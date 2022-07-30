August requires refreshing foods so French cooks often serve cooling crudités. For most Americans, the word crudités (kroo-deh-TAY) conjures up images of naked, raw radishes, aged carrot and celery sticks and possibly a few tired florets of broccoli and cauliflower cringing on a platter (sometimes accompanied by bean dip). Not too sexy. Have you noticed that the “crudités” platter is the least visited part of a party? It’s no wonder.
Something has been lost in translation. True French crudités are colorful, raw or lightly cooked single vegetable salads dressed with homemade mustard vinaigrette, oil and vinegar or fresh lemon juice or homemade mayonnaise and seasoned simply with fresh herbs. French home cooks typically serve three salads of contrasting colors and texture — each following the garden as it changes from sugar snaps and green beans to cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, corn, tomatoes and beyond.
Crudités are so simple that using a recipe to prepare them will distract you. Instead, turn your focus to what’s fresh in the market or garden and what dressing ingredients are handy in your pantry. Your eyes and your tastes should be your guides.
A French cook might shred freshly-dug carrots into a crunchy heap and dress them with walnut oil or olive oil, toasted walnuts, fresh lemon juice, fresh mint or dill leaves, salt and pepper. She might slice sun-warmed tomatoes into wedges then toss them with olive oil, red wine vinegar and torn basil leaves. Steamed new potatoes dressed with mustard vinaigrette and chopped parsley round out a basic trio.
You may be tempted to eat your salads right then and there, but if you hold on they’ll improve: chill crudités a few hours before serving for best flavor. Crudités à la Française make a wonderful, eye-catching buffet. Combine crudités with grilled fish or chicken for a summer-refreshing meal. As an appetizer course pile several on a plate, alone or on top of crisp leaves of Bibb lettuce.
- Most French cooks make only a narrow range of traditional salads: tomato, cucumber, steamed redskin potatoes, celery root, carrot or roasted beets. Here in the New World, we’re not bound by convention, so we can get creative. Be sure to season your crudités well with salt and pepper and a balance of acids like vinegar or freshly squeezed citrus juice and oil. For quick big flavor, employ your favorite prepared dressings or sauces, a crumble of bleu or goat cheese or a dollop of sour cream. My favorite combos are:
- avocado with pickled ginger, Asian toasted sesame oil and rice vinegar
- cubed jicama with fresh lime juice, salt and chili powder
- very thinly sliced fennel bulb dressed with toasted fennel seed, fresh lemon juice and olive oil roasted, skinned bell pepper with torn basil, olive oil and red wine or balsamic vinegar
- shredded, salt-wilted red cabbage dressed with chopped dill, caraway seed, olive oil and red wine vinegar.
- If these combinations don’t jump out and grab your taste, explore other cultures: combine tahini and lemon juice and toss on broccoli, peanut sauce on cauliflower or grilled zucchini slices, melted butter mixed into white miso on steamed potatoes or coconut milk, cilantro and lime on cubed sweet potatoes.
Vegetables hold an important place in French and Asian family meals. With these simple, fresh salads I hope they will do the same for yours.
Classic Mustard Vinaigrette
Triple this recipe — it’s better than bottled and will last several months refrigerated. If you can find French hazelnut or walnut oil mix it 1 part nut oil to 2 parts canola or grapeseed oil.
1/4 C.
Emulsifier: 1 heaping t. Dijon mustard (no substitutions)
Acid Component: 1 T. good vinegar
Oil: 3 to 4 T. oil: olive oil and/or canola mixed
Place Dijon mustard into a mixing bowl. Whisk in vinegar. Set your bowl up so that it won’t move. A damp towel wrapped around the bottom forms a solid base. (You may prepare larger batches in a blender.)
Measure out oil into a container with a spout or lip. Slowly, drop by drop, whisk the oil into the acid-mustard mixture. If you go too fast, the vinaigrette will break. As you whisk you are breaking up the oil and helping to disperse it into suspension in the vinegar. An immersion blender works beautifully here and saves your arm.
When vinaigrette begins to visibly thicken and emulsify, increase the drops of oil to a thin stream. Taste vinaigrette with a lettuce leaf before you add all the oil. Adjust the flavors of the vinaigrette with oil, more acid, salt and pepper or fresh herbs, as you like.
- Saving Grace
If your vinaigrette breaks — the oil sits on top — place 1/2 t. mustard into a clean mixing bowl and slowly, drop by drop, whisk the broken vinaigrette into it. Taste and readjust flavors.
Aioli (Garlic Mayonnaise)
Yields about 3/4 cup
1 egg yolk
1 clove garlic, finely, finely minced or pounded in a mortar with a pestle
2 to 3 t. freshly squeezed lemon juice
3/4 C. olive oil
Whisk egg, garlic and lemon juice into a bowl. Set your bowl up so that it won’t move. A damp towel wrapped around the bottom forms a solid base. (You may prepare larger batches in a blender.)
Gradually whisk in oil, drop by drop until aioli thickens and emulsifies. An immersion blender works beautifully here and saves your arm. Continue whisking in oil in a thin stream until sauce thickens — it should be thick enough to hold a spoon upright.
Taste aioli and season with salt, white pepper and more lemon juice, as necessary. Store in refrigerator tightly covered up to 12 hours.
Lebanese Tahini Sauce (Taratour)
Use more lemon juice for an added kick. For a taste treat, substitute coconut milk for the water.
Yields 1/2 cup, 3 to 4 servings
1/4 C. Middle Eastern-style tahini
1/4 C. freshly squeezed lemon juice, about 1 large lemon
Whisk tahini with 2 tablespoons warm water. It will seize then soften. Whisk in lemon juice to taste. If sauce is too thick, stir in more lemon juice or warm water. Season with salt and optional seasonings. If optional seasonings are used, rest sauce 20 minutes.
- Optional Seasonings
3/4
- t. peeled and minced garlic
1/2
- t. ground cumin
1/4
- C. trimmed and chopped Italian parsley
- Use other herbs or powdered sumac in this dressing.
- Stir in roasted tomato or red bell pepper purée or a dash of hot sauce.
Thai Peanut Sauce
Even Thai cooks use canned red curry paste, but freshly made curry paste makes this sauce bright and full of flavor. Use with satay, as salad dressing or with grilled vegetables or roasted meat.
Yields about 3-3/4 cups
1/4 C. packed tamarind paste
2 C. roasted shelled peanuts
14-oz. can pure coconut milk
2 T. Thai red curry paste
2 to 3 T. Red Boat fish sauce
1/4 C. chopped palm sugar or 1/4 cup maple syrup
3 to 4 T. fresh lime juice, more as needed, to taste
Immerse tamarind paste in 1/2 cup boiling water and set aside 5 to 10 minutes. Knead tamarind until it softens and becomes a purée. Strain to yield at least 3 tablespoons purée; set aside. Discard pits and fiber. Reserve any extra tamarind.
Pour roasted peanuts into food processor and pulse-grind until they are finely chopped and begin to clump. Heat coconut milk and curry paste in medium saucepan over medium-low heat and simmer 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in ground peanuts, fish sauce, and sweetener. Bring sauce to a boil and lower heat. Simmer until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir in lime juice and 3 tablespoons tamarind purée. Simmer 1 minute. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Thin with up to 1/2-cup water and re-season, if necessary, with lime, fish sauce or more of the extra tamarind.
- More Flavor: Add 1 T. minced gingerroot, 2 t. minced garlic, and 2 T. minced cilantro stems to curry paste in step 3
- Quick Tamarind: Substitute 1 to 2 t. tamarind concentrate (Tamicon brand from Indian grocers) for tamarind purée. It won’t be as fruity-flavored as the block-shaped tamarind paste.
