After the holidays have packed up and gone winter seems to settle in with a gentle melancholy.
Our exile from an exuberantly green-sprouting spring or the languid fluidity of an August morning takes its toll as winter wears on. Some of us find solace from the cold and dark as couch potatoes clicking the remote; some in long-distance snow-shoeing.
Others find it in cooking.
When things get tough chef Rose Hollander and pastry chef Susan McConnell back away into the kitchen.
“Everyone knows that I bake when I’m depressed or sad. At Christmas my whole family gave me butter from around the world,” says Hollander.
McConnell says she makes herself custard or puddings when she’s low.
“Although I want a special treat, I make sure that it is something healthy.”
Robert George doesn’t get down very often (maybe because he cooks daily). He says that his comfort food is spaghetti. His mother made it for him for every birthday so spaghetti evokes happy memories of her when he prepares it. George echoes Hollander and McConnell’s appeal for foods that feature some unctuous fattiness.
Every dish seems to have a particular wisdom. If fatty foods don’t fill the bill for you, pull out the mood elevator mainstays like high carb bread, long-cooked stews and warming soup. Bread invites kneading with feeling and focus. Like a friend, it requires intimate tending and allows time for relaxation.
Soup proposes you chop. Like a meditative yoga or tai chi practice, repetitive chopping moves energy. The long cooking of a stew urges cooks to soften and let go in time with the dish.
Cooks don’t get into as much trouble when they’re cooking. As any artist will tell you, the act of creating is self-absorbing and satisfying. It probably produces lots of endorphins. Sometimes you don’t need to eat the food to feel better — there is a sort of primal satisfaction in preparing food for someone else.
“I don’t bake because I want to eat — I bake for someone else. What makes me feel better is making someone else feel better,” says Hollander.
Robert George’s mother (and parents everywhere) would likely agree.
Guests never fail to congregate in kitchens no matter what or who is in the rest of the house. Make use of this phenomenon. When you’re in a cabin fever slump throw a dinner party. It not only increases the endorphins, it’ll get you points. If this seems overwhelming, host a cooking dinner party. Send simple recipes. Set the scene with cutting boards and skillets. Invite each guest to bring ingredients for their dish, knives and aprons. When they arrive, put them to (therapeutic) work.
Since your kitchen is a great place to huddle during the winter you might want to take some steps to make it a soothing, serene refuge:
- Grace your kitchen with items that have meaning like a photo of the grandmother who taught you to cook.
- Stock your kitchen with tools that make your life easier: a sharp chef’s knife and gadgets like an electric juicer, timer and salad spinner.
- Be ritualistic in storing those tools in their own places, with easy access.
- Keep your kitchen neat and tidy. It’ll help clear and organize your mind.
- Clean as you cook. You won’t be faced with a mountain of waiting dishes.
- Pick through the “Joy of Cooking” or employ kitchen magicians like Paula Wolfert, Rick Bayless, Lynne Rosseto Kasper or Deborah Madison. Make them your cooking therapists.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Juniper and Rosemary
The closer to the bone, the sweeter the meat.
Adapted from The Institute for Culinary Education
Yields 6 servings
6 large lamb shanks, cut as for osso buco, about 1 inch thick
Extra virgin olive oil
1 C. each: medium diced carrot, celery and onion
2 T. crushed juniper berries
1 to 1-1/2 C. red wine
4 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 T. tomato paste
4 C. strong chicken stock or veal stock
1 to 2 T. finely chopped fresh rosemary needles
freshly ground pepper
1/4 C. chopped Italian parsley
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Heat a large heavy pot over medium high heat and coat lightly with oil. Season shanks with salt. When oil is hot, place shanks in the pot without crowding. Sauté until golden, about 3 minutes per side. Remove meat to a plate.
If fat is burned, discard it, wipe out pan and start with 3 tablespoons fresh oil. Heat fat again and add the mirepoix (celery, carrots and onion) and juniper berries. Sauté on high heat until vegetables are golden, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add wine and deglaze by scraping the bits on the bottom with a spoon. Bring wine to a boil and reduce by half. Add rosemary sprigs and tomato paste and place shanks on top of the mirepoix vegetables. Add stock until it reaches about half way up the sides of the shanks. Bring to a boil and place in preheated oven, covered.
Roast until lamb is very tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours. Remove shanks to a plate and keep them warm. Strain cooking liquid into a wide shallow pan, pressing down on vegetables to extract all the juice. Reduce juices over medium high heat, skimming away fat, until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, 15 to 20 minutes.
Stir in a little of the chopped rosemary and simmer a minute more. Taste and adjust the flavors with salt and pepper. Return shanks to the sauce and coat them. Arrange shanks onto a platter, pour sauce over and top with parsley. Braised shanks are good served with mashed potatoes or with soft polenta.
Soft and Creamy Polenta
You may serve polenta with a mushroom ragu or tomato sauce.
Serves 4 to 6
5 C. boiling water
1 C. Italian polenta, not instant and not American cornmeal
2 to 3 T. unsalted butter, room temperature
Kosher salt
Bring two inches of water to a boil in a double boiler. Pour four cups of boiling water into the top of the double boiler. Slowly drizzle polenta into boiling water, whisking as you do so it doesn’t lump. When you have all the dry polenta into the water, switch to a spoon. Wood works well here.
Stir the gluey mixture to get it smooth, adjust heat to a simmer under the pot and cover the polenta. Cook mixture 1 to 1-1/2 hours, stirring and adding the remaining boiling water as is necessary to keep the polenta from turning into cement. Four cups of water to one cup of polenta is usual for polenta you want to cool and slice but add one to two cups more to make it the consistency of mashed potatoes.
When the polenta is creamy and has lost its graininess, stir in the soft butter and salt to taste. Serve immediately.
Chickpeas and Swiss Chard in the Style Tunisian Sahel (Morshan)
You may substitute broccoli rabe, dandelion leaves, mustard greens or turnip tops for chard.
From “Mediterranean Cooking” by Paula Wolfert
Yields 4 servings
3/4 lb.Swiss chard, rinsed
2 large cloves garlic, peeled
1/2 t. coarse salt
1 t. ground coriander
1 small dried red chili
2 to 3 T. olive oil
1/2 cup finely diced onion
Optional: 1 T. tomato paste
2 C. cooked chickpeas with 3/4 C. cooking liquid
1 lemon, cut in wedges, optional
Remove chard leaves from stems. Finely slice stems and finely dice leaves. Set aside.
Crush garlic in mortar with salt, coriander and chili until a thick, crumbly paste forms. Heat olive oil in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion until pale-golden. Add garlic paste and optional tomato paste. Stir into oil until sizzling, cook 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add chard, cooked chickpeas and their liquid and cook covered, stirring occasionally, until chard is tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove lid, raise heat to medium high and continue cooking until vegetables are moist not soupy, about 5 minutes.
Remove skillet from heat and let stand until ready to serve. (For looser texture, stir in more chick pea cooking liquid.) Reheat and serve warm, or at room temperature or cold with lemon wedges.
Korean Tonic Stuffed Chicken Soup (Sam Gae Tang)
Stuffed with medicinal jujube dates and ginseng, Koreans consider this soup the ultimate healing comfort food. A whole chicken in the bowl might be disconcerting, but simmered until meltingly tender renders it easy to eat. The stuffing tastes best mixed and eaten with broth.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 2 to 4 servings; stuffing yields 1-1/2 cups
1 C. short-grain white rice, rinsed and drained
Two 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 lb. Cornish game hens
3 T. diced cooked chestnuts (or substitute other nuts)
2 T. diced pitted dates or Chinese dates (jujubes)
1 to 2 t. minced or slivered garlic
2 t. grated, minced or finely slivered gingerroot
Optional: 1 to 2 t. slivered ginseng
1/2 C. minced or finely slivered green onions
Korean red chili powder
Wash and drain rice. Place in 2-quart saucepan with 1-1/2 cups cold water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover pan, and simmer rice 10 minutes. Remove pan from heat and rest rice (do not disturb) 10 minutes. Meanwhile, wash poultry and pat dry.
Mix together cooked rice, chestnuts, dates, garlic, ginger and optional ginseng. Season with salt and pepper. Stuff cavity of each bird with half the stuffing. Sew chicken cavity closed with needle and thread. Place chicken in 4-quart pot and cover with chicken stock. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer until chicken is tender and internal temperature is at least 170 degrees F, 1 to 1-1/2 hours.
Lift hens from broth and drain. Place on a deep platter. Remove skin and thread and discard. Transfer whole chickens to two deep serving bowls, or place chickens on cutting board and cut in half through breast bone and place each half with its stuffing in one of four bowls.
To Serve: Heat broth to boiling, remove from heat and stir in green onions. Ladle broth and on- ions over chicken. Serve soup with Korean red chili powder, salt and freshly ground black pepper on the side. (Serve extra broth and leftover rice on side or save for another meal.) Dip meat in salt, chili powder or black pepper. Sip the broth and eat rice stuffing with it.
