November is potato time, but Spanish cooks would say it’s always time for potatoes. Potatoes are varied (white, pink, yellow, purple, starchy/floury and waxy), satisfying and play well with other foods from plain butter to cheese, chillies, beans, crisp bacon, ham and beyond.
Potatoes originated in the Peruvian Andes and came from the New World to Spain and Europe with Spanish explorers in the 16th century. Spaniards and Europeans regarded the odd new vegetable with trepidation; at first they consigned it to poor people and livestock. It took more than two centuries for potatoes to become an accepted essential of Spanish cuisine; Spanish texts from the mid- to late-18th century finally refer to potatoes as a useful ingredient in stews and omelets.
One of the most satisfying and beloved potato dishes in Spain is the tortilla Española. Unlike Mexican tortillas, the Spanish “tortilla” is the diminutive of torta, which means cake. The tortilla’s layers of sliced or cubed potatoes contribute the appearance and thickness of a small savory cake.
This egg, potato and onion cake is one of the legion of Spanish tapas (appetizers with drinks), but can also be a full meal with a salad or vegetable. It may come as a sandwich between sliced baguette or atop toast. It may be served warm or room temperature. Also known as tortilla de patatas, this national dish is a staple in Spanish home kitchens and tapas bars. Every cook has their preferred method and outcome from soft and runny, to fully cooked and firm.
The craggy western Spanish region of Extremadura takes credit for developing the modern Spanish omelet. Writings from 1798 mention the dish as an inexpensive and easy way to feed large families. Today people everywhere in the country delight in this ultimate comfort food.
Like all of us, Spaniards think that no one prepares their comfort food better than their grandmother. She would tell you to always use good quality olive oil, do not add the potatoes until the oil is good and sizzling, to lightly caramelize onions, to beat the eggs without too much air and to flip the tortilla without fear, especially if you’ve used enough oil. Cover the skillet with a large plate, place a hand on top and with a flick of the wrist, flip it.
Some cooks prefer to leave out onions, but most cooks know that they enrich the flavor of tortilla de patatas. You can be radical and take it further with not just onion, but also Spanish peppers, tuna, shrimp, chorizo, roasted eggplant, olives, mushrooms, Spanish ham or a sprinkling of Spanish smoked paprika.
When treated with care and respect, this handful of humble ingredients transform into something more than the sum of their parts. This is the perfect time to celebrate our northern Michigan bounty of potatoes, eggs and onions. As the dark days encroach, bring a little Spanish sun into your kitchen in the form of this delicious, round yellow savory cake.
Tortilla Española
Try this round egg cake with other ingredients like purple potatoes, peppers, asparagus, ham or artichokes. Beloved Spanish tortillas make satisfying, quick picnic, brunch, lunch, dinner or snack dishes. Tortillas, cut into chunks, are one of Madrid’s tapas repertoire. For more flavor, add diced Serrano ham to the egg-potato mixture.
4 lunch servings or 20 tapa servings
1/2 C. olive oil (don’t skimp)
2 lb. baking or all-purpose potatoes, 4 medium, peeled and diced into 1-inch cubes
4 T. finely diced onion
1 t. salt
6 eggs
Heat oil in a deep 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes and turn to coat evenly in oil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook potatoes covered, stirring frequently and without browning 10 minutes. Add onion and continue to cook potatoes until fork-tender, 20 minutes.
Remove potatoes and onions from pan with slotted spoon and drain. Place in bowl to cool and season with salt. Pour all but 1 tablespoon oil from skillet into heat-proof bowl and set aside.
Whisk eggs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and stir in cooled potatoes and onions. Heat skillet over medium and when hot, pour in egg-potato mixture. Cook until egg is set—lowering heat if necessary so tortilla doesn’t brown, 5 minutes.
Place a large plate over tortilla and invert it onto the plate. Add 1 tablespoon more reserved oil to skillet and heat over medium heat. When hot slide tortilla back into skillet and cook till completely set, 3 to 4 minutes more. Slide tortilla onto serving dish and serve hot or room temperature. For lunch, cut tortilla into 4 wedges, or for tapas, into 1- or 2-inch squares pierced with toothpicks
Tortilla de Patatas
This is a slightly different method and ratio of ingredients to the above recipe. Tortillas, cut into chunks and stuck with toothpicks, are one of Madrid’s favorite tapas.
Yields about 4 cups batter; one 10-inch tortilla, 4 lunch servings
1/2 C. olive oil
1-1/2 lb. baking or all-purpose potatoes, about 3 cups peeled and diced into 1/2-inch cubes
1-1/2 C. finely sliced onion
1-1/2 C. lightly whisked eggs, 6 to 7 large
Optional: 2 oz. serrano ham, 1/2 C. diced or 2 oz. dry chorizo, 1/2 C. diced
For serving: Allioli (garlic mayonnaise)
Heat oil in a deep 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes and turn to coat evenly in oil. Season potatoes with 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover skillet, and cook potatoes until tender but not brown, about 15 minutes. Stir potatoes occasionally so they cook evenly.
Remove potatoes from skillet with slotted spoon and transfer to a bowl to cool. Heat oil remaining in skillet over medium and add onion. Cook until slightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. transfer onions to potatoes in bowl with slotted spoon; set skillet aside with remaining oil.
Whisk eggs with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Fold eggs and optional meat into cooled potatoes and onions.
Remove 1 tablespoon oil from skillet and set aside. heat skillet with remaining oil over medium heat, and when hot, pour in egg-potato mixture; press lightly to even out top. Without stirring, cook tortilla until edges of egg are set, 3 to 4 minutes; tilt pan to move runny egg from center to sides. Cover skillet, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook tortilla until egg is almost set in the center, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove lid. Place a large plate over tortilla and invert it onto the plate.
Swirl 1 tablespoon reserved oil in skillet and heat over medium heat. When hot, reduce heat to medium-low, slide tortilla back into skillet and cook until egg is completely set and lightly golden, about 5 minutes.
To Serve: Slide tortilla onto serving dish and serve hot or room temperature. For lunch, cut tortilla into 4 wedges. For tapas, cut into 1- or 2-inch squares and pierce with toothpicks. Serve with allioli, if desired.
