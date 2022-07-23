FRANKFORT — Nick and Natalie Crawford agreed: if and when they made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, they would make their next restaurant idea a reality.
Dos Árboles, which translates to “two trees,” opened in time for Memorial weekend in May.
“We hoped to open up earlier, but our liquor license was delayed,” Nick said. “We had a location for down the road, but went for this because of COVID.”
He said they originally intended to expand their new American restaurant Birch and Maple. In the fall of 2019, they purchased the building next door — a former antique store. Construction was set to begin in March 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
After much “self-reflecting and conversations,” Nick said they decided to turn the building into a taqueria and mezcal bar that is “geared toward everybody.” In particular, he said families can come in from the nearby beach to eat.
The Mexican-inspired menu features tacos, carnitas and other dishes made with slow-cooked meats like pork and chicken. Crawford said the process takes about 12 hours and incorporates spices and various peppers — from arbol to ancho.
Guests will not find burritos on the menu, but rather shareable appetizers and “street taco-esque” items, Crawford said. A popular item is the mole verde, a green sauce made with pork and beans and served with tortillas.
“It’s not traditional Mexican cuisine,” he said. “It’s a lot of traditional flavors you get from all parts of Mexico with Chef Natalie’s spin on it.”
They also serve something that Crawford referred to as “elevated Mexican junk food”: double fried chicken thighs. These are tossed in a red chile sauce with rice, black beans, bell peppers and pico de gallo. People can make their own tacos with the accompanying tortillas.
Perhaps a perfect pairing for tacos is tequila. Crawford said they offer about 230 different tequilas and mezcals.
He explained that mezcal was made
TACOS
Couple opens a second eatery
from page 1b
thousands of years ago.
“Tequila is a type of mezcal, but not all mezcals are tequilas,” he said. “[Mezcal] can be made from various types of agave plant, so it can have different flavors.”
Tequila is made from a specific agave plant, Crawford added.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joanne Bartley said she has not heard anything negative about the new restaurant. She said it is perfect for folks who want to be on the water or outside, but the atmosphere inside is just as good.
As is the food, she said. It provides another option for people, especially tourists, who are looking for somewhere to eat while in town.
“It’s a great addition to Frankfort,” Barley said. “It’s nice to have a Mexican player here.”
She added that she likes how Dos Árboles connects back to Birch and Maple — two trees.
Dos Árboles is open from 3-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 735 Main St., across from the Open Space on Betsie Bay.
People may order drinks on the upper deck while waiting to be seated. Eventually, live music is planned alongside the bar in that space.
Online ordering for pickup may be available. Visit dosarbolesfrankfort.com for more information.
