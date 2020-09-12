Juxtaposed between Italian risotto and French pilaf, paella is the luscious middle sister of rice dishes. This rice-in-a-pan may be Spain’s best-known culinary achievement, but Spain has so many culinary delights it’s hard to choose one …tapas, gazpacho, romesco sauce ...
Cooks from Spain’s eastern province of Valencia originated paella. It began as a humble dish cooked over a wood fire. Orchard and produce workers gathered the ingredients around them: onions, tomatoes, garlic, peppers, green beans, rabbit, snails, and orange tree branches for fuel. They cooked their paella outdoors in the countryside, always in the traditional, wide, shallow, thin-bottomed, two-handled carbon steel pan. From these unpretentious origins paella crept into villages and cities, was transformed and became Spain’s national dish.
The distinctive pan is essential. It allows rice to cook evenly in a thin, consistent layer without being stirred, which helps to form the all-important crisp bottom crust called “socarrat.” The pan doubles as as a communal plate. It is inexpensive but needs care and seasoning. Enameled steel pans are a good compromise for the hurried cook: A bit costly, but easier to maintain. Avoid cast iron (heavy) and anything nonstick (sticking develops a crisp socarrat).
Cooks begin by browning meat (or seafood) and cooking vegetables, setting them aside to add later, then cooking the “sofrito,” a flavor base consisting of onion, garlic, tomato and spices. Rice comes last to absorb all the flavors then a vegetable garnish. The result is a hearty midday meal.
For newbies, paella, with all its steps, looks daunting. Luckily, this is at heart a simple dish best cooked at home and served immediately to an eager audience. For ease, break up the steps to paella-making into the component parts. Get the special pan, solve how to prepare it on your stove or grill, locate the right rice and sell your first-born for saffron to give paella its golden hue. Practice the steps to cook the thing … add enough water to keep it moist, but not so much it turns to mush. Don’t forget the all-important soccarat: brown the bottom for a crust, but don’t blacken it.
Spanish cooks use this same technique to make fideuá, but substitute thin, broken angel hair or vermicelli noodles (fideos) for the rice. Fideuá is similar to Mexico’s sopa seca or “dry soup.” (The dry vermicelli are often toasted in hot oil before cooking.)
The three best-known types of paella are paella Valenciana (meat and poultry), paella de marisco (seafood), and paella mixta (mixed), but so many other types exist. Valencia sits on the Turia River, on the east coast of the Iberian Peninsula on the Mediterranean Sea, accordingly many modern paellas include seafood. However, as with all great dishes, the technique allows for many versions. Take clues from these top three and devise your own version.
Autumn is the perfect time to gather around a fire and cook a paella. Nothing compares to the pleasures of presenting a large, steaming pan of golden rice to friends and family ,scooping into it and together enjoying the brilliant flavors. As a cook from rural Valencia says, “Paella is really just an excuse to gather people.”
Paella Tips
1. Choose the proper amount of rice or fideos for desired servings and the proper sized pan. The layer of raw rice (or fideos) should never be more than 1/2-inch deep. Use approximately 1/4 to 1/2 cup uncooked rice per person 1/2-pound poultry, meat, or seafood per person/serving. Liquid should be double the volume amount of unwashed, raw rice.
Measure across top of pan from edge to edge; pan expands in diameter not depth:
12- to 13-inch paella pan serves 3 to 4 or 1 to 1-1/2
- C. rice
- 14- to 15-inch paella pan serves 4 to 6 or 2 to 2-
1/2
- C. rice
- 16- to 18-inch paella pan serves 8 to 12 or 3 to 4 C. rice
2. Keep ingredients simple. Don’t overload paella; the flavor-saturated rice is the star.
3. Prep all ingredients before starting to cook:
- Pour broth into saucepan with saffron.
- Cut meat and vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
- Soak dried mushrooms in boiling water until tender, 15 minutes.
4. Choose the right rice. Look for medium-grain Spanish paella rice like calasparra or bomba. It’s fine to substitute Italian risotto-type rice like Arborio, but no other type. Don’t wash rice.
5. Cook meat, seafood and vegetables:
- Brown meats or just cook seafood over medium heat until nearly cooked and push to outside of pan, or set aside in a bowl.
- Cook vegetables in batches, firmer ones first and set aside. Cook tender ones second and push to outside of pan or set aside.
- Artichokes darken paella so add toward end of cooking time.
6. Cook the sofrito in the center of the pan until thick and concentrated. Stir in smoked paprika if using or other seasonings like dried whole chilies. this is the foundation of paella’s flavor.
- At this point it’s permissible to stop if necessary. Forty to 45 minutes before diners will sit down: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F for lidded charcoal or gas grill to medium/medium low and start cooking rice. Rice will take 20 minutes to cook and 20 minutes to rest.
7. Heat rice-cooking broth or water in saucepan and put a ladle into it; have extra.
8. Return browned meat and cooked vegetables (and cooked legumes) back to sofrito in pan. Add fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme, rice and proper amount of broth or water. Shake pan to even out rice and ingredients.
9. Bring paella to boil over burner or burners set on medium. Rotate pan every minute or two so rice cooks evenly, until stock is level with rice but still soupy, about 7 to 10 minutes. If liquid evaporates too quickly, add a little more. Don’t stir rice; this is not risotto.
- 10. Transfer pan to bottom of oven or kettle grill uncovered, and bake until rice is tender, but al dente. Rice will exhibit a pin-sized bit of white at its core. Traditionally paella was cooked outdoors over a wood fire. Reproduce this by setting it on a wood-charcoal fired grill, which will give heat more even than stovetop burners, dry the rice less than an oven and grace the paella with an authentic smoky flavor. Paella should bubble merrily on either grill or in oven. The bottom of the pan should be close to the heat source.Check for the socarrat: Soccarat comes from the verb socarrar, “to toast lightly.” It is the bottom caramelized crust that sticks to a paella pan. Spanish diners love the crust. Pay attention, sniff and poke at bottom. There should be some resistance and a delicate toasted smell.
11. Remove pan from oven or grill. To create a socarrat: Set pan onto burners and cook over medium-high heat until it forms. Check after 2 minutes. drizzle paella with a little of remaining broth or a little water if top rice looks dry or crunchy. Cover pan with foil or parchment and a towel. Rest rice 15 to 20 minutes.
12. Serve: Uncover rice and rest another 5 minutes. Rice texture improves dramatically as it stands. artfully garnish paella with strips of roasted bell pepper, herbs, artichokes and serve it in its own pan.
- Serve paella with lemon wedges. Don’t store leftover rice in pan; it will blacken. Reheat paella in microwave or steamer.
Arroz de Verduras de Isabel (Vegetable Paella)
This recipe comes from a Valencian cook and restaurateur who credits the paella’s success to garden-fresh vegetables. Reserve mushroom soaking water for the broth and mix with chickpea cooking liquid, vegetable broth, or water.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
6 servings
1 oz. dried porcini mushrooms, 1 C.
1 C. boiling water 3 cups vegetable stock or chickpea cooking broth
1/8 t. crumbled thread saffron
1/4 C. olive oil
1/2 C. peeled and diced 1/2-inch-cubes carrot
1/4 lb. green beans, preferably broad flat beans, 1 cup halved and ends trimmed
1 C. 1/2-inch-cubes zucchini
Sofrito:
1-1/2 C. peeled and finely diced onion
4 t. peeled and minced garlic
2 medium red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded and diced into 1/2-inch cubes
6 oz. chopped whole canned tomatoes, 3/4 cup
1 t. pimentón, Spanish smoked paprika
1 small sprig rosemary
15-oz. can cooked chickpeas, about 1-1/2 cups drained
1-1/2 to 2 C. Valencian short-grain or Arborio rice
Soak mushrooms: bring 1 cup water to boil, remove from heat, and stir in mushrooms. Soak until soft, 15 minutes, drain and strain mushroom liquid into stock or broth. Chop mushrooms lightly and set aside. preheat gas oven to 400 degrees F or electric oven to 450 degrees F.
When ready to cook, combine stock or broth and saffron in a small saucepan. Cover and keep warm over low heat.
Prepare paella: heat half the oil in a 13- or 14-inch paella pan over high heat. add carrots, mush- rooms, green beans, and zucchini, and stir-fry until seared and wilted, 5 to 7 minutes. transfer to bowl. add remaining oil to pan and prepare sofrito: Cook onion, garlic, and bell peppers until soft, 5 minutes, then add tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are reduced and pasty. Stir in paprika and return carrots, green beans, and zucchini to pan. Stir in reserved mushrooms and cook over high heat 1 minute.
Taste and season vegetables with salt. Pour in broth. bring to a boil. Stir in rosemary, chickpeas, and rice and boil over medium heat until rice is no longer soupy but enough liquid remains to continue cooking rice, 8 to 10 minutes. Do not stir rice!
Bake paella: transfer paella to oven and cook, uncovered, until rice is almost al dente, 10 to 12 minutes in gas oven, 15 to 20 minutes in electric. Or cook over gas grill as described for Classic Paella Valenciana.
To make socarrat crust: return paella to stovetop over medium-high heat. Cook without disturbing rice, 2 minutes, until a crust forms on the bottom of pan (don’t let it burn). Check by carefully lifting edge of rice with spatula. Sprinkle rice with a little stock. Cover paella with foil and towels. Rest paella in a warm place covered 15 minutes and uncovered 10 minutes. Serve.
Classic Paella (Paella Valenciana)
The sofrito flavoring this paella is made of tomatoes, garlic, saffron, and bell pepper. Valencia lies along the southeast coast of Spain, on the Mediterranean. Moorish influences made this Spain’s most famous rice-growing region and the birthplace of paella.
— Adapted from “The New Spanish Table” by Anya von Bremzen.
6 to 8 servings
1 recipe Roasted Romesco Sauce (recipe below) or garlic mayonnaise
2 lb. chicken thighs, skin and fat removed
1-1/2 lb. skinned rabbit, cut into 8 pieces (or 1-1/2 pounds more chicken thighs)
1-1/2 t. smoked sweet Spanish paprika, divided
4 T. peeled and minced garlic, divided
1 large red bell pepper, 1 large
1 lb. ripe tomatoes(2 large)or 1-1/2 cups tomato purée
6 to 8 C. chicken stock
1 pinch saffron, crushed
5 to 6 T. olive oil, divided
1/4 lb. green beans, 1 cup stemmed and diced into 1-1/2-inch lengths
8 oz. frozen baby lima beans, 1 cup thawed
9- or 10-oz. package frozen artichoke hearts
Cayenne pepper
2 C. short- or medium-grain rice like Arborio
1 sprig rosemary
Prepare romesco sauce (below). Set aside. In a mixing bowl season chicken and rabbit with salt, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, and 2 tablespoons minced garlic. Marinate 15 minutes.
Roast red bell pepper on gas burner or grill until blackened all around. Peel, seed, and stem pepper and cut long 1/4-inch-wide strips. Halve tomatoes through their equators. Place cut side onto the coarse side of a box grater, and grate until only the skin of the tomato is left, to yield about 1-1/2 cups purée.
Heat stock for rice: pour chicken stock and saffron into a medium saucepan, cover, and bring to a simmer.
Pour 4 tablespoons oil into 14- to 15-inch paella pan and heat over medium until hot. Brown chicken and rabbit until 3/4 done, about 7 minutes. remove meat to a mixing bowl. Stir green beans, limas and artichokes into paella pan. Sauté vegetables until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl with meat.
Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan, and cook remaining garlic until tender, 30 seconds. Reduce heat and add tomato purée. Stir and cook until reduced and thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon paprika and a pinch of cayenne. Add meat and vegetables to tomatoes and mix well.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (or gas grill). Stir rice and rosemary into pan and stir to coat with tomato mixture. Stir in 4 cups stock and set pan on two burners or on gas grill. Shake pan to dis- tribute rice evenly. Cook paella over medium heat until stock is level with rice but rice is soupy, 7 minutes. Rotate pan every minute or two so rice cooks evenly. If liquid absorbs too quickly, add more stock. Do not stir rice!
Place paella in oven if using stovetop burners. If using grill, place pan in grill and cover with lid. Bake paella uncovered (or with round piece of parchment weighted on top) until rice is tender but al dente, 10 to 15 minutes. Check rice (at the bottom) by lifting with a fork or metal spatula periodically; spoon on more stock if rice is too crunchy. (To make soccarat refer to Vegetable Paella.)
Remove paella from oven. Taste rice, and season with salt if necessary. Sprinkle with 1/4 to 1/2 cup hot stock, garnish with roasted red pepper strips and cover with parchment and foil. Rest paella in warm spot 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover paella and rest 5 minutes. Rice texture improves as it stands. Serve.
Prepare a paella with 1-1/2
- lb. diced monkfish instead of meat.
- Prepare a paella with 2 to 4 oz. Serrano ham, 12 to 16 ounces fresh mushrooms, 1 C. Manchego cheese and basil and 1-
1/2
- C. rice.
- Untraditional: Stir garlic mayonnaise or sour cream into an artichoke, mushroom, and chicken paella at the end.
Spanish Romesco Sauce
Romesco sauce originated in the Spanish Mediterranean coastal city of Tarragona, 60 miles southwest of Barcelona. Its important signature ingredients are mortar-pounded garlic, nuts (almond, pine nuts, hazelnuts), bread, and since the 17th century, tomatoes and peppers or chilies, all seasoned with vinegar and olive oil. Everything goes better with romesco sauce.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 2 C. thick sauce, 6 to 8 servings
3/4 C. blanched whole almonds (3 ounces) or 1/4 cup each almonds, pine nuts and hazelnuts
1-1/2 slices country bread, about 1-1/2 ounces toasted and torn
1 medium tomato (6 ounces), sliced in half through its equator
2 large cloves garlic, peeled
3/4 t. pimentón (smoked paprika)
1-1/2 inch dried red chili, stemmed and seeded or 1/8- to 1/4-teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 T. red wine vinegar, more as necessary
1/3 to 1/2 C. extra virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spread almonds on a sheet pan and bread on another. Place pans in oven and toast each until golden, 6 to 10 minutes. Spread and roast hazelnuts and pine nuts on separate pans, 10 minutes. Rub skin off hazelnuts in damp towel as much as possible.
Rub tomato with olive oil and roast cut side down in baking dish until wrinkled and tender, 15 to 20 minutes, and peel. Cool ingredients.
Crush nuts, bread, garlic, chili or cayenne, and 1/2 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt together in mortar or purée in food processor. Add tomato, smoked paprika, and vinegar. Purée-pulse to a smooth paste. Slowly whisk, or drizzle olive oil in with machine running. Taste sauce and season with more salt or vinegar. If mixture is too thick, thin with warm water. Rest sauce 20 to 30 minutes at room temperature and taste again before serving.
This marvelous sauce may function as a stew base for seafood, or as a cold sauce for raw or cooked, hot or cold vegetables, rice, paella, rice or pasta dishes, meat or eggs. Prepare sauce a day ahead. Refrigerated, it will keep for a week.
