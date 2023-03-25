Spring in Tokyo might just rival springtime in Paris. The feted sakura (cherry) blossoms bloom near the end of March (earlier this year). Suddenly, everywhere you look, the trees have burst into frilly, feminine clouds of pinks that soften even the most hard-boiled businessmen.
To celebrate, Japanese attend cherry blossom viewing parties called hanami where guests drink much sake. The point of these trees is the fragrant sakura blossom; Japanese cherry trees produce no fruit. During the two-week viewing and festival, Japanese enjoy sakura-infused treats like chocolates, cakes, mochi sweets or teas. Sakura blossoms even inspire kaiseki.
Kaiseki is a 500-year old tradition that began in the Zen temples of Kyoto to accompany the revered tea ceremony. The ultimate in warmth and hospitality, the name comes from the hot stone (seki) that Zen monks gave travelers to place near their heart or breast (kai) to keep warm.
Originally vegetarian, the kaiseki meal was presented in a series of seven to 10 tiny ritualistic courses. It has blossomed into an art form for restaurant chefs. It the chef’s opportunity to nourish not only a guest’s palate, but all of the senses. The Japanese say that it takes the right materials, the right flavorings, the right seasonings and the right heart.
Celebration of food at its peak is called “shun.” Japanese people are sensitive to the moment when strawberries reach their sweetest or fish is most flavorful, and seek out the best they can afford. Tableware, art, clothing, and activities like cherry-blossom viewing are part of the Japanese celebration of the seasons.
The poetry of kaiseki offers the body nourishment appropriate to the season. It consists of a strong formal structure within which chefs improvise.
A kaiseki meal traditionally starts with an appetizer. The first course is suimono (soup) after which follows the seasonal courses of sashimi and varied seasonal foods from sea, mountains or fields. The next courses are cooked foods and might include a grilled, cold-dressed, simmered, steamed or vinegared dish.
The rice course comes next, sometimes with a cooked dish like braised fish.
Dessert, perhaps a seasonal fruit like fresh peaches with peach sorbet, then whisked matcha green tea finish the meal.
A spring sakura celebration dinner at a kaiseki restaurant might begin with a clear “dashi” broth with spring peas then a spring cucumber filled with shrimp. Delicious squares of grilled seasonal fish follow, each portion small yet satisfying. No taste fatigue here. The meal will progress to rice flavored with preserved cherry blossoms and might end with a sorbet or jelly sweet infused with preserved cherry blossoms.
One day a famous Kyoto chef visited a Zen monk.
“Tell me in a few words,” the monk said, “the reasoning behind your cuisine.”
“To reflect nature precisely,” replied the chef.
The monk was silent.
“Is it only nature you reflect,” he corrected gently, “or is it your awareness of nature? When you slice a radish, shouldn’t you be aware of where it grew, of the rain that fell on it, of the farmer whose toil produced it?”
Great meals are a thoughtful dialogue in which cooks endeavor to delight their diners. The spirit of kaiseki can offer a rich and meaningful conversation. If its too much to try for Japanese perfection, bring the spirit of kaiseki into your springtime entertaining: search out the freshest seasonal produce and prepare it with simplicity.
Smoked Salmon or Prosciutto Onigiri
Onigiri are an easy way to get your sushi craving fulfilled. Brainstorm new fillings. Leave off the smoked salmon or prosciutto, and fill the balls with chopped leftover grilled or cooked shrimp, fish, vegetables or meat. Cherry blossom rice balls are filled with a few salt-preserved Japanese cherry blossoms and perhaps a dab of umeboshi plum paste.
Yields about 12 balls
2 C. white sushi rice; do not substitute other rice
2 T. unseasoned rice vinegar
1 to 2 green onions, finely sliced into rings OR 12 tiny dill sprigs OR cilantro leaves
12 thin slices smoked salmon OR prosciutto, each about 4- to 5-inches square
4 T. cream cheese OR 1 avocado, halved and diced
Place rice in a strainer and rinse well with cold water. Allow rice to drain in strainer 15 minutes. Place rice in a heavy saucepan. Pour in 2-1/2 cups cold water and 1 teaspoon sea salt.
Bring rice to a boil. Immediately turn down to a simmer and cover pot; simmer exactly 15 minutes and remove saucepan from heat. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons rice vinegar mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water over rice and cover pot. Allow rice to rest 15 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and turn out into a non-aluminum baking dish into about a one-inch layer. Do not flatten or break rice kernels. Cover rice with a damp tea towel. Cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, cut twelve 8-inch squares of plastic wrap. (If using green onion, place sliced onion into strainer and rinse with very hot tap water for 30 seconds. Drain and blot dry.
Line a small bowl (about 1/3 cup volume) with one square of plastic wrap. Nestle a square of smoked salmon or prosciutto inside bowl. Lightly dampen your hands, and gather about 1/3 heaping cup loosely packed cooked rice into a ball. Place on top of salmon or prosciutto. Poke a hole in the middle of the rice and put about 1 teaspoon cream cheese or a small cube of avocado inside. Season with a little salt.
Gather the plastic wrap and twist tightly to form rice and salmon or prosciutto into a ball. Unmold and garnish top of fish or meat with green onion or an herb. If you won’t be consuming the onigiri right away leave the plastic wrap on and keep onigiri cool; garnish when you unmold them. Rice will harden if refrigerated too long.
Rapini with Spicy Miso Sauce (Nanohana no Karashi Miso-ae)
This popular spring dish is served at elegant kaiseki restaurants where it is served in small portions in beautiful, seasonal tableware. Substitute asparagus for rapini.
— From “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 3 cups, 4 to 6 servings
1-1/4 lb. bunch rapini (broccoli rabe) or asparagus
2 T. mirin
1 T. saké
1/4 C. white (shiro) miso
1 t. dry mustard or Japanese dry hot mustard (neri-karashi)
Optional Garnish: 1 to 2 t. toasted sesame seeds
Fill a 4-quart saucepan with cold water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Season water with salt.
Prepare rapini: trim away 1 inch from bottom of stalks. Cut remaining rapini into 1-inch lengths to yield 7 to 8 cups. Place rapini into boiling water, lower heat to medium, and boil until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Immediately drain through colander and rinse with cold water. Do not immerse in ice water. Drain rapini well by lightly pressing.
Prepare dressing: Pour mirin and saké into small saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour into medium mixing bowl and stir in miso and mustard powder. Toss dressing with well-drained rapini. To Serve: Pile rapini into small bowls and optionally garnish with sesame seeds. Serve at room temperature.
All-Season Salt Pickles (Ichinen Ju no Shio Zuké)
Japanese cooks traditionally serve pickles alongside main dishes and rice. They make a tasty filling for sushi-maki.
— From “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 2 cups
7 oz. trimmed daikon radish, peeled
8 oz. zucchini, ends trimmed
1 oz. trimmed carrot, peeled
2 rounded t. kosher salt
For Serving
1 t. soy sauce
Thinly slice radish on a diagonal and slice into 1/8-inch thick matchsticks to yield about 1-1/2 cups. Repeat cutting method with zucchini to yield 2 cups, and carrot to yield 1/4 cup.
Place vegetables into a bowl and toss with salt and lightly squeeze. Transfer vegetables and liquid to a Japanese press or bowl. Screw press down tightly. If using bowl, place a clean plate to cover and weight with 2 pounds of weight (two 16-oz. cans) set into a clean baggie.
A brine will form after an hour. Allow pickles to mature 4 to 6 hours at room temperature or in refrigerator overnight. Rinse pickles and squeeze dry; they are ready to eat. Refrigerate pickles up to 3 to 5 days. To Serve: Toss with soy sauce to taste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.