TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic hosted a test kitchen in stores last year, allowing customers to sample newly-created products before they hit shelves.
Staff switched to a virtual, at-home tasting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Julie Gegich, of Traverse City, was one of 50 people recently selected to taste two things: a cherry bacon jam and a cherry ranch dressing.
“I always love trying new food and new restaurants in town,” she said. “I’m really excited about the cherry ranch dressing. It’s the perfect mix of savory and sweet. I’ll try it on a salad and also use it as a dip.”
Gegich said she plans to use the jam in an appetizer. She thinks it would go well with brie and crackers.
Freeland resident Patrice Gilbert said she already sampled the goods, as a box was waiting for her when she arrived at her Charlevoix cottage last weekend.
She and a friend enjoyed both items, but Gilbert said the dressing was missing something.
“I was looking for a more cherry flavor,” she said.
She said they topped the bacon spread with cream cheese.
Both Gegich and Gilbert said they appreciated the opportunity and hope to participate again.
Cherry Republic Product Manager Todd Gyulveszi played a role in creating the items and led tastings with other staff members.
He said they tried a few versions of each product before presenting them to the customer. Both are made with tart cherries from Michigan.
“People are really into these bacon jams, using them as a topper on a hamburger and things like that,” he said. “The cherry buttermilk ranch has a nice presence of buttermilk, dill and cherry.”
He suggested trying the jam as a finishing glaze for pork loin or even on a beef roast.
“It lends itself to a lot of savory options,” he said. “I love experimenting with our products.”
The virtual test kitchen, Gyulveszi said, provides a way for people to sample the items without feeling pressured to respond positively after trying the food in store. Plus, tasters receive bigger containers of each item than they would sample in person.
“It’ll be fun for them to be part of it in more of a controlled environment in their house,” Gyulveszi said. “They’ll give us real, honest, solid feedback.”
Andrew Moore, director of marketing, said Cherry Republic announced the virtual test kitchen through their emailed newsletter.
About 350 submissions came through, but Moore said they narrowed it down to the 50 people — from Michigan, Ohio and beyond — to serve as tasters. After sampling, they are invited to complete a survey.
“We do want some customer feedback on little tweaks we can make,” he said. “If all goes well, we’re hoping to release these products in 2021.”
Items will be available at Cherry Republic stores and online.
Retail locations include Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Charlevoix, Ann Arbor, Holland and Frankenmuth.
Moore added that they plan to offer the virtual test kitchen again around the holiday season or next spring.
