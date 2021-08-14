TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery started its Summer Dinner Series at the end of July, which continues through early September.
Chef Scott Steger prepares each four-course menu, using mainly local and seasonal ingredients found in northern Michigan.
The kick-off event in late July featured seafood, as does the final event in September.
He said seafood pairs well with their wines, particularly the pinot blanc.
The next event consists of a salad, coriander-seared rack of lamb, roasted chicken paella and churros with chili ganache. The paella is made with chorizo (spicy Spanish sausage), mussels, clams, tomato, spinach and poached garlic — all ingredients pair with the 2019 pinot noir.
Each course “complements and enhances the flavors of the food and wine together,” Steger said.
“These dinners give people the opportunity to try styles of food or wine they may not normally enjoy or think they like,” he said.
Winery Director Jill Terralavoro said they aim to highlight whites during the summer, and plan to continue these events with reds and other varieties in the winter. She hopes to give people a place to go during the colder months.
“We want to be able to offer locals of Old Mission, Traverse City and the guests visiting us another opportunity for delicious food and to focus on wines,” she said.
She added that winery staff is looking into rescheduling the Aug. 11 dinner, which was canceled because a nighttime storm knocked out the power.
The Summer Dinner Series takes place outdoors — weather depending — and includes live music from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 1 at Bonobo Winery, located on Old Mission Peninsula.
“Our goal at Bonobo is to encourage people to relax, enjoy a glass of wine and some delicious food without feeling rushed,” Steger said. “When I think of a perfect, warm, summer evening, I think of dinner on our patio with the beautiful sunset and a view of the bay. We’re providing a whole experience that is designed for our guests to savor and enjoy.”
Space is limited. Prices vary per event. Tickets and full menu details are available at exploretock.com/bonobowinery.
