips.
Mix together garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest and rosemary together in a small bowl.
Put leg of lamb in a large roasting pan. Make shallow slits in the leg and rub all over with garlic mixture. Allow leg to sit at room temperature 1 to 2 hours. (Or marinate overnight in refrigerator and bring to room temperature 1 hour ahead.)
Preheat oven to 400°F. Salt and pepper the whole leg. Roast leg 20 minutes and lower temperature to 325° F. Roast lamb to 125 degrees F on an instant read thermometer for RARE; 130 degrees F for MEDIUM-RARE; 135 to 140 degrees F for MEDIUM and 155 to 165 degrees F for WELL-DONE.
Remove lamb from oven, transfer to warm platter and tent with foil. Rest 15 minutes.
In the meantime, remove the fat left in the pan and discard. Place roasting pan on the stove at a low heat. Then add chicken stock or red wine and deglaze the pan. Scrape the good bits from the bottom. Reduce liquid by half. Season if needed and serve as a simple au jus.
Carve meat into thin slices. The triangular shaped part next to the tip of the bone is called “la souris.” The meat is different there, and French diners fight over it. Cut this part in smaller pieces so everyone can get some.
