Jewish people have long believed that bitter foods have ceremonial power. At Passover they employ bitter food to remind (and purge) themselves of the bitterness of enslavements imposed from without and within. Their ancient elders probably knew that bitter foods tonify and detoxify, supporting natural health and immunity.
The liver is our main organ of detoxification. Bitter tastes encourage healthy liver function and enhanced bile flow. Andrew Weil MD says, “Along with sharply reducing sugar consumption, one of many things you can do to improve your daily diet is to indulge — or cultivate — a taste for bitter flavors.”
Bitter seems to be the poor relation of the taste family (sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami). Unlike most other cultures we haven’t cultivated a taste for bitter. We have tended to banish bitter from our diets because it is associated with poison, medicine and just “bad” taste. The fact that bitterness sometimes signals toxicity actually may be why bitter flavors reduce appetite and help curb overeating.
Bitterness has its benefits. The American diet has upset the beneficial ratio of bitter to sweet, which has led to rampant fatty liver disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Guido Masé says in his book “The Wild Medicine Solution, Healing with Aromatic, Bitter and Tonic Plants,” “… perhaps the altered xenobiome we have created for ourselves has engendered a deficiency problem rather than a toxin-pollution problem … we are not necessarily polluted and dirty; we may just be missing bitter plants.”
Bitter foods challenge the liver. Just as muscles challenged by exercise function better than ones that weakened from underuse, a liver challenged daily by bitters becomes more efficient at processing sugar and other suboptimal foods.
Bitter food triggers receptor sites on the tongue, which in turn stimulates the appetite, saliva and digestion and helps the body assimilate nutrients. Bitter tastes stimulate the stomach lining to repair itself and to secrete digestive juices and the liver to release bile for the digestion of fat, detoxification and filtration of harmful substances. Bile emulsifies fats and renders nutrients, especially fat-soluble ones such as vitamins A, D, E and K, more available. Bitter foods can regulate insulin and glycogen to help manage hypoglycemia and diabetes.
Dr. Adam Drewnowski of the University of Washington Nutritional Sciences Program says that plant nutrients in bitter foods like mustard greens and arugula are associated with cancer prevention. Dark greens’ bitterness contains major levels of polyphenols which impart energy, improve digestion and metabolism and support healthy aging.
Bitter greens are an ideal way to move into summer. They act as liver stimulant, tonic and cleanser, banishing the last of last vestige of winter sluggishness with their bounty of flavor. Incorporate them into every meal. Combine any of the bitter, spicy greens like turnip, escarole, chicory, frisée, arugula, sorrel, dandelion, rapini, Belgian endive, beet greens, mustard greens, mizuna, watercress or radicchio into a refreshing spring salad. Blend them with sweet greens like romaine and red leaf lettuce or combine them with grilled pears or apples, dried cherries, toasted nuts or roasted sweet potatoes. Dress bitter greens with slightly sweet or oily dressings: sweetness softens and balances bitterness; oil tames it. Or toss greens simply with olive oil, salt and lemon juice or red wine or cider vinegar.
Make the Passover ceremony your own ceremony: Visit your farmer’s market often and choose a few armloads of big, pungently bitter greens. Get set to purify yourself with the bittersweet flavors of summer.
How to make bitter greens desirable:
- Blanch bitter or tough greens in hard boiling water one to three minutes. Rinse with cold tap water and drain well.
- Prepare greens with assertive flavors that stand up to them. Smoky, meaty, sweet and spicy all enhance greens.
- Acidic ingredients contrast and brighten bitter greens.
- Salt is always a friend to greens.
- You may wilt tender greens (mustard, beet and arugula) and braise heartier ones (escarole, kale and collards.
- Cream and fat smooth and balance bitterness.
- Clean your greens and store in paper towel-lined zipper baggies so you can quickly prepare them as the whim arises.
French Simple Salad
French and Italian cooks traditionally serve a “simple” salad—a “digestive” after a meal—consisting of a sweet green and two bitter greens dressed with mustard vinaigrette.
Yields 4 servings
4 oz. leaf lettuce
2 oz. escarole or arugula
2 oz. radicchio or Belgian endive
1 heaping t. smooth Dijon mustard
1 T. red wine vinegar
3 T. extra virgin olive oil
Wash and spin dry greens. You may do this a day or three ahead and store greens in a zipper baggy with paper towel. Tear greens by hand and toss together in a bowl. Keep greens cool.
Place mustard in a mixing bowl and whisk in vinegar. Pour oil in a measuring cup with a pour spout. Stabilize the mixing bowl with a wet towel underneath. (You may roll it into a donut and place bowl in the center opening.) Very slowly pour a thin stream of oil into the mustard mixture while constantly whisking. The dressing should thicken and emulsify.
Right before serving toss just enough dressing on greens in bowl to coat but not pool at the bottom of the bowl. Taste salad; season with freshly ground pepper and salt as needed. Serve immediately.
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe (Rapini) with Browned Garlic
Sautéed broccoli rabe is a delicious, simple side. This vegetable, related to turnips and broccoli, is quite bitter. To reduce bitterness, toss broccoli rabe in boiling water one minute and drain. Toss sliced and browned Italian sausage, olives, toasted pine nuts or pasta with this recipe or serve the recipe alongside polenta.
Yields 4 servings
1 bu. broccoli rabe (rapini)
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling
2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly shaved or sliced
¼ t. red pepper flakes
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Lemon wedges
Trim ½ inch off the ends of the broccoli rabe. Prepare a large pot of salted boiling water and a large bowl of ice water. Drop broccoli rabe into boiling water and blanch 1 to 2 minutes.
Drain broccoli rabe and immerse in the ice water 15 seconds. Drain and place on paper towels to dry. Slice broccoli rabe into 1 inch lengths.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in shaved garlic and cook until lightly golden, then stir in red pepper flakes. Toss broccoli rabe into skillet and sauté. Gently toss vegetable so that it cooks evenly, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer broccoli rabe to a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve as a side dish with wedges of lemon.
Collard Greens with Spiced Pears and Almonds
Pears and shallots add sweetness to balance the strength of the collards. Briefly braising or briefly blanching collards helps tenderize and sweeten them without robbing them of their color.
— Adapted from Maryellen Driscoll “Fine Cooking”
Yields 4 to 6 servings
2 T. unsalted butter
1/8 t. ground cinnamon
Pinch of cayenne
Pinch of ground cloves
1 Bosc pear, peeled, seeded, halved and diced into 1/2-inch cubes
1/4 C. peeled and thinly sliced shallot
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
1 lb. collard greens, trimmed of tough stems, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide strips (about 8 C.)
1/4 C. slivered almonds, lightly toasted
Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir in cinnamon, cayenne and cloves. In a medium bowl, gently toss diced pear with spiced butter mixture and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt.
Arrange pear chunks in a single layer in a 12-inch skillet and sprinkle shallots in the spaces between. Cook undisturbed over medium heat until the pears are golden on one side, 3 to 5 minutes.
Gently turn flip pears and stir shallots. Cook until golden-brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Gently transfer pears to a plate. Leave shallots in pan. Add 1/3 cup water to pan and stir, scraping the bottom of the pan. Transfer the shallots and any liquid to a small bowl or measuring cup. Wipe the skillet clean.
Heat oil in skillet over medium heat until shimmering hot. Add half of the greens, quickly stirring and turning with tongs. Once greens have just begun to wilt, about 30 seconds, add the remaining greens, turning and stirring briefly. Pour shallots and liquid over the greens. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Braise until the collards are tender, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in pears. Scatter almonds on top and serve.
French Salad Lyonnaise
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 4 servings
3 oz. country style bread (3 to 4 cups diced into 1/2-inch cubes)
1 T. olive oil
8 oz. thick-cut bacon, cut into lardons (1/4-inch wide strips)
12-oz. head frisée or curly endive, about 8 cups washed, dried and torn or sliced
4 large eggs
1 t. white wine vinegar
3 T. olive oil
5 T. red wine vinegar, divided, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Toss bread cubes with olive oil. Spread bread in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.
Lay bacon into a 12-inch skillet. Heat skillet over medium heat and fry bacon until crisp, turning to cook both sides evenly. Discard all but 3 tablespoons bacon fat.
Toss frisée into a large mixing bowl.
Poach the eggs: Fill a 2-quart saucepan with cold water and white wine vinegar, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a bare bubble. Break eggs into pan. Simmer eggs until whites are set and yolks still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour water off eggs and set them aside to keep warm while finishing salad. (To hold eggs overnight or up to two days: chill poached eggs, and reheat just before serving in simmering water.)
Add oil to skillet with bacon fat, and heat over high heat. When fat is hot, pour over frisée and toss well. The heat should wilt the greens slightly (to wilt greens further, place in hot skillet and toss with tongs then remove to bowl). Pour 4 tablespoons vinegar into the hot pan, deglaze, and cook until it has reduced by half, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour hot vinegar over salad and toss. Toss again with croutons and bacon. Taste salad, and season with salt and freshly ground pepper and more vinegar, to taste.
To Serve: Divide salad among 4 plates. Scoop a warm egg with a slotted spoon, blot dry and place on top of one salad. Finish with remaining eggs and salad, and serve immediately. To eat, break egg yolk and toss it with salad to coat the leaves — smoky, bitter-sharp, sour and unctuous-rich all in one dish.
