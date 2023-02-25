It seems as if every nutritionist in America is breathing down our necks to eat more fish. If you don’t live near an ocean, lake or river, buying fish and seafood might pose some difficulty. Unless you frequent a savvy fish market that knows the names, uses, care, feeding, habitat and catching methods of what they sell, you might feel as if you are wading around in a deep, dark sea.
Although fatty fish have the highest levels of the inflammation-fighting omega-3 fatty acids, most seafood, lake or river fish contain some. Generally, the fattier the fish the higher in omega-3 fatty acids (except eel). Shellfish with the highest fatty acids are oysters, squid, shrimp and mussels. Among the six types of tuna (albacore, bigeye, bluefin, skipjack, bonito and yellowfin/ahi) overall, albacore is the fattiest, but the belly cut (toro) is the fattiest on all tuna. Bluefin is most prized for sushi. King salmon holds high-fat rank over Atlantic, coho and sockeye. Atlantic mackerel, halibut, anchovy, pompano, blackcod, lake trout, whitefish and yellowtail are high in omega-3-fat.
So what to do when you purchase fish? Be flexible in your choice and call ahead to find out what’s available. Fishmongers strive to have a lot of choice for customers, but some fish are seasonal and only available at certain times of the year. Wherever you shop you should form a relationship with your purveyor. A good fishmonger will steer you away from over-fished seafood and towards the freshest, most practical items. If the clerks can’t answer your questions, go elsewhere.
When you purchase fish find out if the purveyor or packaging can tell you its pedigree. You’ll want to know if your fish was wild-caught or farm-raised, net or line-caught, what was its main food, did the fish get antibiotics and what was its place of origin. Farmed fish is housed in ponds, often without water flow in and out, fed grain pellets and antibiotics, but is less susceptible to pollution. Wild-caught fish are higher in omega-3’s and other nutrients and taste better, but are prone to contamination from bacteria, parasites and pollutants like mercury depending on their habitat.
Net caught fish tend to struggle more; they often end up with bruising and high adrenaline, which translates into fish that goes bad more quickly. Optimum handling of fish begins the moment it is caught: fish must be gutted and iced down immediately. Look for the cardinal sins of decay: strong fishy or ammonia smell, flabby flesh that doesn’t bounce back from a touch, flesh that separates and a rainbow effect (chemical dip). If you are lucky enough to find whole fish look for rounded, bright eyes, red gills, scales that fit tight to the fish, a delicate sea odor and bouncy, firm flesh.
In many cases, properly frozen and thawed fish isn’t a bad choice. Most of our large ocean fish, like tuna, are flash-frozen on board ship at peak of freshness.
Slowly thawed in the coldest part of your refrigerator, the fish loses very little. Keep all seafood at no higher than 34 or 35 degrees or on a tray of ice that can drain so that the fish doesn’t sit in water. If your fish has been properly handled and you know what you are getting, it can stay fresh up to four days after catch. From a fish market, it’s advisable to use fish and seafood within a day of purchase.
There are many ways to prepare fish. The freshest ocean fish like tuna, yellowtail, salmon and mackerel are great raw as sashimi or sushi.
Purchase these fish only from reputable fishmongers expert with sashimi-grade fish. Lean fish like trout, cod, grouper, perch and snapper can be broiled, baked, sautéed, deep-fried or grilled. Fatty fish like carp, salmon, tuna, halibut and whitefish are great steamed, poached, braised, baked, broiled or grilled. Strong fish like salmon can stand up to strong flavors (and assertive wine) while milder fish like sole are best paired with mild herbs and flavorings.
The biggest error homecooks make is to overcook fish until dry and chewy. Some fish, like tuna, halibut and salmon benefit from undercooking. Learn to use an instant-read thermometer on thick fillets or whole fish and cook no higher than 130 degrees. For thinner fillets, use a fork to separate the flesh. If it looks opaque or the white albumin arises on top of fish it is done. Develop expertise preparing fish and you’re guaranteed to rise in the good graces of any nutritionist you might encounter.
Salmon-Sesame Burgers
Yields 4 servings
1-1/2 lb. boned and skinned salmon fillet
1/4 C. sesame seeds
1/4 C. all-purpose flour
2 T. Dijon mustard
2 t. soy sauce
2 t. extra virgin olive oil
4 whole grain hamburger buns, toasted
4 clean, dry lettuce leaves
Orange marmalade, optional
Finely chop salmon; discard stray bones. Mix sesame seeds and flour on a plate and set aside. In a bowl, mix together chopped salmon, mustard and soy sauce. Form mixture into 4 three-inch burgers. Dip each into the flour/sesame mixture.
Heat a skillet over high heat and when hot swirl in olive oil. Lower heat to medium and place burgers into the skillet. Cook until golden and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place burgers on buns and top with lettuce. Top with the remaining half bun. These are tasty with a smear of orange marmalade.
Moroccan Fish Tagine with Tomato, Peppers and Lemon
Most tuna is flash-frozen and cold-smoked with a flavorless smoke. Flash-freezing on board ship does the least damage to the delicate fish cells and kills parasites it might carry. Cold-smoking brings back the red hue we associate with good tuna.
Yields 8 serving
2 large cloves garlic crushed
1 T. ground cumin
4 t. sweet paprika
1/4 C. coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley (leaves and tender stems)
1/4 C. coarsely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
1/2 t. crushed red-pepper flakes
4 T. fresh lemon juice
4 T. extra virgin olive oil
3-1/2 to 4 lb. ocean fish fillets: tuna, snapper, sea bass, monkfish
2 carrots, sliced thinly
2 lb. ripe tomatoes, cored and finely sliced
2 large green bell peppers, cored, seeded and finely sliced
1 to 2 small red hot peppers, cored, seeded and finely sliced
Zest of two lemons; juice of one
1/4 C. coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley leaves and tender stems
Cilantro leaves for garnish
Purée peeled and crushed garlic, 2 teaspoons salt, cumin, paprika, parsley, cilantro, red pepper flakes, lemon juice and olive oil in a blender. Scrape mixture into a saucepan and bring to a simmer; don’t let charmoula boil. Cool and divide mixture in half.
Rinse and pat fish dry. Rub half the charmoula into fish fillets and marinate 30 minutes to one hour in refrigerator. Add 1 cup of hot water to the remaining charmoula mixture and refrigerate.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Spread 1/4 cup of charmoula and water mixture on the bottom of a shallow baking dish. Scatter carrots and sprinkle them with a little charmoula. Scatter half the tomatoes, bell peppers and hot pepper sprinkle with a little charmoula. Lay the fish (and the marinade) on top and cover it with the lemon zest and juice, and remaining tomatoes and peppers. Pour remaining charmoula and water over this. Cover the dish tightly and bake 45 minutes to one hour.
Pour off liquid from baking dish into a non-reactive saucepan. Bring it to a boil and boil until it is reduced to one cup. Pour it back over the fish. Raise oven to 450F. Uncover fish and bake in the top third of the oven 10 minutes or so, until a crust forms. Sprinkle the tagine with the parsley and cilantro. Serve.
— Adapted from Paula Wolfert’s “World of Food”
Chinese Poached Fish
Yields 4 to 6 servings
1-1/2 lb. trout, striped bass, red snapper or salmon
20 stems cilantro, leaves set aside
1-inch piece of ginger, sliced and each piece smashed
2 peeled garlic cloves
3 green onions, cut into thirds
2 T. white grape juice, white wine, gin or vodka
2-1/2 T. soy sauce
2 t. maple syrup
1 T. dry sherry
1/2 to 1 t. rice vinegar
2 T. poaching liquid
1 T. avocado or canola oil
2 T. julienned fresh ginger
2 green onions, julienned
1 t. Asian sesame oil
Cilantro leaves
Rinse fish fillets under cold water, pat dry and set aside. Combine cilantro stems, ginger, garlic cloves, green onions and juice or alcohol in a lidded pan with just enough cold water to cover fish, 2 to 3 quarts. Bring poaching liquid to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.
Bring poaching liquid to a hard boil, turn off heat and add fish to pan.
Cover and steep fish until it is opaque, 5 to 10 minutes, simmer on low heat if necessary. Meanwhile, stir together soy, maple syrup, sherry, vinegar and 2 tablespoons poaching liquid; set this sauce aside. Remove fish from liquid and transfer to a warm platter.
Heat oil in a saucepan or wok over medium high heat; add ginger and green onions. Stir-fry until tender, about 1 minute. Add reserved sauce and when it boils, remove from heat. Stir in sesame oil and cilantro. Pour over fish and serve at once.
— Adapted from Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
Italian tuna with roasted red peppers
6 to 8 servings
1/4 C. extra virgin olive oil
1/2 C. finely diced red onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
4 red bell peppers, charred, peeled, seeded, and finely diced
1/4 C. white wine
1 C. peeled, seeded, and diced tomatoes
1/4 to 1/2 C. fish or vegetable broth
2 t. balsamic vinegar
salt and freshly ground black pepper
extra virgin olive oil for searing the steaks
1/4 C. unbleached flour
2 to 2 1/2 lb. very fresh one-inch thick tuna steaks
2 T. coarsely chopped parsley
Heat a saucepan over medium heat and sweat the onions and garlic (no browning) in half of the olive oil until soft. Add the peppers and cook until they are very soft. Add the white wine when they begin to stick and cook it down for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes and broth and simmer the sauce for 20 minutes to a thick puree. Add salt, balsamic vinegar and pepper to taste.
Preheat the oven to 400F. Heat a large, heavy sauté pan. Dredge the tuna steaks in the flour and shake off the excess. Heat the pan over medium high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add a little olive oil to the sauté pan and when it is hot (it’ll shimmer), add the steaks. Rules of the sauté: hot pan, lubricate, dry food, don’t cover, don’t crowd and don’t move the food till it forms a crust and releases naturally.
Sear the steaks till golden and place them in a baking dish in one layer. Spoon the pepper sauce over them. Place the steaks in the oven to finish cooking until they are medium rare. Yes, you may poke them to find out if they are done. Sprinkle the tuna and sauce with basil and parsley. Serve immediately.
Wasabi fish or shrimp shumai /shao-mai
About 30 shaomai
1 lb. very fresh catfish, sole or other mild whitefish fillets
1 1/2 T. finely minced pickled ginger
2 scallions, all of the white and most of the green minced
1 T. Chinese rice wine
2 t. soy sauce
2 t. sesame oil
1 t. to 1 T. wasabi powder, to taste
1 egg white
1 T. cornstarch
50 thin round dumpling skins
Dipping sauce
2 T. sesame oil
2 T. rice vinegar or black vinegar or balsamic vinegar
1 to 2 T. soy sauce
1 t. maple syrup, to taste
Pat the fish dry. Remove any skin and bones then cut it into cubes. Place the seafood into a food processor with the ginger, scallion, rice wine, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg white, wasabi powder and cornstarch. Pulse to chop and mix ingredients — the fish should have some texture. Scrape mixture into bowl and chill it until ready for use.
Place 1 heaping tablespoon of the filling in the center of a wrapper. Bring the sides up and push/pleat the sides together so that the dumpling has an “Empire” waist and some of the filling pushes out the top. Place the shaomai on a cookie sheet and cover with a plastic wrap or damp towel until you are ready to steam them.
Place enough water into a wok so that it comes up to one inch below the steamer basket. Bring it to a boil. Oil the steamer or top with a few cabbage leaves. Place the dumplings, with space between them so they steam evenly, into the steamer basket.
Steam until fish is opaque and cooked through, about 5 to 8 minutes. Mix the dipping sauce ingredients together and serve it with hot shaomai.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.