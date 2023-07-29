Greenrock Farm is a non-certified organic farm owned by Alan and Fran Jones. They started the farm in 1993, and started coming to the Sara Hardy farm market in Traverse City in the mid- to late ‘90s. According to Alan, “The name Greenrock came about because the market master (Betty) kept asking for it. We really didn’t have a name for the farm, so one day Fran and I were standing in a field discussing what to name it, when I picked up a green rock, and a star was born.” They are located in beautiful Conklin and grow an eclectic combination of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.