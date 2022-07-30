TRAVERSE CITY — A patisserie usually serves French baked goods.
Siblings Jun Dupra and Anna Mae Kucharski combined Asian flavors with French breads to form Merlyn’s Patisserie.
They have sold their bakery items for about 10 weeks in Traverse City, but the co-owners agreed that they first thought of their business several years ago after completing culinary school. They gained experience by working in restaurants before starting their own venture.
“Us being in the industry for a long time, we’ve been wanting to have our own place,” Kucharski said. “We mix our culture with American culture.”
She said their goal is to “showcase the Asian flavors, not just with the pastries.” They make croissants, brioche, pastries, macarons, muffins and more in their commercial kitchen on Boon Street.
Dupra said many of their croissants are “bi-colored,” meaning they are stuffed with two flavors like ube — a purple yam popular in the Philippines — and cream. The three-day process begins with laminating, or folding, butter into the dough, shaping the dough into a croissant and baking it.
They also have milk breads, an Asian-style bread, as well as gluten-free mochi, a sweet rice flour product that originated in Japan. Dupra added that these are not typical flavors, but people are trying it.
“We’re trying to bring different stuff to Traverse City,” Kucharski said. “We want to educate people too.”
The patisserie is named after their mom Merlyn, who came to the United States from the Philippines. Dupra said their bakery is “an extension of her made by us.”
“Filipinos are so family oriented,” he said. “She [our mom] worked so hard. When I was a kid, she went abroad to make money.”
Kucharski added that they respect their mom and acknowledge that “none of it would be possible” without her.
In the fall, the siblings said they hope to introduce more baked items to the community like cakes. Kucharski said they would also like to serve mix drinks and possibly savory food. Ultimately, they aim to find a storefront for their patisserie, she added.
Dupra represents Merlyn’s Patisserie during the Young Chefs Dinner this November at the Cooks’ House. He will bring breads and pastries.
“We want to add to the community,” he said.
Their products are available at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market and on Tuesdays at Rough Pony in the Warehouse District. Visit their Instagram or Facebook @merlyns.patisserie for updates and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.