TRAVERSE CITY — Cindy Milock stepped into the culinary world about 30 years ago, working as a caterer in Tampa, Portland and elsewhere.
“I have a long history of catering and passion for cooking,” she said. “I’m not trained, but I consider myself a chef.”
About nine years ago, she moved to Traverse City with the goal to “share food that I love to make for myself,” Milock said.
She decided to launch Sister Cindy’s Tamales because she “didn’t see any [tamales] here that I like to eat,” she said.
“I’ve always had a hand in cooking,” Milock said. “The tamales come from my first food memory of tamales in Taos, New Mexico.”
The tamale-making process is a “labor of love,” Milock said. She starts with roasting the pork and peppers and then pulling the ingredients and slicing them.
“You have to go through and clean your husks and start your assembly line,” she said.
After assembly, she waits at least an hour to steam the tamales.
She hosted a few pop-ups at the Little Fleet before COVID-19 stopped her.
She is bringing several varieties to the Little Fleet next week: red pork with ancho peppers; green pork with tomatillo, cilantro and jalapeno; poblano with cheese (vegetarian) and a black bean tamale (vegan).
“They are all gluten free,” Milock said.
She also serves sides, including Frito pie (some call this a “walking taco”) and a green pork stew with hatch chiles. A sopapilla (fried pastry) with honey is available for dessert. Everything is a la carte, so prices vary.
“I wanted to come back to the Little Fleet after being gone a few years,” Milock said. “I hope to be out more at different local events.”
Little Fleet General Manager Barbara Saxton said they started the takeovers during the food truck off season. Happy’s Taco Shop uses the kitchen most days but is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The takeovers occur then, with Sister Cindy’s Tamales set from 5 p.m. until sold out on March 27 and 28.
“We decided to do these takeovers again to stir up some community and business,” Saxton said. “It’s fun to support others.”
Saxton said the Sister Cindy’s Tamales pop-up takes place during Tiki Week, a kind of “stay-cation” for people who are not traveling during spring break. The Little Fleet will offer “classic tiki drinks” and shareable items, she said.
“We’re hoping people get out,” she added.
The Little Fleet plans to host The Good Bowl April 3-4 and James Bloomfield, chef and former co-owner of Alliance, April 10-11. This is the last kitchen takeover, as food trucks return to the site April 26.
