TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College professional communications students are wrapping up their annual Food for Thought project.
They collected donations this fall with the goal of providing a Thanksgiving meal to 150 families.
NMC student Michael Wittman is the marketing leader for the project, part of Kristy McDonald’s Business 231 class. Wittman said they were excited to take on the project and work with area groups.
“It’s real-life communicating,” Wittman said. “We’re working to properly communicate; that’s the goal of the class.”
Wittman and his classmates each wrote a letter to businesses and organizations, requesting an item or monetary donation for the project. They gathered around 20 sponsors this year.
After collecting donations, students pack boxes for 100 NMC students and 50 community members. Each dinner includes a turkey and side dishes to feed six people. The NMC students were identified through the college’s food pantry.
“We were able to help people, especially around the holiday season,” Wittman said. “It’s a great feeling to help people in a stressful time.”
The class will distribute boxes of meals to NMC students from 2-4 p.m. at the Physical Education Building (Maple Parking Lot) and to community members from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Bill Marsh on Garfield Avenue.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan helped select the 50 local recipients. Executive Director Cecilia Chesney said many people may not have enough food at home or money to buy food, especially with rising prices this year.
“It’s a great opportunity for our families,” Chesney said of the Food for Thought project. “It’s a lot of work. I appreciate the students’ time and dedication.”
She added that it is harder for families during holiday breaks, as children may receive two or three meals at school. The meal boxes from NMC students, she said, fill that gap by including “snacks and nutritional food for the entire weekend.”
Last year the class aimed for 125 families, but attained enough donations to provide meals for 133.
NMC student and public relations team member Logan Cook said they achieved their goal through “a collective effort.”
“We upped it this year,” Cook said. “We raised the bar a little bit. It’s really important that every person, no matter their background, gets the proper treatment and can have a successful Thanksgiving.”
