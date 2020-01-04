If Santa brought you kitchen tools for Christmas, you may already be using them to ease and enhance your cooking skills … or maybe you scratched your head and tossed them into the back cupboard.
Even skilled home cooks can encounter discomfort when faced with a new-fangled zester or a shiny Kitchen Aid mixer.
If you want your kitchen gifts to provide inspiration rather than agitation keep them in easy reach. When as a neophyte home cook I received my first Cuisinart for Christmas, I carefully “stored” it away. Amy, a food stylist, caterer and first-rate cook, surprised me with a visit. “Where is your food processor?” she asked, heading for the kitchen.
I knelt down, opened a cupboard and pulled out the box from its dark limbo. With a frown she said, “You’ll never use your Cuisinart if you keep it there. It needs to be out on your counter.” Within minutes she had introduced me to my machine by making a soufflé, which we promptly ate. That battered, beloved food processor still stands prominently on my counter hundreds of meals later.
Some tools are necessity; some are indulgence. My indulgences and a few necessities are a pasta machine, a microplane, small and large silicone spatulas, silicone baking sheet, digital timer, immersion blender, meat pounder and a 12-inch round cast-iron grill pan.
Pasta machines may seem an extravagance, but they are bliss for fresh pasta lovers. You can have fresh pasta and sauce for four in an hour. Prepare pasta dough and let it rest while you make sauce. Simmer the sauce and a boil a big pot of water while you roll the pasta.
The microplane was a New York cook’s discovery that a Japanese fine woodworking rasp could be used to finely zest citrus and grate hard cheeses or nutmeg. The microplane is so sharp that it makes zesting a simple task; to zest citrus shave away only the colored part with a couple light strokes or you’ll get the bitter white beneath. Place your microplane on a plate with a chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for guests to grate individually.
The silicone spatula is a scratch-proof savior for pots and pans. It can withstand heat up to 500 degrees F without melting into your eggs. It is handy for candy-making, cooking sugar syrup and caramelizing onions. A mousy-looking, but handy re-useable silicone baking sheet (called Silpat or Expat) is a fine stand-in for parchment paper. It cleans up quickly, needs no greasing because nothing sticks. A half-sheet size fits a professional aluminum half-sheet pan, perfect for tuiles, lace cookies, dehydrated vegetable crisps, cookies and roasted vegetables.
Digital timers rate big in my kitchen. I have many. Use yours religiously and you’ll find that not only will they allow you to do many things at once, they can save you from disasters. A Braun immersion blender takes up where a food processor leaves off: you can purée soup right in the cooking pot. The nifty chopping attachment grinds garlic, ginger and shallots quickly and efficiently. A meat pounder works for those who want to pound meat out to an even thickness for quick cooking or to crush nuts and bruise or crush spices.
If you like grilling and prefer not to work with charcoal or gas outdoors, cast-iron (not non-stick) grill pans are a versatile alternative. A well-seasoned cast-iron grill pan needs little fat, creates impressive grill marks and browns well. With a lid it will mimic a kettle grill. Try grilling flank steak, seafood, boneless and skinless chicken, sliced vegetables and stone fruits.
Begin the New Year with a little culinary adventure. If you’ve not received kitchen tools, purchase a few. If you perform specific jobs often, what seems frivolous for one cook might be essential for you. As you embark on 2020 kitchen exploration let your new tools lead the way.
Basic Egg Pasta
You may substitute 1 cup chickpea flour or chestnut flour for white flour. Chickpea dough may need an extra bit of water. A simple sauce for chestnut pasta would be fresh sage leaves in browned butter.
Yields about a pound of pasta.
3 C. all purpose flour
1 t. salt
1 scant C. slightly whisked eggs
Ingredients for your favorite pasta sauce
Pour flour and salt into the bowl of a food processor. With the machine running, slowly pulse in eggs. The dough won’t come together into a ball—it should be the texture of Playdough when you press it together. Knead it for a minute until smooth. Wrap dough in plastic wrap or in a zip top bag and rest it 20 minutes at room temperature. Prepare a pasta sauce.
Cut dough into four pieces. Flatten one out with a rolling pin. Set pasta rolling machine on the widest setting. Roll flattened piece of dough through, fold it in half and roll through again. Repeat this rolling and folding eight to ten times (to knead the dough). Bring a large pot of cold water to boil while you roll the pasta.
Set the machine on the next narrower setting and roll the piece through. Continue to narrow the settings and roll the pasta through until you achieve the thickness you desire. Remember that pasta will swell as it cooks.
Simmer the sauce. Toss pasta into boiling water and cook al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain pasta and toss into the hot sauce. Serve immediately.
Flat but Flavorful Grilled Chicken Breasts
If you want a smoke flavor add a couple drops of Liquid Smoke to the marinade.
2 servings
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Extra virgin olive oil
1 t. finely chopped fresh rosemary needles
Optional: zest of 1 lemon
Salad greens dressed with vinaigrette or olive oil and fresh lemon juice
Heat your cast-iron grill pan on medium heat until water drops skitter across its surface. Butterfly chicken breasts by slicing them open like a book with a very sharp chef’s knife held parallel to the countertop and making small slices mid-way in the side of the breast.
Lightly pound slices to an even thickness. Toss them into a bowl with olive oil, rosemary and optional lemon zest. Marinate chicken breasts 10 minutes while your cast-iron grill pan heats.
Season the meat with salt and place it on the hot grill. (You may wish to lower the heat if the food is thick so it won’t burn before cooking through.) Don’t move meat until grill marks form and meat lets go naturally. Grill on both sides until done, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Great served atop salad greens or fresh pasta and sauce.
Clean the cast-iron grill pan with a vegetable brush, kosher salt and hot water. Dry on a low burner. Cool and rub with a bit of oil. Store in a dry spot.
