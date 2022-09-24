In September the autumn equinox splits our 24-hour day in half. This equinox is one of two instances in the year when day and night are in perfect balance. In the northern hemisphere, it began at 9.04 p.m. on Sept. 22.
In spiritual circles this equinox represents the period of struggle between darkness and light, death and life. Throughout history and all over the world, people have celebrated the fall equinox by noticing and celebrating the changes in nature.
“Shubun no Hi” or Autumnal Equinox Day is a Japanese national holiday. Japanese eat balls of sticky rice covered in sweetened adzuki bean paste, take walks to view autumn leaves called “momijigari,” visit temples and picnic. The equinox is a special time for Buddhists to honor ancestors; they see it as a time when the border between the living and the dead is at its thinnest. All Japanese use Autumnal Equinox Day to pay respects to deceased family members, visit family graves and hold family reunions to honor those who have passed.
In the Celtic tradition, the fall equinox is called “Mabon,” after the God of Welsh mythology. It commemorates the celebration of resting after a long and laborious harvest season. Mabon is symbolized with the cornucopia, signifying a wealthy and bountiful harvest. Although Celtic peoples have celebrated autumnal equinox festivals since ancient times, the name Mabon is a modern development, appearing regularly since the 1970s. This is a time to finish projects and clear out emotional and physical clutter for a restful winter. In the U.K., people gather at Stonehenge and at Castlerigg to watch the sunrise on the equinox. To celebrate Mabon, you might host a feast with friends and family.
Cultures worldwide have celebrated versions of Mabon for centuries, including the Greeks, Bavarians, Native Americans and Chinese. In Greek mythology, Autumn Equinox marks the return of the goddess Persephone to the underworld for three months, where she is reunited with her husband, Hades.
Native American tribes in the U.S. celebrate autumn equinox following their tribe’s traditions. In Arizona, Native Americans celebrate the fall harvest. The Hopi and Navajo Indians conduct autumn vision quests. They hold full moon ceremonies to honor the transition from light to dark. At the end of the days-long ceremony participants feast on blue-corn pancakes. Other Native Americans drum, smudge with sage, sweetgrass or tobacco and feast on squash, corn, apples and wild rice.
In China and Vietnam, the autumnal equinox is celebrated as the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival. It is the second most important holiday after the Chinese New Year and moon-gazing is popular. It first began three millennia ago when an emperor venerated the moon for bountiful harvests. People celebrate the Moon Festival and summer harvest with mooncakes for friends and family. Mooncakes are a pastry filled with lotus, sesame seeds, duck egg or dried fruit. In the southern U.S., some people celebrate Moon Festival by giving Moon Pies; a similar holiday in Korea is called Chuseok.
Although most Americans don’t celebrate autumn equinox, when it arrives you might take a tip from other cultures: admire changing leaves, honor those passed or host a fall potluck to value local farmers and their bountiful harvest. Head for the farmer’s market to stock up on squash, beans, pumpkins, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, beets, carrots, grapes, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and greens. This bounty, translated into an autumn equinox feast and shared with loved ones, can knit us together in bittersweet appreciation and thanks for surviving another year.
Autumn Venison Chili
This is a basic recipe that improves in flavor the next day. Please tweak it to your liking: the amount of chile heat, home-roasted (big flavor) or canned tomatoes, ketchup in place of tomato paste, a touch of sherry vinegar, broth or no broth, beans or no beans, dried oregano with the spices and various garnishes including pickled jalapeños, sour cream, grated cheese, cilantro, diced avocado, cooked bacon, minced green onion, hot sauce, lime wedges, tortilla chips or corn chips.
Yields 8 servings
2 T. olive oil
2 lb. ground venison
2 C. diced onion
2 C. cup chopped green or red bell pepper
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 chipotle in adobo, chopped
1 to 2 T. chili powder or smoked paprika
1 T. ground cumin
1 T. ground coriander
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes or 2 C. diced Roasted Tomatoes (see recipe)
1 (14-oz.) can chicken broth or 1-1/2 to 2 C. homemade bone broth
Optional: 1 to 2 T.s tomato paste
1 to 2 (15-ounce) cans pinto or red kidney beans or 2 to 3 cups home-cooked beans, drained
Garnish: Sliced cilantro
Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil. Stir in venison, season with salt and sauté meat, breaking it up with a spoon, until cooked through and starting to brown. Remove from pan to a mixing bowl.
Reduce heat to medium. Add more oil if necessary. Stir in onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño. Season with salt. Cook vegetables until tender, stirring frequently, about 10 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cumin and coriander and cook 30 seconds. Stir in venison, diced tomatoes, chicken broth and tomato paste until combined.
Bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat and simmer chili 30 minutes. Uncover chili, stir in beans and simmer uncovered until desired texture, 15 to 30 minutes. Taste chili and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Garnish each bowl with cilantro.
Chicken and Roasted Squash Chowder
Roasting squash, while not strictly necessary, is the secret to concentrated flavor, which yields delicious puréed or chunky soups.
Yields 6 servings
2 to 3 lb. butternut squash
6 strips bacon, sliced crosswise in lardons
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs or breast, diced
2 large shallots, peeled and diced or 1 C. diced onion
2 celery ribs, diced
1 medium carrot, diced
4 cloves garlic, peeled
2 t. ground cumin
1/2 C. or 4 oz. can diced green chilies
3 C. chicken broth
2 C. full fat coconut milk
1 t. dried oregano
1 t. salt, plus more to taste
2 bay leaves
1-1/2 lb. yellow potatoes, diced
2 T. arrowroot or cornstarch
1/4 C. sliced green onion, tops included
1/4 C. coarsely chopped Italian parsley leaves
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice off squash stem and discard. Slice squash in half lengthwise. Scrape out seeds. Place squash halves on sheet pan and place in oven. Roast squash until tender and easily pierced with a skewer, 45 to 60 minutes. Cool.
Slice one of the roasted squash halves into 1/2-inch slices and peel each slice. Slice each of the slices in half widthwise then crosswise into 1/2-inch cubes. Measure 2 cups and set aside the remainder for another use or add more to chowder to taste.
Heat a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. When hot, add bacon lardons into pot. Cook lardons until browned and crisp, 4 to 6 minutes; remove from pot with slotted spoon. Stir diced chicken into pot. Sauté until chicken colors, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in shallot, celery, carrot and garlic. Cook until vegetables soften. Stir in cumin and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in diced potatoes, dried oregano, green chilies, bay leaves and salt. Pour in coconut milk and chicken broth. Stir until combined; bring soup to a simmer and cover. Simmer chowder until potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in corn and reserved squash cubes; simmer a minute to heat through.
Combine arrowroot or cornstarch with 2 tablespoons cold water and stir until well combined. Slowly whisk into simmering chowder to thicken.
Before serving, fold in three-fourths of the cooked bacon and all the green onion.
Taste chowder and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Serve chowder in bowls topped with sliced remaining crisp bacon and chopped parsley.
Roasted Tomatoes
Roasting tomatoes preserves their summer goodness. Roast them plain or with garlic and herbs, cool and freeze in freezer baggies. For a fast winter meal with the heavenly taste of summer, pull out a bag and heat them for instant tomato sauce, chopped with chicken broth for soup, with onions, spices, meat and beans for chili or chop and toss into stews.
Fresh tomatoes, washed and cored
Olive oil
Kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
Whole cloves garlic, peeled
Sprigs of fresh herbs — oregano, rosemary, thyme
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice tomatoes into 1/3- to 1/2-inch thick rounds. (To roast cherry tomatoes, roll whole tomatoes in olive oil and roast in one layer.)
Oil a large non-aluminum pan. Lay tomato slices into oil and flip to oil second side. Wedge slices into pan in one layer. Sprinkle tomatoes lightly with salt.
If you will use garlic or herbs: wash and dry them, peel garlic and strip herbs from stems. Sprinkle into oil and lay tomatoes on top. Roast tomatoes in the oven until brown around the edges, 45 to 50 minutes.
- To preserve roasted tomatoes in whole, round disks for bruschetta, start with thick, dense heirloom types. Roast and cool tomatoes in pan. Gently transfer them to clean, oiled parchment, wax or freezer paper-covered pan — stack the tomato disks in layers with paper in between. Freeze until solid and transfer to zipper baggies. To thaw: pull out disks as you need them and thaw on a plate.
Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes
Transform everyday mashed potatoes into a fall-inspired sweet/savory dish with squash purée and miso. Dairy intolerant? Use olive or coconut oil and eliminate cream or sour cream.
Yields 6 servings
2-1/2 lb. potatoes, peeled and diced
2 T. butter
1/4 C. cream or sour cream
2 C. baked mashed squash or 15-oz. can plain pumpkin purée
1/2 t. ground cinnamon
1/2 t. ground ginger
1/8 t. ground nutmeg
1/8 t. ground cloves
2 T. white miso paste or 1 t. Worchestershire sauce
Optional Garnish: 2 T. maple syrup
Steam potatoes until they easily pierce with a fork. Transfer potatoes to mixing bowl and mash.
Mash and stir the remaining ingredients into potatoes until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Drizzle each serving with maple syrup.
