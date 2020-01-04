ACME — From the welcoming Sparkle in My Rye cocktail to the liquid Good Night Kiss finale, the Celebrity Bourbon Pairing event will tantalize the senses.
The dining-and-drinking experience features six cocktails from the fertile imagination of master mixologist Bobby Gleason. The Aerie Restaurant & Lounge offers four cutting-edge course tastings to accompany Gleason’s creations — a couple of which are new for the event while all are new to the region.
Each bourbon-based drink will complement and enhance its paired food course, with Gleason’s celebrated creative twist. His concoctions for the Celebrity Bourbon Pairing include notes such as DeKuyper Michigan Cherry, ginger beer, fig preserves, local honeycomb, chervil and ruby red grapefruit.
“What I like to do with my cocktails is bring familiar ingredients in unexpected ways,” Gleason said.
Creativity must be grounded in a deep knowledge of spirits and ingredients as well as a genuine hospitality. He said the bottom line is that a bartender’s job is to make people happy.
“If you can’t do the basics and do them right, you won’t win over the customer,” Gleason said.
The region’s discerning foodie clientele expects and appreciates quality dining encounters, noted Aerie General Manager Alex Truck. The event aims to stretch attendees’ palates while deepening their knowledge of fine cuisine and custom-matched drinks.
“This partnership with Bobby is pretty special,” he said. “It’s not all the time that we can get an individual like this who will come on tour way off the beaten track. Fortunately we have enough pull to make things like this happen.”
Gleason is a Certified United States Bartenders Guild Master Mixologist as well as an internationally known veteran educator, award-winning cocktail creator and spirits expert. He also works as the master mixologist for Beam Suntory, traveling the world from his Las Vegas home base. He previously visited Traverse City in 2013.
Gleason offers a lively blend of old school hospitality and service with a world-class knowledge of the industry and cocktails.
“He is just a larger-than-life character and his depth of knowledge is extremely impressive,” Truck said. “He’s a very colorful individual, an absolute hoot.”
With a goal to educate, inspire and entertain — whether working with the public, judging competitions, training bartenders or one of his many other hats — Gleason described his packed schedule of events around the globe as a “dream job.”
The key at an educational event like the Celebrity Bourbon Paring is the ability of attendees to reproduce his cocktails, he said. Ingredients may be unusual or innovative, but they are available.
“When presenting cocktails to people, sharing them, they should be able to go home and make them,” said Gleason, who freely shares stories, recipes and tips when not in a competitive setting.
As for the food element of the Celebrity Bourbon Pairing, Aerie Chef Bryan Petrick’s four creations transcend their prosaic names of salad, risotto, pork belly strudel and grilled short ribs. For example, the salad course features a Grilled Belgian Endive, warm vanilla bacon vinaigrette, fried shallots, thick-cut peppered bacon, goat cheese and toasted pistachio.
Gleason said his pairing for this tasting is a twist on a couple of classic cocktails robust enough to stand with bacon. His Basil’s Buckboard starts with Basil Hayden dark rye and includes Aperol, ruby red grapefruit and honey syrup.
As the evening progresses, the cocktails will set a mood that evolves with the food.
“When I do cocktail dinners, I have a flow that I start out with high acidity, go to medium acidity and close it out with low acidity,” Gleason said.
Gleason said a challenging part of his work is naming his formulations, although the resulting choices are always interesting.
The Celebrity Bourbon Pairing also includes drinks such as Red-Headed Monk, The Fig Thing and Baker’s Boulivardier.
The Red-Headed Monk moniker is a nod to his topping the third course’s cocktail with red wine.
“When you do dinners, people kind of expect wine with dinner,” Gleason said. “This is my way of getting people to cross over and enjoy a cocktail with dinner.”
The Celebrity Bourbon Pairing starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Aerie Restaurant & Lounge at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Cost is $75.
Call 231-534-6395 for reservations.
