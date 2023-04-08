Ham, turkey or lamb will likely grace most dinner tables this Easter. The only rabbits on the menu will be made of chocolate. What a shame. A desirable meat in many international cuisines, rabbit has always been a tough sell among Americans. It’s hard to understand because rabbit is a “clean,” delicious and under-appreciated protein, perfect for a celebratory meal.
Consuming rabbit might make you feel queasy or wicked; Easter can be a tough time for live rabbits. Thousands of parents purchase cute, fuzzy live bunnies for their children as pets. The Utah Humane Society says, “Within the first few weeks of Easter, an estimated 30 percent of all Easter ‘pets’ die, and another 60 to 70 percent are abandoned or turned in to shelters.”
Instead, it might be wiser to purchase a rabbit from your meat market or local farmer. Rabbit is a sustainable meat: it leaves a much smaller environmental footprint than that Easter ham, beef, turkey or lamb. The majority of American meat rabbits aren’t raised in factory farms; they are raised by small farmers in sustainable, ethical and pastoral environments. Rabbits require six times less feed and water per pound of meat than cattle and they can be easily, tastily (and quickly) raised grass-fed and GMO- and antibiotic-free. Because they grow so quickly rabbits have little time to acquire a toxic load plus they are higher in protein and lower in cholesterol than beef or pork.
Rabbit meat is mild, but flavorful, and takes well to a broad range of sauces, flavors and cooking preparation like marinating, grilling, braising, stewing, roasting and frying. Cooking rabbit is not harder or much different than cooking chicken. The main difference is the fat content and texture of the meats. Rabbit is leaner, firmer and chewier than chicken. Compared to beef, pork, lamb, turkey, veal and chicken, rabbit has the highest percentage of protein, the lowest percentage of fat and the fewest calories per pound. Rabbit is pure protein. In fact, a diet of only rabbit would lead to malnutrition and protein poisoning. We need fat and consuming only rabbit we cannot meet this need.
Rabbits range from 1-1/2 to 4 pounds and have a high ratio of bones to meat, which means bigger flavor. For a moist end result, brine rabbit before cooking. Prepare a brine of 1/4 cup kosher salt to 4 cups boiling water; chill. Submerge rabbit in chilled brine 6 to 8 hours in refrigerator. When cooking rabbit, low and slow with a bit of moisture tenderizes it best. For delicious alternatives, marinate your rabbit then grill (over indirect heat) or roast it to around 160 degrees F.
Stephen Edwards of Boyne City, a former rabbit farmer, said, “I’ve had my rump chewed any number of times by people who say that’s (rabbit) not an appropriate food. I just hold my tongue and keep my cool. Speaking for the top of the mitt, here in northern Michigan, there are two types of people who don’t bat an eyelash at eating rabbits, good old country boys and people who enjoy food. We’ll just call them foodies.’”
How to Cut-Up a Rabbit
Rabbit may be roasted whole and cut up or cut into parts and grilled or braised. Although there are many ways to cut up a rabbit, it’s easiest to use kitchen shears, a cleaver and a boning knife. The back legs/thighs and saddle of rabbits have the most meat. Use the bony parts and silverskin for stock.
- Remove silverskin, the thin, stretchy membrane.
- Remove the front legs, which are not attached by bone.
- Remove the boneless belly flap: turn the rabbit over and slice along the line where the saddle (loin) starts, and run the knife along that edge to the ribs. At the ribcage, fillet the meat off the ribs, as far as you can go, which is usually where the front leg attached. This is good for eating.
- The hind legs, which can be 40 percent of a gutted carcass’ weight, are next: Start on the underside and slice along the pelvis bones until you feel the ball-and-socket joint. Grasp an end firmly and bend it back to pop the joint. Then slice around the back leg with the knife to free it from the carcass.
- Remove the pelvis and ribs from the loin. Gently remove the silverskin from the loin (very important if you don’t want the meat to contract when cooked) and cut the loin crosswise into two or three pieces.
Wine-Basted Easter Rabbit
Burritt’s Market and Maxbauer Market in Traverse City both carry rabbit in their freezer sections. Thaw whole rabbits 12 hours in the refrigerator. The rabbit is best roasted and eaten immediately. It will hold, lightly covered with foil, in a turned-off oven about 15 minutes.
— Adapted from “The Splendid Table: Recipes from Emilia-Romagna, the Heartland of Northern Italian Food” by Lynne Rossetto Kasper
4 servings
3 to 4 lb. whole rabbit/s
2 large cloves garlic, split in half
6 T. extra-virgin olive oil
1 T. chopped rosemary leaves
1/4 C. dry white wine
3 T. fresh lemon juice or orange juice
3 to 4 sprigs fresh rosemary for garnish
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Rinse and dry rabbit. Rub with split garlic; reserve garlic. Rub rabbit with olive oil and place in a roasting pan just large enough to hold it. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and rosemary to pan.
Place rabbit into oven and roast 30 minutes. Then pour the wine and lemon juice over, baste meat with juices, cover it loosely with foil, and roast rabbit one hour and 15 minutes more.
Raise heat to 425 degrees F, and roast until golden brown, around 15 minutes more. Baste often with the pan juices to keep meat moist. Turn once or twice for even coloring.
Warm a serving platter. Use a sharp knife or poultry shears to cut rabbit into serving pieces. Arrange on the platter with sprigs of rosemary. Drizzle rabbit with all the pan juices.
Rabbit in the Style of Ischia: Coniglio All’ Ischitana
The Italian island of Ischia is home to wild rabbits. The locals hunt them and prepare the meat in this traditional specialty, coniglio all’ischitana. It is typically prepared by sautéing pieces of cleaned and skinned rabbit in olive oil until browned in a terracotta casserole. The meat simmers slowly with a choice of dry white wine, tomatoes, onions, garlic, chili pepper, salt, pepper and aromatic herbs such as rosemary, oregano, wild thyme, marjoram, sage and fresh basil leaves. Some cooks mix the rabbit’s liver with red wine vinegar and stir it in for the last 10 minutes of stewing. Coniglio all’ischitana is eaten warm or at room temperature accompanied by pasta.
— Adapted from Mario Batali
Yields 4 servings
1/4 C.extra-virgin olive oil
4-lb. rabbit, cleaned, cut into 8 pieces
1 t. salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
3 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 small can tomato paste
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1-1/4 C. dry white wine
Red wine vinegar
1/2 C. torn, fresh basil leaves
In a large cast-iron or heavy (non-aluminum) casserole, heat olive oil until it shimmers. Add rabbit and brown on all sides. Season meat with salt and pepper, remove from casserole and set aside.
To the same casserole, add garlic; reduce heat to medium. Cook garlic until it is soft, but not browned, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, rosemary and wine. Simmer 5 minutes.
Return rabbit to casserole, cover loosely and cook over low heat until meat is very tender, about 1 hour. Season with a little red wine vinegar to taste. Stir in basil, remove from heat and serve immediately.
Lapin a la Moutarde (Rabbit in Mustard Sauce)
This version of rabbit is pleasure for lazy non-browners; it practically cooks itself. Even easier, uncover after 30 minutes, stir in the cream and simply let it simmer uncovered in the oven for the remaining 15 or more minutes. Rabbit should not dry out while cooking; watch that there is always plenty of liquid. Rice or boiled Yellow Finn potatoes complement this dish.
Yields 3 to 4 servings
4 lb. rabbit, cut into 8 pieces
2 T. Dijon-type mustard
1 T. olive oil
2 T. softened butter
1 C. dry white wine
Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 C. fresh heavy cream
Fresh-chopped parsley to garnish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wipe rabbit pieces dry with paper towels. Brush them with a mixture of the mustard and oil.
Arrange rabbit in a buttered casserole and pour in the white wine. Cook, covered, basting frequently, until rabbit is tender, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and remove from casserole.
Pour in cream and, over low heat on top of the stove, scrape up cooking juices. Taste and season as needed. Return rabbit to casserole; coat with sauce. Serve in heated casserole dish. Sprinkle with parsley just before serving.
