Are you a cruncher, chewer, sucker or smoosher? A research article in the journal “Food Science Nutrition” revealed that people consume food in four specific ways; this affects the food textures they desire. Where do you fit in the aforementioned groups?
It might be that the food textures you frequent link to your moods. When angry (or tense) you could choose to crunch; afterward your feeling subsides because you’ve worked it out on a bag of Fritos or a box of Triscuits. In a calmer mood, your inner smoosher or sucker might show up in the form of a bowl of ice cream or a lollipop. In the U.S., chewers (meat and fibrous fruits and vegetables) and crunchers (crackers, chips, fries) compete for first place while suckers (lollipops and hard candy) and smooshers (mashed potatoes, yogurt, pudding, jello) come in last.
It seems that currently in the U.S. we’re a bunch of crunchers and munchers. Crackers are the ideal cruncher-muncher food. They work well with spreads, dips and cheese and you can easily make a batch to your own specs to satisfy a mild irritation, anxiety or full-blown wrath.
The evolutionary moment for crackers came in 1801 when a Massachusetts baker, Josiah Bent, burnt a batch of biscuits in his brick oven. Inspired by the crackling sound (and able to see the silver lining in that smoky cloud of burning biscuits) Bent went on to convince the world to love “crackers.”
The simplest cracker is flour, water and salt; the most complex are leavened with yeast, baking powder or baking soda. Fat and liquid determine texture: water makes the hardest and crispest crackers while the addition of fats, milk, yogurt and cream tenderize the crunch. Butter, shortening, coconut oil and lard make them flaky while oils tend toward a crumbly texture. Olive oil is very strong so go easy with it. Your choices of flour, nuts, nut and seed butters, seasonings, spices, fruit, vegetables and whole grains provide endless fun.
As with bread, the texture of the dough is all-important. Mix room temperature dry ingredients then incorporate fat. Stir in liquid ingredients like sweeteners or seasonings and milk, yogurt or water carefully so the dough doesn’t become too wet. If you use a food processor or mixer, stir in the liquids by hand. Mix dough only until it comes together into a cohesive ball. Over mixing yields tough crackers.
If you want a uniformly baked, crisp cracker dough, even thickness is crucial. Roll the dough with a sturdy wooden rolling pin; a lightly floured pastry cloth covering helps keep dough from sticking to the pin; a cold marble pastry slab dusted with flour is an ideal rolling surface. Divide dough into smaller portions and roll each evenly to no more than 1/16th to 1/8th inch thick, shape a rectangle and roll with even strokes from top to bottom stopping short of the top and bottom edges. Turn the dough and continue to roll the same way. The thinner the cracker, the crisper it will be after baking.
If rolling isn’t for you, consider a pasta machine. It will roll dough evenly and thinly with far less muscle. Start with a small ball of dough and flatten it into a rough rectangle. Roll the dough through the widest setting then through each successively smaller setting until the dough is the desired thickness. To shape crackers, set a rolled sheet of dough on a baking pan and score it or cut crackers before setting them on the baking pan. Prick the dough with a fork so the crackers don’t balloon.
When you find yourself clenching your jaws, instead move into the kitchen and prepare a batch of crackers. Bite into one. Listen to the magical crackle … that’s the secret of its tension-relieving medicine.
Very Basic Crackers
Mix dough with a spoon, by hand or in a food processor or mixer. For a richer, crisper cracker substitute white or whole wheat pastry flour, add up to 1/2 cup oil or fat like butter, shortening or coconut oil, reduce liquid to a cup or less and bake at 325 degrees F.
3 C. whole wheat flour
1 t. salt
1-1/2 C. warm water
Optional toppings: grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, salt, sesame seeds, cumin, fennel, poppy, nigella or other seeds
Place flour and salt in food processor and pulse-mix 10 seconds. With motor running, slowly add part of the water in a steady stream; process 10 seconds longer. The ball of dough should be non-sticky and pliable. If not, add a bit more liquid or flour and process again. Transfer dough to work surface and knead 20 seconds. Cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Divide dough into 8 pieces. Working with one at a time, roll out as thinly as possible. Place on a baking sheet and press in the toppings. Mist the dough with water and place in oven. The crackers will brown from underneath first so check on them 2 to 3 minutes after they go in. When the thinnest crackers have browned, remove them from the oven. Cool on racks. Repeat with remaining dough.
Store cooled crackers in an airtight container in a cool place. Freeze crackers for a longer life—when thawed reheat them for a few minutes in a 300 degrees F oven to re-crisp.
— Adapted from “Flatbreads and Flavors” by Alford and Duguid
Homemade Saltine Crackers
1 C. flour
1 t. baking powder
2 T. shortening, lard or unsalted butter
1 t. kosher salt
1/2 C. cold water
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place flour and baking powder into a medium mixing bowl. Cut in shortening or butter and salt. By hand, slowly drizzle water into flour mixture until dough comes together into a tender, moist, but not wet ball, similar to pie dough.
Place half the dough on slightly floured surface. Roll with rolling pin until very thin, scant 1/8th inch thick. Cut rolled dough into squares, set on a parchment covered sheet pan and prick cracker squares several times with a fork. Spray lightly with water. Sprinkle with salt. Repeat with remaining dough.
Bake pans on bottom rack in oven 8 minutes. Then remove and place on top rack. Bake until crackers are golden and crisp. Cool on racks and store in airtight container in cool place. Try variations like cracked pepper, rosemary or garlic.
Potato Crackers
3/4 C. rolled oats
3/4 C. flour
1/3 C. room temperature unsalted butter
2 medium potatoes, cooked, peeled and mashed
1 t. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine oats and flour in a bowl. Rub in butter with fingers. Knead in mashed potatoes and salt to form a stiff dough.
Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface. Cut out thin rounds with a cookie cutter or glass and place on parchment covered sheet pan. Bake until crackers are golden and crisp, about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool on racks and store in airtight container in cool place.
— Adapted from “The Popular Potato Best Recipes” by Valwyn McMonigal
Lavash Crackers
Lavash can be a soft flatbread, but this recipe based on Armenian-style lavash, is very crisp and dusted with seeds or spices.
1 envelope active dry yeast
1-1/4 C. lukewarm water
4 C. bread flour
1/4 C.p extra-virgin olive oil, more as needed
2 T. honey
Kosher salt
1 T. each of za’atar, sesame seeds and poppy seeds for sprinkling
In the bowl of a standing electric mixer, combine the yeast with 2 tablespoons of the water and let stand until moistened. Add the flour, olive oil, honey, 2 teaspoons of salt and the remaining water. Fit the mixer with the dough hook and mix on medium-low until a firm, supple dough forms, 15 minutes. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and cut into thirds; let stand for 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly coat the underside of three 12-by-15-inch rimmed sheet pans with vegetable oil. On a floured surface, roll out dough to rectangles slightly larger than the sheet pans, a scant 1/8-inch thick; if the dough springs back, let rest for a few minutes before rolling again. Drape each rectangle over the underside of each sheet pan so it hangs over the edge.
Spray or brush each rectangle with water or milk, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt and 1 tablespoon each of za’atar or sesame or poppy seeds. Leave dough whole or, using a pastry wheel, cut it into a dozen, 3-inch-by-5-inch pieces.
If you have 3 racks in your oven, bake 1 pan of lavash on each rack for 40 minutes, until browned and crisp; shift the pans halfway through baking. If you have 2 racks, bake the lavash in shifts for 35 minutes per batch. Transfer the lavash to racks and let cool. Break the lavash as desired and serve.
Oat-and-Cheddar Crackers
1/2 C. old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 C. milk
3/4 C. all-purpose flour
1/4 t. baking powder
1/4 t. salt
4 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, 1-1/4 cups shredded
2 T. cold unsalted butter, cut into small bits
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Egg wash: 1 large egg yolk lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon of milk
In a small bowl, combine oats and milk and rest until the oats soften slightly, about 5 minutes.
In a food processor, combine flour, baking powder and salt and pulse a few times to blend. Add cheese and butter and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Stir beaten egg into softened oats, then scrape oats into food processor. Pulse until a dough forms. Scrape dough onto a large sheet of plastic wrap and gently knead a few times until thoroughly blended. Pat dough into a disk, wrap it and refrigerate until firm, 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Work with half the dough at a time: On a lightly floured work surface, dust dough with flour. Cover with a large sheet of plastic wrap. Roll out dough 1/8-inch thick.
Quickly cut dough into 1-1/2-inch squares or cut out shapes with cookie cutter. Brush off excess flour and transfer squares to one of the baking sheets. Refrigerate 5 minutes, until squares are firm. Repeat with second piece of dough.
Lightly brush squares with egg wash and sprinkle with salt. Bake until crackers are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool before serving or packaging. Store in tightly sealed container in a cool spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.