TRAVERSE CITY — Locals can still get Valentine’s Day treats from many businesses.
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate Owner Jody Hayden said the Empire dessert shop offers “lots of homemade confections” for this year’s holiday.
Though they do not bake cakes, Hayden said they feature chocolate bars, truffles and drinking chocolate mixes. She said their mix of 50 percent dark and 50 percent milk chocolate is preferred.
“That seems to be really popular this year because it’s really cold,” Hayden said. “It’s a pulverized chocolate. It’s a really creamy cup of hot chocolate. We typically use water at our store, but you can use milk. We make local heavy cream and add a little maple syrup.”
Many of their items, Hayden said, cater toward families, couples and kids. There is something for everyone to enjoy at home.
“The truffles you don’t have to share if you don’t want to,” she said.
Customers can also create their own gift box. Hayden said a popular choice is the five-piece Smokin’ Caramel Hearts, a milk chocolate variety filled with smoked butter caramel from Boss Mouse Cheese and topped with sea salt.
Hayden said they partner with Iron Fish Distillery and Rare Bird Brewpub for their six-piece chocolate box. The Razzkatoon is infused with the distiller’s liquor and the No Pressure includes the brewery’s beer. Both are dark chocolate items. The box also contains a cardamom black pepper, a curry and lime, a cherry and a spicy hazelnut and chili treat.
Online ordering and curbside pickup are available. Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 11590 S. Lacore St. (M-22).
People may also be able to find some products at Edson Farms and Oryana in Traverse City, but Hayden said many are sold out.
“We’re an alternative to the mass-market chocolate,” she added.
Another option is Kilwins in Traverse City. Owners Brian and Mary Daily were busy preparing an assortment of Valentine’s Day desserts this month.
“It’s the same fun, crazy week every year,” Brian said. “It’s a last-minute thing. Most people coming in are guys.”
Though they prepackaged some boxes, he said people can stop in to fill their own — whether a square or heart-shaped container. Daily said they make 50 different chocolate, both milk and dark.
Other treats include caramel apples, chocolate-dipped Oreos, chocolate-dipped strawberries and their well-known fudge. They even offer ice cream cakes and ice cream, despite the cold temperatures.
“It warms you up and makes you think of summer,” Daily said.
Kilwins is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon 4 p.m. Sundays. Customers can call 231-946-2403 to reserve items for pickup.
“We encourage participation,” Daily said. “Come in and take a look around. We have something for every price budget.”
