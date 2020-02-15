BELLAIRE — Tickets sold out fast, but the treats they grant access to still are “top secret.”
“The competition is fierce,” joked Shelly Dayton, owner of The Flying Pig in downtown Bellaire.
The Flying Pig is one of eight businesses taking part in the Sweet Treats Bake Off, part of Bellaire’s annual Art in Ice, Sweet & Nice event.
Dayton said this is her first year participating and, although she knows what she’s making, wouldn’t share any details other than it’s an original recipe.
The bake-off winner gets bragging rights for having the best sweet treat, said Rachel Krino, who handles marketing for the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce.
Eight is the most entrants thus far, and she’s excited to see what they’ll make, Krino said.
“I would hope I would win, but my neighbor is Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery,” Dayton said. “It’s all in good fun, though.”
In addition to the competition from Ruthann’s, Dayton will be facing entries from Corner Bistro; Short’s Brewing Company; 4Front Credit Union, based in Hello Vino; Shanty Creek Resorts’ Lakeview Restaurant, baking at Paddles & Pedals; Terrain; and Bellaire Bed & Breakfast, based at Inspire Health.
Treats have to fit in a cupcake wrapper and this year’s required ingredient is pie dough, Krino said. Having a theme gives ticket-holders — who can vote for their favorite treat — a place to start evaluating the entries, she said.
Tickets are required to taste the treats, but were just about sold out as of Thursday, Krino said.
The pastry contest takes place alongside ice carvers chipping away at 3,000-pound blocks of ice, Krino said. Carvers are regional culinary artists and students of Henry Ford College Culinary Program and Macomb Community College, she said.
The blocks are sponsored by Bellaire businesses to support the American Culinary Federation’s scholarship program, Krino said. The chamber of commerce, ACF and Shanty Creek partner to put on the Art in Ice, Sweet & Nice event, she said.
Anyone is free to watch the ice carving or enjoy some hot chocolate, music and browsing the local shops, Krino said.
Generally about 700- to 800 people make their way through downtown Bellaire for Art in Ice, Sweet & Nice, but streets don’t need to be shut down, she noted.
“For a winter festival, I think that’s a good crew,” Krino said.
It’s nice to see everyone out and about, a good chance to reconnect with people after the holidays and an opportunity to get out of the house in general, Dayton said.
