‘The beet is the most intense of vegetables,” begins novelist Tom Robbins in “Jitterbug Perfume.”
“A radish, admittedly, is more feverish, but the fire of the radish is a cold fire, the fire of discontent not of passion. Tomatoes are lusty enough, yet there runs through tomatoes an undercurrent of frivolity. Beets are deadly serious. An old Ukrainian proverb warns, ‘A tale that begins with a beet will end with the devil.””
Robbins retorts, “That is a risk we will have to take.”
Ukrainians have taken up the risk and claimed victory. You may know borscht, but there is one obscure beet foodstuff you may not recognize called “kvass.”
Kvass is a lactobacillus fermented drink that originated in Ukraine. Ukrainians began with their beloved beets in water and a little salt. Russians substituted rye bread. Maybe the Russians knew the Ukrainian proverb and decided to steer clear of the devilish beet.
Drive around any town in Ukraine and you’ll see a small roadside table with a barrel of kvass, a money tin, a bucket of water and cup. Toss a few kopiyka into the tin, fill your cup, swig it and rinse it out for the next customer. Kvass disables harmful bacteria; in Ukraine it’s probably safer to drink kvass than the water.
Besides combining with soups, stews, borscht, vinaigrette or as a colorful and tangy dressing on cabbage or rice, kvass makes a refreshing, earthy beverage. Diced beets, salt and water ferment and transform beet sugars and starches into a lactic acid-filled drink. It’s filled with beneficial enzymes, vitamins and probiotic bacteria that increase healthy gut flora and aid digestion.
If beets are foreign to you or just too earthy, ferment them into kvass. Fermentation tames them into a ruby-colored tonic that Sally Fallon, author of “Nourishing Traditions” says “… is an excellent blood tonic, promotes regularity, aids digestion, alkalizes the blood, cleanses the liver and is a good treatment for kidney stones and other ailments.”
In addition, beets are a known gall bladder tonic and thin the bile.
Culturing sauerkraut takes around five weeks. Kvass is quick: it takes several days to a week depending on your taste for sour and your ambient kitchen temperature. Add whey or sauerkraut liquid to speed fermentation. The devil aside, late winter is the ideal time to add this rejuvenating, restorative ferment to your kitchen.
Beet Kvass
Yields about 2 cups
12 oz. organic or unsprayed beets
1-1/2 to 2 t. kosher or Himalayan salt only
Trim tops and tail away from beets. Do not peel. Scrub beets well and rinse. Dice into 1/2-inch cubes. Don’t grate or chop finely; it will release too much sugar and cause rapid fermentation and production of alcohol.
Wash a glass quart jar with a lid well and drain. Place diced beets and salt into the jar—it will be 1/2 to 3/4 full. Cover beets with filtered water; leave 1-inch headspace. Tap water with chlorine can derail fermentation; avoid it. Cover jar tightly with lid and set onto a plate.
Place jar in a warm spot away from direct sunlight. After a day or so bubbly scum will form. Remove the lid once a day and skim off scum and discard. Depending on the temperature, your ferment may take 3 days (in summer) to 7 days (in cooler temperatures). Salt slows fermentation so to speed it in cooler temperatures use less salt (1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons). A longer fermentation time generally results in richer flavor.
Taste the kvass. When it it tangy/sour and to your liking, strain and refrigerate up to a month.
- Second batch: Leave 2 to 3 tablespoons kvass in jar with beets. Add 1 teaspoon salt and cover with water. As before, ferment at room temperature until you achieve your desired flavor. It won’t be quite as strong as the first batch.
- Double the recipe and use a half gallon glass jar.
- Add a starter to speed fermentation: Add 2 tablespoons whey from yogurt (the liquid that forms when it sits) or 2 tablespoons live sauerkraut juice.
- Extra flavor: Add clean, peeled gingerroot or spices. Wash ingredients. For more sweetness and to speed fermentation, rinse and stir in a few organic raisins.
