The Chinese developed so much of what we take for granted: paper-making, printing, the compass, gunpowder, metal-working, written characters, currency, written laws, a tax system, Chinese medicine, martial arts, military strategy, agriculture, a brilliant and complex cuisine based on health and, for their silk trade, the 7,000-mile Silk Road.
The Silk Road spanned two continents, crisscrossed Eurasia, the Tian Shan Mountains, Iran, Iraq, down to India and ended in Istanbul. Smaller land and sea branches connected Korea, Japan, Indonesian Spice Islands, Turkey, Ethiopia and Imperial Rome. The Silk Road promoted an unprecedented sharing of ideas, arts, sciences, innovations, cooking techniques (that benefit us daily)and exchanges of food like onions, dates, figs, olives, citrus, apples, grapes, spices, herbs, tea, salt, potatoes, melons, sesame seed, walnuts, almonds, cucumbers, peanuts, wheat and greens.
Chinese culinary culture is vastly versatile and adapted to economy. They have always welcomed new ingredients: the Silk Road provided these. An old Cantonese aphorism says, “If it has two legs and doesn’t talk, and has four legs and isn’t a table, you can eat it.” Hardship spawned an enchanting blend of color, flavor, texture and inventiveness. Preparation is foremost. Cooks cut foods for eye appeal and quick, even cooking to save on expensive fuels. Chinese cooks developed simple,top-of-the-stove methods like boiling, steaming and stir-frying, braising, stewing, deep-frying, roasting and smoking — and raised them to a high art.
Chinese meals revolve around rice or grain. Vegetables, soybeans, and soybean products are important secondary foods, while meat, poultry, and fish are supplementary. Foods fall into two categories: fan (rice and grain dishes) and t’sai (meat and vegetable dishes). Fan and t’sai are not mixed together, allowing each to retain its unique characteristics. With a balance between fan and t’sai, between yin and yang, and the five elemental tastes, Chinese cooks blend inventiveness, flavor, and economy into create an ideal meal.
Many things have come out of China and, aside from coronaviruses, most of them valuable. My eternal favorite is the way Chinese prepare vegetables: Asian greens, like bokchoy, Shanghai baby bok choy, pea shoots, baby mustard greens, tatsoi, mizuna and napa cabbage. No other vegetables beat these early spring, fresh-tasting greens for enlivening my winter weary tastes.
When Asian greens are young, mild and tender,add them raw in salads. Mature greens tend to fibrous and less sweet so they are best lightly cooked. Pungent mustard greens or mizuna can balance rich and fatty foods like eggs, duck or pork. Chopped tatsoi or baby bok choy bring a fresh liveliness to hot soup or stew when added just before serving.Learn the flavor and texture of each Asian green so you can improvise without fear. Quick cooking is always best with Asian greens; long cooking wilts them to mushy mass.
Start with sweet, tender baby bok choy, one of the first greens to arise in northern Michigan hoop houses. Look for bok choy with firm, bright green colored leaves and moist hardy stems. Keep it cool; warm temperatures cause this leafy green to wilt and lose flavor and nutrients. Place paper towel-wrapped bokchoy in a plastic bag loosely closed up to one week refrigerated. All parts of bokchoy are edible with little trimming. Slice leaves crosswise into 1/2- to 1-inch slices and the stems into 1/2” lengths for quick, even cooking.
Substitute other Asian greens in the recipes below as they become available. When you learn to recognize each Asian green and understand its qualities, your spring kitchen will thrive.
Chinese Style Baby Bok Choy
Easy to source bok choy is my favorite Asian green. It has been a Chinese staple for millennia. Hong Kong boasts over twenty varieties. In northern Michigan, Shanghai bok choy, medium-sized with light green leaves and stems, and the familiar large and baby bokchoys with white stems and dark green leaves are most readily available.
Serves 2 to 4
1 lb. baby bok choy
2 T. Chinese rice wine or dry sherry
2 t. soy sauce
1 to 2 t. maple syrup
1 T. vegetable oil (or avocado oil)
1 to 2 t. minced garlic
1 T. minced ginger
Prepare a steamer. Lightly trim bottoms from bok choy but leave head together. Rinse with cold water to dislodge dirt. Drop bok choy into steamer basket and steam until bright green, one minute. Remove, rinse with cold water and drain. Slice bok choy in half lengthwise and set aside to drain further.
Combine wine, soy sauce and maple syrup in a small bowl and set side.
Heat a large wok or 12-inch (not non-stick) skillet over medium to medium high heat until a drop of water sizzles. Swirl in oil then add ginger and garlic. Stir-fry until garlic and ginger are fragrant, 20 to 30 seconds. Fold in bok choy and wine-soy sauce in bowl. Stir fry and toss until vegetables are warmed through, and the liquid is slightly reduced. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.
Bok Choy with Pine Nuts and Golden Raisins
Serves 4 or more
1 bunch large boy choy, 1-1/2 to 2 pounds
3 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 cloves garlic, shaved or thinly sliced
1/4 C. golden raisins
1/4 C. toasted pine nuts
1/2 lemon
Slice bok choy into 1-inch crosswise pieces. Toss into a mixing bowl.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a deep, 12-inch skillet over medium low heat. Add garlic and cook until golden. Remove it with a slotted spoon and transfer to small bowl. Add raisins to the hot pan and cook until they inflate, and begin to brown; transfer immediately to bowl with garlic.
Reheat pan with remaining oil, and toss in the bok choy. Stir-fry until wilted, 2 to 4 minutes. Toss in garlic, raisins and toasted pine nuts. Season bok choy with lemon, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Stir-Fried Mushrooms and Bok Choy (Donggu Pei Shucai)
Bok choy undergoes a transformation when stir-fried on high heat. The crunchy stems sweeten and caramelize slightly and the leaves tenderize. This method is called a “dry” stir-fry because no sauce is added. The combo of earthy mushrooms and bright, sweet bok choy is classic in Chinese cooking.
Yields 2 to 4 servings
6 large shitake mushrooms (dried shitake are fine, but must be soaked until tender)
2 T. vegetable oil (avocado is good for stir-frying), more as necessary
1⁄2 lb. small Shanghai bokchoy, halved lengthwise and rinsed
1⁄4 t. brown sugar or maple syrup
Slice mushrooms into 1/4-inch thick slices (I use the stems of fresh shitake). Swirl1 tablespoon oil in a 14-inch wok (or stainless-steel skillet) over high heat until oil shimmers. Swirl to coat the bottom and sides. Lower heat to medium and stir-fry mushrooms until wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a small bowl; set aside. (Lower heat as you find necessary throughout to keep from burning.)
Return wok to high heat, Drizzle remaining oil around the edges and immediately add bok choy. Stir-fry constantly until bok choy begins to brown. Pour in 2 tablespoons water, cover and cook 1 minute.Remove lid, add sweetener and season with salt to taste. Vigorously stir and toss bok choy until it’s wilted, bright green and water is evaporated, about 1 minute.Lower heat to medium. Transfer mushrooms to wok and stir-fry until heated through, about 30 seconds. Immediately pile bok choy and mushrooms on a serving platter and serve hot or room temperature.
Pork Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy and Cashews
A stir-fry is always a quick option; prepare vegetables while the pork marinates. Serve with rice.
Yields 4 servings
1 lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed
2 T. soy sauce
1 T. mirin or dry sherry
1 t. packed dark brown sugar or maple syrup
1 t. cornstarch
2 T. avocado or canola oil
4 medium cloves garlic, finely minced
2 T. finely minced gingerroot
1 lb. regular or baby bokchoy, stalks cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices, leaves separate
3/4 C. roasted cashews
2 t. Asian sesame oil
Slice tenderloin crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds and slice them into 1/2-inch-thick strips.In a medium bowl, stir together soy sauce, mirin or sherry, sweetener, cornstarch and black pepper until cornstarch and sugar are dissolved. Fold in pork, toss and marinate 10 minutes.
Swirl 1 tablespoon oil in a 14-inch wok or a 12-inch (not non-stick) skillet over high heat until shimmering. Stir-fry garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add pork in a single layer and cook without moving it 1 minute. Lower heat to medium high and stir-fry until the meat is nearly cooked through, 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Heat remaining oil in the wok over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Immediately stir-fry bok choy stalks until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Fold in pork, bok choy leaves and cashews, and stir-fry until heated through, about 1 minute.
Remove from heat, toss with sesame oil, and immediately pile onto a serving platter.
Serve hot with cooked rice.
