Northern Michiganders visibly soften when they think of their first-picked strawberry; juicy, sun-warm and complexly sweet. Sure, we love our first wild leeks and morels, but a binge in the berry patch promises an altered state of consciousness.
That’s why it is so frustrating to see berries deteriorate as soon as they enter the kitchen. It’s a race to use them before the tender fruits soften and mold. Mold spores are everywhere and they germinate very quickly on the thin-skinned surfaces of moist fruits, infiltrating the smallest skin fissures or gaps.
Food scientist Harold McGee has a solution: Immerse them in hot water. That’s right, hot water. Though it may sound counter-intuitive (and a “recipe” for jam), a dip in hot tap water suppresses mold growth on berries, vegetables, grapes and stone fruit without harming the produce. This process, also known as heat shocking, lowers enzyme production that causes browning, wilting and softening, much like blanching produce in boiling water. It will lengthen the shelf life of produce.
Is it madness to think that tender berries can survive a bath in water hot enough to scorch your fingers? Short bursts of heat will not harm produce; prolonged heat will. Intense sunlight can sometimes raise the temperature of tomatoes, berries and other produce; if the heat is long-lasting, produce suffers.
Water temperature and immersion time are key: the hotter the water the less time necessary. Lettuce needs one to two minutes at 122°F depending on its hardiness. Thirty seconds to one minute in 140°F water works well for most hard-skinned produce like citrus, asparagus, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower, melons, apples and stone fruits.
Arm yourself with a thermometer and a large pot. Fill the pot two-thirds full with hot tap water. Check the temperature. Add enough cold water to bring the temperature to 125°F. Submerge strawberries, raspberries or blackberries for 30 seconds. Blueberries can take 140°F water for 30 seconds. Scoop out, drain and spread berries on paper toweling to dry. (Optional: a brief immersion in cold water before draining and drying chills berries quickly.) Refrigerate berries when dry.
If you don’t cotton to the idea of soaking your berries in hot water, vinegar also destroys harmful bacteria. Soak berries briefly (1 to 2 minutes) in a solution of one-part white vinegar and three parts water. Rinse, drain, pat berries dry and spread on a clean paper towel. Refrigerate.
Now you have at least 5 days to over a week to keep your shocked berries without loss or decay. Prepare to enter a state of pure, juicy berry bliss.
Fluffy Shortcake with Strawberries and Cream
— Adapted from “The Joy of Cooking”
About six large biscuits
1-3/4 C. all-purpose flour
1/2 t. salt
1 T. sugar
1 T. baking powder
6 T. (3 oz.) unsalted cold butter, cut up
3/4 to 1 C. (more as needed) heavy cream or whole milk
Strawberries and whipped cream
Preheat oven to 400°. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Mix dry ingredients together in a bowl or food processor. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter or in food processor with short bursts. Pour mixture into a bowl if using a food processor.
Stir in cream (or milk) lightly with a fork until dry ingredients are evenly moistened. The lesser amount will produce dough that can be rolled and cut. The larger amount of cream will produce a drop biscuit.
To roll the dough, turn onto a lightly floured counter and knead gently and quickly, making eight to 10 folds. Roll out with a rolling pin to desired thickness, and cut out with round cutters dipped in flour. Place on sheet pan. For drop biscuits, drop dough by spoonfuls onto sheet pan, evenly spaced. Bake shortcakes until they begin to color, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Serve biscuits warm, split in half with loads of sliced and sweetened berries and whipped cream.
Fresh Strawberry Cake
Simple and delicious, this crowd-pleaser cake is one you’ll repeat. Some cooks have substituted ½ C. stevia powder for sugar and full-fat coconut milk for milk. For gluten-free use Bob’s Red Mills 1:1 GF flour. You may halve the sugar if desired.
— Adapted from “Martha Stewart Living” and Karen Tannenbaum
Yields one 9-inch cake, 8 to 10 servings
1½ C. all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off
1½ t. baking powder
½ t. salt
6 T. unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan
1 C. plus 2 T. sugar, divided
1 large egg
1 t. vanilla extract
½ C. milk (low fat is fine)
About ¾ to 1 lb. strawberries, hulled and halved
Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9-inch deep dish pie pan, 9-inch springform pan or 9-inch round cake pan. Line the springform or cake pan with parchment and butter it. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and 1 cup sugar until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and beat on low speed until well combined. Gradually spoon in flour mixture, alternating with milk, and beat on low speed until smooth. Batter will be thick.
Transfer batter to prepared pan and smooth with a spatula. Arrange strawberries on top, cut side down, so that they completely cover batter. Use more or less of available strawberries as necessary. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons sugar over berries.
Bake cake 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 325°F and bake until cake is lightly golden and a tester comes out clean, about an hour. Cool cake in the pan on a rack. Serve with sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired. Cake can be stored at room temperature for several days, loosely covered.
Cake may be frozen up to 3 months. After it is completely cooled, cover tightly with aluminum foil or freezer wrap. Thaw overnight on the countertop before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.