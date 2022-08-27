A valuable old adage from culinary school says: “fat carries flavor.”
This piece of culinary knowledge isn’t saying that fat is flavor (though it can be) but rather that it will, when infused in various ways with various seasonings, transport and intensify flavor in a dish.
As I studied foreign cuisines I discovered that many of them have developed this adage into solid, simple techniques: Asian and Italian cooks prepare chili and garlic oils. Italians prepare soffritto (olive oil cooked with onions, garlic and/or tomato). French cooks steep oils or cream with herbs and spices and knead cold butter, herbs and seasonings into compound butters.
For me, two cuisines stand out in the “fat carries flavor” domain: Ethiopia and India. Scholars believe they are inextricably linked and that Ethiopia is the older culture. “The contacts (with India) go back to ancient times,” said Professor Richard Pankhurst, founding director of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies at Addis Ababa University.
It’s evident in the food: Indian wet and dry curry-masala spice mixtures resemble Ethiopian berbere and mitmita spice mixtures. Both prepare curry-like meats, vegetables and legumes cooked in sauces rich with spices and chillies. The Ethiopian stretchy, fermented teff grain flatbread known as injera is similar to the fermented ground lentil and rice dosa of south India. South Indian cooks prepare an on-the-spot “tempering” with oil or ghee infused with various spices and aromatic seasonings that goes directly into a dish like a pot of cooked lentils or vegetables. Similarly, Ethiopian cooks simmer butter with toasted whole spices then strain for the seasoning ghee called “niter kibbe.”
Ethiopian flavor foundations alone are exciting additions to any cook’s repertoire, berbere (spice blend of chilli, coriander, garlic, ginger, holy basil, ajwain, nigella, fenugreek (and more), mitmita (similar to roasted garam masala) and, of course, niter kibbe. Like ghee, niter kibbe has a higher smoke point and longer shelf life than regular butter. It seasons Ethiopia’s national dish doro we’t and brings a rich, subtle, haunting flavor to many more dishes. Include a spoonful of the versatile niter kibbe in stews, legumes, sauce or gravy, vegetables or eggs. Sauté meat, poultry or seafood in it or spread a dollop on toast or sandwiches.
Ethiopian cuisine is filled with mysterious and intriguing food, techniques, spices and flavors originally shared by traders on the Spice Road between the Far East and Europe. The big platters of doro we’t, shiro (stew thickened with fava and chickpea flour plus seasonings), gomen kifto (spiced collards) and tibs (strips of seasoned cooked beef similar to fajitas) on injera are a delicious example of what these fat-carries-flavor techniques can accomplish.
Keep them close. You can experiment with your own set of seasonings; start with a few simple spices and aromatics. Then invite these techniques to accompany you into your kitchen. They will quickly build exotic, rich flavor into your everyday dishes.
Ethiopian Spiced Butter (Nit’ir Qibe or Nitter Kibbe)
Similar to Indian ghee, niter kibbe, seasons a range of Ethiopian dishes. Experiment with this delightful seasoning tool as a marinade, a garnish to drizzle on soup or stew or as the fat to begin a sautéed or stir-fried vegetable dish. Ethiopian cooks also prepare spiced oil.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 1-1/2 cups
1 t. fenugreek seed
3 green cardamom pods, crushed
1-1/2-inch long cinnamon stick, lightly crushed
1/2 t. chopped whole nutmeg
3 whole cloves
2 t. turmeric
1 lb. unsalted butter, finely diced
1/2 C. peeled and finely diced shallots OR 1/2 C. finely diced red onion
3 large garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
1 T. peeled and minced gingerroot
Dry-pan roast spices: Place fenugreek, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves together in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat. Stir constantly until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in turmeric and remove pan from heat. Turmeric should turn a shade darker, but don’t burn it.
Immediately place butter into saucepan with spices. Place back over low heat. Stir in onion or shallots, garlic, and gingerroot. Simmer butter over very low heat, without stirring, until milk solids clump on top and bottom of saucepan, turn golden and butter oil is clear, 30 to 45 minutes.
Line a fine strainer with folded cheesecloth and set over heatproof bowl. Strain hot niter kibbe through cheesecloth. Pick up edges of cheesecloth and gently squeeze out hot butter. There should be no solids left in the butter oil. If there are, strain through clean cheesecloth a second time.
Transfer hot butter to clean 1-pint glass canning jar, seal and refrigerate. Spiced butter will keep 3 months or more refrigerated.
- More Flavor: Ethiopian chef and Chicago restaurateur Zenash Beyene sautés the onion or shallot until golden in some of the butter, adds garlic and ginger, and cooks until soft, adds spices and cooks for a few minutes then simmers with the remaining butter.
Ethiopian Spiced Collard Greens (Ye Gomen Kitfo)
Simple, but exotic and spicy, the layers of flavor in this dish can be complex or simple depending upon what is available.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 4 C., about 4 servings
1 lb. trimmed collard greens
3 T. Niter Kibbe or clarified butter or oil
1/2 t. cardamom powder
1/4 t. nigella seed
1 t. garlic powder OR 1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 t. Mitmita (see recipe below)
Wash and drain collards. Stack leaves and make a lengthwise cut. Slice collards into 1/2-inch
ribbons and then crosswise into squares. You should have about 10 cups.
Bring 2 quarts cold water to a boil in a 6-quart pot. Stir in collard greens and stir occasionally. Boil collards until very, very tender, about 20 to 30 minutes. Drain collards into colander and rinse with cold water. Drain well. Rinse out pot and wipe dry.
Set pot back on burner over medium heat. Stir in butter or oil, cardamom, nigella, garlic, freshly ground black pepper and cook spices 30 to 60 seconds. Stir in mitmita and collards and toss until warmed through. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Serve with injera bread.
Collards with Ethiopian Cheese (Yegomen Kitfo): Add 1 tablespoon peeled and minced gingerroot to ghee or oil and cook briefly. Fold 3/4
- to 1 cup crumbled (6 to 8 ounces) unsalted, unspiced homemade Ethiopian buttermilk cheese (ayib) OR 8 ounces crumbled unsalted farmers cheese into collards with butter and mitmita.
Ethiopian Mitmita
Another of the pantheon of spicy-hot Ethiopian seasonings, is similar to the Indian garam masala, which makes use of (roasted) sweet spices like clove, cardamom, cinnamon and black peppercorns. The orange-red mitmita powder, at its most basic, contains the small, dried, ground mitmita chili and roasted ground cardamom, roasted ground cloves and salt. Occasionally dried holy basil, roasted and ground cumin or ground ginger is added. Mitmita can be used as a condiment for dipping or sprinkling, for cooking or as a seasoning for (raw beef) or cooked fava beans.
Yields about 5-1/2 T.
1 T. cardamom seed
1/2 t. whole cloves
3/4 C. broken, stemmed and seeded dried red chilies or 3 T. ground Korean red chili
1 T. kosher salt
Optional: 1 t. cumin seed
In a small skillet, dry roast cardamom, optional cumin and cloves separately, and cool.
In batches, grind broken chilies, if using and spices to a fine powder in a spice grinder. Mix with salt. (If using ground chilies instead of broken, mix in with spices and salt. Store in airtight container.
Indian Flavor Tempering (Baghar, Tadka or Chaunk)
The tempering is an essential part of a cook’s arsenal of flavoring; it can begin or finish a dish and lend complexity. This is a process of cooking a series of aromatic seasonings, spices or herbs quickly in hot ghee or oil. The aim is to infuse fat with flavor and to provide quick distribution in a dish. One or two temperings bring a pot of cooked plain lentils or cauliflower alive with flavor. Use it at the start of a dish to build flavor, to pour into a pre-cooked dish to season it, to correct or intensify flavor or to drizzle it over a dish as a garnish. This layering of seasonings is a small part of what makes Indian cooks remarkable magicians of seasoning.
Eastern Indian Tempered Dal
Dals are the simplest and most nutritious dishes. Notice how dal cooks with turmeric and asafoetida. Both aid in digestion.
Yields 3-1/2 to 4 cups, 4 to 6 servings
1 C. masoor dal (pink split lentils), rinsed and drained
1/2 t. turmeric
1/4 t. ground asafoetida
Tempering (Tadka)
3 to 4 T. ghee or vegetable oil
1 T. crushed Ponch Phoran (see below)
1 serrano chilli, stemmed, seeded and finely slivered
1 T. peeled and minced gingerroot
1-1/2 t. peeled and finely minced garlic
1 C. packed, thinly slivered small yellow onions or shallots
For Serving
Juice of 1 large lime, about 4 tablespoons
Optional garnish: 1/4 cup finely sliced cilantro
Hot, cooked rice or chapattis
Pour lentils, 4 cups water, turmeric and asafoetida into a 4-quart saucepan. bring to a boil, reduce heat, partially cover pan, and simmer lentils until mushy, about 25 minutes. Have extra boiling water on the side to add as necessary. Whisk lentils until smooth and soupy thick.
Temper: Heat half the fat in 9-inch skillet over medium heat until hot. Add seeds and chilies. When seeds sputter, add ginger and garlic and cook until they release fragrance, 10 to 30 seconds. Scrape tempering into lentils.
Heat skillet over medium heat with remaining fat. Stir in onions and fry until they brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Pour onion tempering into cooked lentils. Deglaze skillet with 2 tablespoons water, stir water into pot and cover. Steep tempering in hot dal 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Reheat over low heat if necessary before serving.
Season dal to taste with lime juice, salt, and freshly ground pepper. Garnish with cilantro if desired. Serve with rice or chapattis.
Mukti’s (Western) Goanese Dal: Substitute cooked moong dal (split mung beans) for lentils. Brown 6 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon peppercorns and add to cooked dal along with 2 cups chopped baby spinach, 1 teaspoon turmeric, 1/4
- teaspoon chili powder and 1 tablespoon vinegar. Simmer until spinach is soft. Season to taste.
- Vegetable Dal: Boil cubed vegetables like carrots, potatoes, tomatoes or squash with dal.
- Nontraditional: Stir coconut milk in at the end for richer flavor.
- Southern Tradition: Add several Indian “curry” leaves with chili to the tempering.
Eastern India: Five-spice mixture (Panch Phoran)
A Bengali, Assamese, and Oriyan spice blend of equal parts of five whole spices, panch phoran is a popular East Indian tempering that cooks toss with vegetables (especially potatoes), lentils, beef or fish.
Yields about 2 T.
1 t. fenugreek seed (methi)
1 t. nigella seed (kalonji)
1 t. brown mustard seed (radhuni)
1 t. coriander seed (dhania) or fennel seed (saunf)
1 t. cumin seed (jeera)
Mix seeds together. If desired, before using, lightly crush seeds in mortar with pestle.
