February is the ideal time to celebrate the potato. In late winter we desperately need this staid and stable vegetable to steady and soothe us.
Potatoes are comforting food, but they can be much more. Give them a chance and they will go beyond mashed or boiled. From aperitif and appetizer, to entrée and dessert, potatoes fill myriad dining needs. Think potato vodka; red, white and blue potato salad; potato risotto and even chocolate potato cake.
The Irish may have laid claim to the spud, but potatoes originated in the New World. Peruvians were the first to discover the satisfying flavor and versatility of potatoes and to cultivate them from wild, marble-sized spuds. Peruvians prized potatoes for almost two millennia before the Spanish exported them to the Old World.
It wasn’t love at first sight for Europeans and potatoes … they were much maligned as a poisonous nightshade. With the help of potato champions like botanist Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, who in 1785 persuaded Louis XVI, King of France, to encourage cultivation of them, potatoes began to infiltrate European kitchens.
Parmentier played a trick on villagers: He planted 100 acres outside Paris and had troops guard the field. Parmentier allowed curiosity about this “valuable” plant to grow until finally he sent the guards off duty. The local farmers sneaked into the field, stole potatoes and planted them on their own farms.
The type of spud and where and how it grows matters. Present-day potatoes, mixed with the diverse, wild and ancient South American gene pool, come in a luxury of hues, textures, flavors and shapes. Potato-smart cooks choose local over industrial spuds. Explore farmer’s markets for organically grown blue-fleshed Purple Peruvian and All Blue, rosy-fleshed Red Thumb, the dense yellow-fleshed Yellow Finn and Yukon Gold and the sweet fingerlings like the popular Russian Banana and pink-skinned French Fingerling.
Rainbow colors and anarchic shapes aside, cooks need only divide potatoes into two categories: starchy (dry) or waxy (moist). Starchy or floury potatoes, like the old standby Russet, Idaho and White Creamer potatoes, have a dry, mealy texture perfect for solace and sustenance. Use them for baking, mashing, in soups and for frying.
Waxy potatoes like Red Bliss, Red Creamer and French Fingerlings are lower in starch with a firmer, creamy texture that works best in potato salads and gratins and for roasting and boiling. Potatoes with medium starch like Yukon Gold, Yellow Finn and Purple Peruvian are called all-purpose potatoes; they cross boundaries and may be used in either category. They are excellent for making gnocchi.
Store your spuds in a cool, dark cellar or closet, but don’t refrigerate them. Pile them loosely in a burlap sack or a ventilated basket or box. Keep potatoes away from onions, heat and light, which will cause them to soften, grow sprouts and turn green with a deadly poison known as solanine; cut away and discard these parts.
The majority of a potato’s vitamin C lies just beneath the skin. Commercial growers spray potatoes with fungicides and pesticides so avoid these peels. Simply scrub organic potatoes with a stiff-bristled brush, no need to peel, and cut away questionable spots before using.
Potatoes brown after cutting. A cold-water bath will slow this process, but beware of soaking potatoes too long — they become waterlogged and flavorless. To boil potatoes, start in cold water and bring them up to a boil. The starch molecules will expand slowly and eliminate bursting, resulting in an evenly, perfectly cooked potato, spot-on for a winter celebration of this starchy comfort food.
Warm Potato Salad Vinaigrette
What better way to celebrate potatoes than with this trio of potato salads?
6 to 8 servings
2 lbs. waxy “new” potatoes
1/2 C. vinaigrette
Fresh dill or parsley, chopped
Steam or boil potatoes whole until tender. If potatoes are large, dice into 3/4-inch cubes while still warm. Toss gently with vinaigrette and herbs. Season potatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or room temperature.
Potato Salad with Spicy Green Mayonnaise
6 to 8 servings
2-1/2 lbs. waxy type potatoes
1 C. packed sliced cilantro leaves and tender stems
2 T. pickled jalapeños in vinegar, more to taste
1/2 C. diced avocado
1/2 C. mayonnaise
Steam or boil potatoes whole until tender. If potatoes are large, dice into 3/4-inch cubes. Pour cilantro, jalapeños and avocado into blender and purée until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and fold in mayonnaise. Taste mixture. Season with salt and jalapeño vinegar to taste. Toss potatoes with spicy green mayonnaise. Serve salad room temperature or chilled.
Ecuadorian Potato Stew
4 servings
2 t. annatto/achiote seeds
2 T. olive oil
1 C. diced onion
3-1/2 lbs. baking/russet potatoes, peeled and diced 3/4 inch cubes
1/2 to 1 t. ground cumin
2 t. salt
7 C. water
1 C. whole milk
5-1/2 oz. queso fresco
2 firm-ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and cubed
Heat annatto seeds in oil in a small saucepan over low heat for about one minute. Remove pan from heat and rest 10 minutes. Strain oil into soup pot and cook onion and half the potatoes. Reserve the other half in a bowl of cold water. Cook vegetables until the onion softens. Stir in cumin and salt. Cook another minute and add the water. Bring stew to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer stew partially covered until potatoes fall apart, about 25 minutes. Mash the potatoes into the broth.
Drain remaining potatoes and stir into stew; simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in milk and cheese and heat through. Season stew with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle stew into bowls and top with avocado.
— Adapted from Anastacia Marx de Salcedo
Potato ‘Risotto’ With Mushroom and Rosemary
4 servings
1 C. dried mushrooms, like matsutake or porcini
3 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, minced
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 large russet (baking) potatoes, peeled
1⁄4 C. white wine
1 C. loosely packed, freshly grated pecorino Romano cheese
2 T. cold butter, cut into pieces
2 t. finely chopped fresh rosemary.
Put mushrooms in a saucepan, cover with 5 cups water. Bring to a boil over high heat, turn heat to low, and simmer 1 hour, then strain. Keep mushroom stock hot. Finely chop mushrooms.
Heat oil in heavy, medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic, sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring, until softened but not brown, about 10 minutes.
Working quickly, coarsely grate potatoes, then roughly chop to make even rice-sized pieces. Transfer to pan with onions and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add wine and chopped mushrooms, and simmer until dry. Add 1 cup hot mushroom stock and simmer, stirring often, until dry. Keep adding stock, 1⁄4 cup at a time, until potato is tender and creamy, not soupy, 20 to 25 minutes. (You may not use all the stock.)
Remove saucepan from heat and stir in half the cheese, the butter and half the rosemary. Add salt and pepper to taste, and serve immediately, garnishing each serving with remaining cheese and rosemary.
— Adapted from Julia Moskin, in “The New York Times”
Chocolate Potato Cake
1 loaf pan
3/4 C. unsalted butter, softened
1/2 C. sugar
1/2 t. vanilla extract
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 t. cinnamon
1/4 t. nutmeg
1/4 t. salt
1-1/2 C. all-purpose flour
2 t. baking powder
1/4 t. baking soda
1/2 C.p buttermilk
1 medium potato, peeled and grated
3 oz. dark chocolate, grated
1/2 C. chopped toasted hazelnuts
Melted dark chocolate
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a loaf pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
Cream butter and add sugar; cream until smooth. Add vanilla, eggs, spices and salt. Gently stir in half the flour and then half the milk. Repeat with remaining flour, baking powder, soda and milk.
Squeeze grated potato dry and fold into batter with chocolate and nuts. Scrape batter into the prepared pan. Bake cake until cake tester comes out clean, about one hour. Allow cake to cool 5 minutes and remove from pan to rack to cool. Drizzle cooled cake with melted chocolate.
— Adapted from “The Popular Potato” by Valwyn McMonigal
Roasted Potato Soup with Sour Cream and Bacon
Boost the flavor of this soup with chicken or vegetable stock.
6 to 8 servings
4 thin-skinned medium-sized potatoes, like Yukon Gold, skin on, sliced 3⁄4-inch thick
1 medium onion, peeled and diced 1/2-inch
3 t. olive oil
1 bay leaf
6 thyme sprigs
6 slices bacon, coarsely chopped
1⁄2 C. sour cream
2 T. finely sliced chives (optional).
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Toss potatoes in 2 teaspoons oil and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and bake uncovered until tender and slightly browned, 30 to 45 minutes. Toss onion with remaining teaspoon oil and spread in another rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender and slightly browned, 30 to 45 minutes.
Transfer vegetables to a pot with a tight-fitting lid. Pour 1/2 cup boiling water into each baking sheet. Swirl to deglaze, then pour into pot. Add bay leaf, thyme and 5 cups boiling water, cover tightly, and set aside 1 hour.
Remove bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Using a hand blender or working in batches in a blender, purée soup until smooth. Add more boiling water if mixture is too thick. Season with salt and pepper. (Keep in mind that the bacon garnish will be salty.)
Before serving, cook bacon in skillet over medium-low heat until crisp but not hard. Set aside; reserve fat. Reheat soup over low heat. Pour hot soup into bowls and gently place a dollop of sour cream on each bowl. Spoon about 1⁄2 teaspoon bacon fat on top and sprinkle with bacon bits and chives, if using.
— Adapted from Julia Moskin, “The New York Times”
